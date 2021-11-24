6 Gifts for the Committed PNW Lifestyle

This content features paid advertising.

‘Shrooming Tee | $30.00

Etta and James Jct.

Embrace your wild side with this super-soft, relaxed ‘Shrooming tee from Etta and James Jct. Also comes in a cozy hoodie and two other color options, Mist and Coral. Forage on, you never know what you’ll find. Shop now!

Third Eye Beanie | $25.00

Crafty Wonderland

This comfy knit beanie designed by Wokeface is embroidered with a third eye and comes in a rainbow assortment of colors. Fits most head sizes and is sure to keep you cozy while also helping you achieve higher consciousness. Shop now!

2022 NE Alberta St & 808 SW 10th Ave

64-ounce uKeg GO | $99

GrowlerWerks

The 64-ounce uKeg Go by GrowlerWerks is the most convenient, most affordable, most “go anywhere” growler ever. Pressurized and insulated for cold freshness, in a vessel optimized for quenching thirsts on the go. Durable, lightweight, easy to use, and ready to rock! Available in Chili, Tungsten or Midnight color. Shop now!

1690 SE Haig St

Heart Oregon Bib + Burp Cloth Bundle | $35.00

Marshmueller

Be the envy of every gift giver at the holiday gathering with this super cute, super practical, yet super Oregon Bib and Burp Cloth Bundle. Designed and Handmade in Astoria, Oregon, by a parent (because duh). Machine washable (because also duh). Shop now!

Gift box of locally made goods | $67.95

Cargo

Get a curated gift box containing Portland-made pantry items, such as chili oil, artisan chocolate, confections, preserves and unique spice blends. Featuring products by Wildwood Chocolate, Three Little Figs, Sao Noi, Bollywood Theater and Oregon Bark. Shop now!

81 SE Yamhill St

Wedding Cake by JD Grown | Starts at $9.18 Per Gram

Natural Remedies

A staple in the JD Grown lineup for more than 4 years, this sweet and potent strain is grown in Cocoa, utilizing a full two week flush method this flower will burn with white ash and a flavor that is delicious all the way through. Shop now!

8700 SW Barbur Ct & 9810 E Burnside St