River Song Cohousing Welcomes Families

River Song Cohousing has broken ground beside the Williamette River in Eugene, Oregon. Now, with November 2022 the expected move-in date, the members are turning their attention to bringing in more families.

Cohousing in general is meant to foster environmental sustainability, collaboration, and a strong sense of connection. A big part of River Song’s vision, in particular, is to have a multigenerational community. At last count, River Song’s 21 households included five families with children. Among the population-to-be so far are teachers and professors, artists, healthcare professionals, a hydrologist, a biologist, an architect, and an arborist.

“I value taking care of the Earth and would like my children to grow in that direction as well,” said Gabriel Gellon-Maxon, a father of two from Argentina. “In this community it’s not just me and their mom setting an example of how to live in a sustainable world, but people like Jim, who knows so much about wetlands, and Joe with his beehives, and Sandi studying how to reduce the environmental ‘paw print’ of all our pets. I think it’s just fantastic,” he said, “and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

“I’m really looking forward to the common house,” said Kristina Bennett Cheney, mother of a two-year-old. “For one thing, we can’t wait to have regular community meals, so we can enjoy people’s company and not have to cook every night, plus it’ll be a hub for all kinds of neighborhood activities.”

Another parent, Meghan Mullin, said, “I’m so glad our daughter will grow up with this modern-day village lovingly surrounding her.”

River Song’s architectural plans show 28 units of various sizes arranged around a common house, on two and a half acres, with space for a playground and gardens. The smallest domiciles are two-bedroom, while the largest are four-bedroom units perfect for extended families. The landscaping favors native plants, including delicious salal berries, and also espaliered fruit trees. The site is on a rise above the Williamette River, separated from it by a bike path and a greensward that features a stand of hazelnut trees. It’s a 15-minute bike ride to downtown and the university, on a path that has the river on one side and spacious lawns and shade trees on the other. Eugene and its environs abound with family-friendly activities.

The community is finding ways to make membership more affordable to families with children. Besides offering a limited number of subsidies, they are also keeping track of what grants, loans and rebates might be helpful.

