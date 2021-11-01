Snowvana triumphantly returns to the Oregon Convention Center!

Sponsored content presented by Snowvana

As COVID-19 remains a significant factor in everyday life, outdoor recreation has never been more important. Last winter saw resorts at capacity before first chair, and the market for gear exploded alongside the unprecedented uptick in interest. It’s no surprise that a day at the slopes is the best remedy for cabin fever, and there’s no better way to prepare yourself for winter than a trip to Snowvana. Now a 3-day affair, this celebration of winter sports returns to the Oregon Convention Center November 19 - 21.

If you’re not yet stoked on the season ahead that’s certain to change within just minutes of this massive annual event. Since merging with Ski Fever in 2019, Snowvana is now the largest ski show in the Northwest, and the event’s footprint doubled to over 130,000+ sq. ft. since its last installment in 2019. Nearly a third of that space is devoted to retailers and gear specials, and festival-goers can enjoy extra-wide aisles for a socially-distanced experience. Whether you’re in the market for skis, snowboards, poles, boots, apparel or deals on lift tickets from Mt. Hood Meadows, Timberline, Mt. Bachelor, Mt. Hood Skibowl, Hoodoo, Silver Mountain and Mt. Ashland. For a limited time Mt. Bachelor is including a free kids pass alongside blank-date, flat-rate adult lift tickets that are good for any non-blackout dates in the upcoming season.

The first 100 people each day will receive a free Blackstrap Neck Gaiter from Mt Bachelor and on Friday, 100 people will receive gift packs from Albis CBD.

Speaking of gear, festival-goers will find Next Adventure, Hillcrest Sports, Daddies Board Shop, Foster Outdoor & others offering killer deals between 30% and 70% off retail. If you’re looking for even deeper discounts be sure to check out the expanded Ski Fever Ski Swap, featuring over 10,000 slightly used items priced up to 70% off original retail. You can sell your slightly used gear, too, by bringing it to the Oregon Convention Center on Thursday, November 18th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Also included is admission to the Mt. Hood Film Festival. This annual event brings all of the top ski and snowboard films of the year under one roof as well as a few ski films from local filmmakers. The 2021 lineup includes Portland Premiers of Stoke the Fire and Mountain Revelations from Teton Gravity Research, Stomping Grounds from Matchstick Productions, and a handful of selections from Blank Collective and Level 1 Films.

In addition to the retail, film and music experiences you will find brands and vendors offering unique outdoor-centric products and experiences. Step outside your snowbound comfort zone on the Lumberyard Mt. Bike Skills course presented by the Overland Van Project, get the lowdown on the latest gear courtesy of industry reps at Next Adventure’s Nordic Pavilion, then peruse the Alpine Artisans gallery for jewelry, paintings and other unique crafts from regional artists and makers who find inspiration in the Cascades and beyond. Northlake Physical Therapy will be on hand in the snowrider Fitness Pavilion to give training tips and fitness evaluations and don’t forget to roast your own dessert at the Snowdays S’Mores Trailgating Camp Presented by Stahl Firepits. No proper mountain sports event is complete without beer, of course, and 10 Barrel Brewing will be onsite with their Beer Cat and their Mobile Beer Cabin at their Athlete Lounge, which is the perfect place to chill out with the crews from High Cascade and Windells with a fresh pint of local beer in hand. No worries if you’re not a hophead: Crater Lake Spirits and Whiteclaw will be onsite as well!

The Atomic Frozen T-Shirt Contests are back and ten contestants will be competing for a pair of Atomic Backland powder skis or a Thule ski rack from ReRack. Sign ups will take place at the show and contests will be held each day.

Snowvana includes fun for your kids too. The Cascade Sled Dogs will be in attendance providing the chance to meet mushers and pups, along with sled dog rides on a 100′ indoor track. Athletes from High Cascade Ski and Snowboard Camps on Mt Hood will be on hand providing demonstrations and clinics for kids of all ages. Earlybirds are encouraged to stop by the Next Adventure booth, where the Portland-based outfitter is handing out 1000 free pairs of kids skis to youngsters who are completely new to the sport. “My first pair of skis” helps kids practice walking in skis and get accustomed to the awkward feeling of “oversized feet,” a welcome first step in making sure your small shredders get started on the right foot. More experienced kids are welcome to boot up and hit the slopes on real skis and snowboards guided by instructors from Mogul Busters, courtesy of Hoodoo Ski Area in Sisters.

No matter what your level of interest in snow sports may be, Snowvana promises something for everyone who enjoys the outdoors, spirits, art and/or music. That includes just about everyone in the Pacific Northwest, making Snowvana an essential event in everyone’s pre-winter calendar.

Advance tickets at snowvana.com are just $10 for adults ($15 at the door) and kids 12 and under are FREE. Toyota owners get 2-for-1 admission at the box office by showing their Toyota car keys.