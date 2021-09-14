Sponsored content presented by Oregon Food Bank.

September is many things — it’s when school begins and when summer turns to autumn. But September is also Hunger Action Month — a nationwide effort to help end hunger for good.

The need is particularly acute in Oregon, where in the midst of the pandemic, nearly 1 in 5 Oregonians faced food insecurity.

Oregon Food Bank, which for three decades has been working with farmers, wholesalers and government sources to distribute food to our community, had a particularly busy last year during COVID-19: the Oregon Food Bank Network worked with nearly 1.7 million community members over the course of the past year — almost double the average year. And the current surge in Delta Variant cases threatens to erase the progress we’ve all made together toward returning to work and school. Unfortunately, that may mean that we’re nowhere near past this public health crisis, let alone the long-term economic effects.

That’s why this year, throughout Hunger Action Month, we’re highlighting Oregon Food Bank’s systemic approach to hunger — as well as the actions we can all take to help end hunger and its root causes.

Kicking off the month, Oregon Food Bank will share ways it’s building networks to increase economic, racial and gender justice. Check out their website and Facebook for updates. The nonprofit will also introduce us to partners and allies who are working to see that all Oregonians have access to the resources they need.

In week two, Oregon Food Bank will showcase how the community is increasing food security in the short and long-term — capped off with a virtual State of Hunger address September 17 (hope you’ll tune in live!).

Throughout the month Oregon Food Bank will also focus on the transformation they are doing within the organization, and their efforts to influence decision-making at the local and state level. We can’t end hunger until we address the policies and systems that drive it — and Oregon Food Bank will have some exciting news about community-led efforts to set and achieve their policy goals.

Hunger was a crisis before the pandemic — and COVID-19 has only worsened the inequities in our communities. And yet our hearts are continually full with the extraordinary outpouring of support, creativity and action Oregon Food Bank and our community has shown.

OFB Building Values Based Networks

This past year is yet another reminder that there’s nothing this community can’t achieve — that, together, we can end hunger for good. The need for your time, activism and financial support has never been greater.

Check out the online action center for more information and ways you can get involved during Hunger Action Month and help end hunger for good.