Come have fun at the area's largest indoor skatepark! Kids can learn skateboarding, scooting, or quad skating or expand on their skills. No former experience is required and some camps start as young as age 5! Each day is split between hands on instruction from our experienced coaches, riding with new and old friends, and super fun camp activities like dodgeball and art! Half day and full day camps available, and loaner gear is available at no additional cost. Check our website for all the details!