6 Gifts to Inspire Holiday Celebration

This content features paid advertising.

Cocktail Sampler Pack | $39.95

(gregor halenda)

Straightaway Cocktails

Featuring six Straightaway bottled cocktails: Limited Edition Maple Old Fashioned, Lintik, Negroni, The Swizzle, Margarita and The Cosmos. Behold, the Holiday Classic Set of Hi-Fi Cocktails and holiday tunes. The perfect gift for a cocktail-curious friend, or as an introduction to our array of potent and astonishing cocktails. Shop now!

901 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Gifts for Gathering | $20-$95

Woonwinkel

Add some colorful zing to your together-time. Whether it’s your regular pandemic pod, a reunion, or a family hunker-down, these gifts make gathering more fun. A sustainable microwaveable popcorn popper, a playful serving board, a puzzle challenge & more, all created by small or American businesses. Shop now!

935 SW Washington St

Compassion & Grace | $25.00

Boedecker Cellars

This is a lively Willamette Valley Pinot Noir with earthy undertones and sweet cherry and raspberry flavors, a wine for oenophiles and casual wine lovers. We’re donating 5% of sales to StreetRoots.org; dedicated to helping the houseless in our community too. Shop now!

2621 NW 30th Avenue

Magic Bubbly | $4-96

Magic Number Beverages

Cheer in the holidays with Magic Bubbly, Oregon’s only handmade sparkling apple cider .with 50mg Mimosa live resin live resin. Fresh-pressed apples, elderflower, and hibiscus combine with single-strain cannabis to create a delicious, all natural alcohol alternative for the modern age. Raise a glass of this limited seasonal release with friends and family! Shop now!





3:1 Blueberry Lemonade CBG/THC Pearls | $20.00

Electric Lettuce

Awaken your senses with a burst of bright blueberry lemonade in an uplifting 3:1 ratio of CBG and THC. Made with real fruit, these sugar-coated gummy Pearls are the perfect edible to keep you lifted all day long. 16 locations. Shop now!