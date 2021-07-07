Everyone remembers their first time.
For some it provided a spiritual awakening, some passed out with half a sandwich in their hand, and for others, it had no effect. But nearly every consummate cannabis consumer recalls their introduction to weed, and the tapestry of Oregon’s cannabis culture is woven from a diverse collection of these threads.
Before recreational legalization made cannabis intros as easy as prancing into dispensary and ordering a O.pen Lemon Cake cart, an O.pen vape battery and handful of edibles, pot-head debuts were somewhat more surreptitious. Back in the day, users had a strictly limited array of available cannabis products to play with, but that doesn’t make the first timer tales any less awesome.
In the spirit of commiseration, we asked our readers to share their first time cannabis experiences so we could all light up, lean back, and giggle over how far we’ve come, how well we’re doing, and how much more we have to look forward to.
Kate recalls turning thirteen and taking a road trip to Las Vegas with her family.
Stopped at a hotel in Bend, Oregon, “My sister asked if I wanted to take a hit from her bong before bed. It was a small bong: probably ten inches long, clear, with a little green pot leaf decal above the stem. Not knowing what to do, she lit the bowl and told me to inhale, so I took as deep of a breath as I could. For the first thirty seconds I was skeptical that it had “worked”, but after that, I was high as a kite.
I managed to make my way to my bed and get my metallic blue disc player (with anti-skip technology) and start listening to The Places That You’ve Come to Fear the Most, the Dashboard Confessional CD I’d just gotten as a birthday present. I was drifting off to a high-as-hell sleep, when I realized I couldn’t hear anything. In a sudden, pot-induced panic, I genuinely thought I’d gotten so high that I’d gone deaf. Then I realized my headphones had slipped off of my head.”
WW reader Elise reminds us of the low-tech methods for inhalation associated with most of our first times. “In 2000, I was 15yrs old and at some dude’s basement house party. Someone made a homemade bong with a 1 liter pop bottle, a hose, and the filter from the sink faucet. We passed the “bong” around a circle of 6 people. [Later] the dude’s Mom found the bong and came stomping downstairs holding it above her head yelling “what the hell is this?!”
Dana remembers “I was at a party and was offered a ‘special’ brownie. I ate a big piece of it and nothing really happened that night. It wasn’t until the next day around 11am when I felt like I was underwater. It dawned on me that I was starting to feel the effects of the cannabis. I thought eating or drinking water might help to pass the feeling, but instead it seemed to intensify the effects significantly. I was slower than my usual self, and my kids remarked about how tired I looked, but my husband was the productive parent for the first time ever, while I just sat around giggling and looking dazed. I didn’t feel like my normal sober self for 3 days after that.”
But, among the many “I got too high” stories, many of our readers’ first-times indicate the positive power of cannabis.
Molli remembers her first time at a pre-college orientation camping trip. “I felt more on top of my thoughts and aware of my surroundings than ever. I was at ease talking to all these strangers, wittier, my body more relaxed.”
Taylor says “I was 22 and my roommate gave me a hit from her bong (publicly called a “water pipe for tobacco”) and I got giggly and went into my room and drew my own hand with pastels for about an hour or two. After beginning to smoke, I spent my first year depression-free since I was about 12 or 13 years old. It was truly miraculous.”
And Jim found relief with weed while serving in Vietnam in 1968.
“We ran into Viet Cong and had some casualties – my first exposure -- and then stood down at a base camp called Lai Khe. I wandered in the dark around some rundown bunkers, encountered a fellow radioman who’d just joined our unit. “What’s that smell?” I asked him – although I guessed it was ganja. He readily offered me a hit, and my eyes were opened.
For the rest of my 14 months, having marijuana available was a godsend. It took the edge off the residual anxiety that was always with you, allowing pleasant thoughts and memories to be your focus for a while.”
