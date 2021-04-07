Are your little ones driving you crazy? We've listed our picks of summer camps that will surely keep them entertained and out of your hair! Whether your kiddos are artists, scientists, or outdoor enthusiasts, there's a summer camp for all their interests.
OMSI Camps & Classes
Grades: K-8
Camp dates: June-August
Get your students off screens and out of the house this summer with OMSI Day Camp! OMSI's experienced educators are excited to provide a change of pace for K–8 students with socially distanced day camps that help build critical thinking skills, social skills, and put science at the center of problem-solving. Choose from nearly 50 different small group day camps filled with science-focused experiences you can't find anywhere else, including drone pilot training, junior veterinarian, kitchen chemistry, LEGO® robotics, forensic science investigation, and more. Register at omsi.edu/summer and get ready for a fun summer full of good vibes and big ideas!
503 – 797-4661 | omsi.edu/summer | 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland OR
Mad Science of Portland and Vancouver
Ages: 4 -12
Camp dates: Throughout the summer
Do you have a future Einstein or Marie Curie on your hands? Send them to Mad Science Camp! Their interactive, engaging programs allow kids to explore the different fields of science in an interesting and entertaining way. Even the youngest scientists will learn that they have what it takes to do great things!
503-230-8040 | portland.madscience.org/parents-nsd.aspx | Camps located throughout the Metro area
Willow Creek
Ages: 3 -7 for the three camps and 10 to 12 for the Rite for Passage
Camp dates: June 21-25: Natural Science, July 19-23: Art and Crafts, August 16-20: Woodland Forest Fun, July 23-25: Rite of Passage – Ages 10 to 12 (For any boyish people)
Lead by professional teachers on the land at TLC Farm and in the surrounding forest of Tryon Creek State Park, each week children participate in exciting nature-based crafts and empowering activities such as gardening, food harvesting & preservation, cooking, herbal medicine making, crafting, natural building and woodworking. There is also time each day to visit the goats and chickens and explore the beautiful surrounding forest. Willow Creek provides a nutritious, organic snack each day and campers bring a lunch.
503-265-9182 | willowcreekforestschool.org/summer-camp-new | Tryon Life Community Farm – 11640 SW Boones Ferry Rd, Portland
Portland Education Collab
Ages: 4+
Camp dates: Weekly, June 14 – September 3
PDX Education Collab is offering exciting outdoor day camps for existing learning pods in the Portland-metro area! PDX Education Collab provides a dedicated teacher for your pod of up to 6 students. Camps run weekly 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM. They also have camp options for individual students looking to join a camp pod for single or multiple weeks of the summer. Contact them and see how we can help your student get outside this summer! All participating students must be potty-trained.
971-275-2081 | pdxeducationcollab.com | Portland Metro Area
Stronger Skatepark
Ages: 5-17
Camp dates: Weekly, June 21st – September 3rd
Come have fun at the area's largest indoor skatepark! Kids can learn skateboarding, scooting, or quad skating or expand on their skills. No former experience is required and some camps start as young as age 5! Each day is split between hands on instruction from our experienced coaches, riding with new and old friends, and super fun camp activities like dodgeball and art! Half day and full day camps available, and loaner gear is available at no additional cost. Check our website for all the details!
503-850-4572 | strongerskatepark.com | Milwaukie, OR
The International School Language Immersion Summer Camp
Grades: Preschool – 5th grade
Camp dates: June 28 – August 6
It's a world of fun at The International School's award-winning language immersion summer camps! Japanese, Chinese and Spanish language and culture come to life through hands-on projects, stories, songs, games, and outdoor fun! Whether learning a new language or already fluent, campers will enjoy field trips, multicultural performances, and much more. Ages 3 to 5th grade. Their school campus has been open and successfully operating under Early Learning Division and Oregon Department of Education protocols since September 2020.
503-226-2496 | intlschool.org/summer | 2305 S Water Ave, Portland 97201
MJCC Summer Day Camp
Ages: 3-15
Camp dates: June 14 – August 27
Have an AWESOME summer at MJCC Day Camp! Health + safety is their top priority. Through socialization, arts and crafts, sports, games, and imaginative play, MJCC encourages growth, inspire confidence, and provide the framework for lasting memories and friendships. Enjoy quality, age-appropriate programs that are super fun including sports, cooking, Jewish culture, drama, nature, and more! Half + full-day options 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Open to everyone ages 3-15. MJCC Day Camp is imbued with a sense of joy, community, spirit, and fun. Sign up for MJCC Day Camp today!
503-244-0111| oregonjcc.org/daycamp | 6651 SW Capitol Highway, Portland, OR 97219
Cedarwood Summer Camp
Ages: 3+
Camp dates: June 21 – August 13
Bring some Cedarwood magic into your summer! Cedarwood Waldorf School runs day camps for early childhood (age 3 – grade 1) and grades (grades 2-8) students during the summer. Camps are filled with crafting, storytelling, outdoor adventure, and plenty of time for play as campers explore the season of summer together.
503- 245-1477| cedarwoodschool.org/break-summer-camps | 3030 SW Second Avenue, Portland OR 97201
