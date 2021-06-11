Keep your social distance and skip the sweaty gym on the next sunny day and head to Pier Park. The breeze off the Willamette will provide the perfect temperature for cranking out a quick abs and arms session. You can find a spot to sprawl out by the baseball field, or find a discreet location under the cover of trees to complete a couple sets of mountain climbers, arm circles, plank holds, and snap jumps. Snap jumps are a great exercise to get your heart pumping while building amazing ab and leg tone: get on all fours into the plank position and then, with your legs together, spring them back and forth as you focus on engaging your core.