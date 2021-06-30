At the southern end of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, Oregon’s Adventure Coast is a premier spot for ATVing and motorsports. The largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in North America, the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area stretches for 40 miles along the Oregon Coast. Sand dunes rise over 500 feet above sea level, setting you up for the ultimate adrenaline-filled adventure. The largest ATV riding area at the Oregon Dunes is just steps away in North Bend, stretching between Spinreel Campground and Horsefall Road. As the dunes are constantly shifting, each visit to the area brings a totally new experience. Visit one of the facilities in North Bend for ATV equipment and rentals or to book a tour.