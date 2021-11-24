4 Gifts that Keep on Giving

This content features paid advertising.

Discover Cider Club | $50-$60 per quarter, plus tax, shipping & handling

Northwest Cider Association

The nation’s premier craft cider club ships expertly selected Northwest ciders direct to your door. NW Cider Club is the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for foodies & craft beverage lovers! Quarterly, Discover Club members receive six unique ciders along with tasting notes and pairing suggestions. December’s club release features Big Sky Country ciders! Shop now!

Kyrgies Walkabouts | $89.00

Kyrgies

Four walls can’t contain you—or your Kyrgies. With our new Kyrgies Walkabouts you can walk out of the house and into your day in warmth, comfort, and style thanks to our new super durable crepe-style soles.

With that cool Tengries style you love (you know you do), Kyrgies Walkabouts look and feel great. Shop now!

The Beatles - Let It Be Deluxe Box Set | $159.95

Everyday Music

This Super Deluxe Edition includes 27 unreleased session recordings, a 4-track Let It Be EP, the 1969 unreleased 14-track “Get Back” stereo LP mix, a 100-page hardback book with an intro by Paul McCartney, track-by-track recording information, and many unseen photos, notes, and more. Shop now!

1313 W Burnside & 1931 NE Sandy Blvd

Cascade Valley 0.25g Rainbow Party Pack | $25.00

Green Goddess Remedies

Choose your own adventure or share the love with the Cascade Valley Party Pack! Each pack has 14 pre-rolls with 7 different color-coded strains to explore. These are full flower, hand-rolled, and potent. We love’em! They are easy to share and a great way to explore the kaleidoscope of cannabis. Shop now!

5435 SW Taylors Ferry Rd