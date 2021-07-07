Dana remembers “I was at a party and was offered a ‘special’ brownie. I ate a big piece of it and nothing really happened that night. It wasn’t until the next day around 11am when I felt like I was underwater. It dawned on me that I was starting to feel the effects of the cannabis. I thought eating or drinking water might help to pass the feeling, but instead it seemed to intensify the effects significantly. I was slower than my usual self, and my kids remarked about how tired I looked, but my husband was the productive parent for the first time ever, while I just sat around giggling and looking dazed. I didn’t feel like my normal sober self for 3 days after that.”