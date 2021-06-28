Watching riverfront pyrotechnics is certainly part of the July 4th tradition, but for those of us lucky enough to live in the Northwest, this is also a great weekend to discover the fantastic bounty that summers produce. And there is no better place to experience the best of what local farmers and growers have to offer than your neighborhood New Seasons.
The Northwest offers an overabundance of riches when it comes to ways to celebrate the 4th.
Whether you station yourself riverfront at the Willamette or Columbia rivers, fancy a hike over Tilikum Crossing, or prefer to sip cocktails from a swanky rooftop bar, there are plenty of ways to watch the citywide fireworks. Rooftop bars like Departure on the top floor of the Nines Hotel or The Rooftop provide magnificent city views and a mature environment. Similarly, there are several hikes through forest park that end neatly at Council Crest, another breathtaking viewpoint. A short drive south will land you at Oaks Amusement Park, where rides and rollerskating hours will be extended past their typical 7pm closing time for the evening of the fourth of July.
Fourth of July weekend events including the St Paul Rodeo, an extravagant wild-west style rodeo, carnival, and parade that stretches over the entire holiday weekend (only 30 minutes outside the city), a socially-distanced Waterfront Blues Fest on the neat lawns of Zidell Yards, or even a sunset dinner cruise on the legendary Portland Spirit are all worth the admission whether you’re a long-time local, enthusiastic summer tourist, or freshly minted Portlander.
And if everything else falls through, Mt Tabors’ easy accessibility and sweeping views will keep you within swooning distance of the Willamette riverfront fireworks spectacle. (Pro tip, Tabor’s peak can get pretty dark, pretty fast after nightfall, so plan accordingly.)
But don’t stop there! Whether your plans are taking you to a backyard or the riverfront, head to your local New Seasons Market to stock up on pints of peak season Rainier cherries, juicy raspberries, loganberries, tayberries, gooseberries, currants, and blackberries, and wonderfully ripe stone fruits like peaches and nectarines—bursting with flavor in July.
Check out New Season’s recipes for creative inspiration that makes the most of seasonal fruit, like this stone fruit caprese salad, perfect for a picnic dinner. Or consider making a summer sangria with halved peaches, nectarines and a handful of blushing golden Rainier cherries for a sweet and complex conversation starter. Even a simple fruit bowl overflowing with plump Rainier Cherries is a surefire backyard bbq crowd pleaser.
This content was paid for by New Seasons Market.
