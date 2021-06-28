Whether you station yourself riverfront at the Willamette or Columbia rivers, fancy a hike over Tilikum Crossing, or prefer to sip cocktails from a swanky rooftop bar, there are plenty of ways to watch the citywide fireworks. Rooftop bars like Departure on the top floor of the Nines Hotel or The Rooftop provide magnificent city views and a mature environment. Similarly, there are several hikes through forest park that end neatly at Council Crest, another breathtaking viewpoint. A short drive south will land you at Oaks Amusement Park, where rides and rollerskating hours will be extended past their typical 7pm closing time for the evening of the fourth of July.