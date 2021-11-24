7 Gifts for Anyone on Your List

This content features paid advertising.

Literary Journal | $20.00

Northwest Review

Locally published literary journal featuring poetry, prose, interviews and art. Featuring Portland artists and also writers from around the world. Shop now

Mini Electric Guitar by Loog | $150.00

Grasshopper

A tiny 3-string electric guitar with a built-in amp and speaker! This guitar reduces chords to the basic triad, allowing for an easier and faster learning process. Comes bundled with flashcards, an app that teaches you music through AR, and free video lessons. Shop now!

1816 NE Alberta St

Give a Brick Today! | $125.00

Pioneer Courthouse Square

This holiday season join the over 82,000 Portlanders who own a piece of our City’s Living Room. Buy a personalized brick in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Gift wrapping available! Shop now!

715 SW Morrison St

2019 Gamay Noir | $25.00

August Cellars

Gamay Noir is a bright happy red wine. It is a perfect pairing for starchy foods as the bright cranberry notes cleanse your palette and leave you ready to enjoy the next bite or the conversation being had. Shop now!

14000 NE Quarry Road, Newberg

Orleans Hot Sauce | $10.99

Hot Winter Hot Sauce

Named for the small California town where I developed the Hot Winter Pepper, our Orleans hot sauce features a golden cayenne, lending it a brighter heat than the typical red, with notes of tropical fruit. Like all of our sauces, the Orleans is made with all Organic ingredients, including all Oregon grown peppers. Shop now!

Holiday Scratch-its | $1-$20

Oregon Lottery

Five festive and fun designs make Holiday Scratch-it’s the perfect answer for all the question marks on your gift list. You can find them virtually anywhere, even up to the last minute. They’re perfect for white elephant exchanges, stocking stuffers and more. Make the holidays jolly with Oregon Lottery Scratch-its! Shop now!





Distiller’s Reserve Wheat Whiskey | $39.95

New Deal Distillery

Crafted from Oregon-grown soft winter wheat, this accessible sipping whiskey is mashed, fermented, distilled, and aged right here in Portland. Beginning with brown sugar and caramel aromas, this light bodied whiskey follows with notes of straw, fig, toasted grain, and butterscotch. Excellent neat, on ice, or in whiskey forward cocktails. Shop now!

900 SE Salmon St.