The way we clean up after dropping a deuce makes absolutely no sense. You take a full body shower after a light sweat but after using the bathroom we're all ok with wiping with what amounts to a rough and slightly thicker tissue. The bidet left me feeling truly cleaner and refreshed. After you're done doing your business, simply turn the dial to feel a personal waterpark clean you down, dab dry, and you're done. It really feels like I've been let into a secret butt cleaning club and let me tell you, It's amazing what a clean ass will do for your outlook on life. The birds chirp louder, music flows out of windows and your tuchus feels like a newborn's.