2020 may have been a doozy—but there’s one thing that made us all smile during that time, our annual Pet Pageant!

Over 1,000 of you entered your cats, dogs, rats, chickens, horses, and hedgehogs, into our pageant—in hopes that they would win in their perspective categories.

The time has finally come to announce the pet voted by you—to grace our cover, that pet holds the title of “Crown Champion,” along with four other title winners we just couldn’t help but photograph.

Congratulations to our Crown Champion Eliza—the exquisite and discerning 3-year old Persian lady!

Four of our other title winners are Eris, Rats for human rights! for “Best Activist, “Bernie and Gizmo for “Best Dynamic Duo, “Pepper the Coon Hound for “Gentlest Giant,” and Professor Amelia Frittata for “Tiniest Treasure.”

To view all the title winners, click here.

Thanks for participating, and remember, there is always next year!