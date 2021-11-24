7 Gifts for Making A Home

This content features paid advertising.

Sand Art | $30 - $120

Asylum

Soothing and relaxing sand art. Turn the sand picture over to watch the sand work its way through the air in the water to create mountains and valleys. Wall-mounted and desktop styles available.

3713 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Photo Slates | $35-$75

Pro Photo Supply

Get your photos printed on a natural, hand cut material. No two are the same. Imperfections in shape, size, and coating make for an exciting, unique way to present your photos. Purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship to the photographer in your life anywhere in the US. Shop now!

1112 NW 19th Ave

12″ Gold Gorillas | $29.99 each

City Liquidators

Gold Gorillas doing yoga. 12 inches tall, 3 poses to choose from. Great gift for the yoga enthusiast in your life. Shop now!

823 SE 3rd Ave

Teapot Gift Set | $40

Tea Chai Te

Treat a loved one to this cute teapot gift set! Includes one ceramic glazed 18 oz teapot that has stainless steel infuser basket and lid, choice of one tin of Tea Chai Te tea blend, Lil Tea Note Pad and Tea Wheel and holographic TCT teapot sticker. Teapot available in Gold, Black, Grey, Lime or Aqua. Shop now!

NW 23rd Ave, Sellwood & N Mississippi

Unique Photoframes | $9 - $100

Frame Central - Pearl District

Our frame shops carry photo frames in sizes (2x3″ to 8x10″), in an array of styles from real, natural wood, leather, slate, metal, stone, acrylic, and beaded fabric. Selections vary by store, but each store carries frames in black, white, silver, gold, and wood tones such as maple and walnut. Shop now!

1238 NW Davis

Canvas Wraps | $36 & Up

Pro Photo Supply

Get your photos printed on beautiful canvas wrapped around a wooden, ready-to-hang frame. Choose from sizes between 8″ x 8″ squares and 40″ x 60″ frames. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship as a gift to anyone, anywhere in the US. Shop now!

1112 NW 19th Ave

Pet Music Icons Prints & Pillows | $34.99

City Liquidators

Where pets meet celebrity, 16x20 inch prints or 18x18 inch pillows, unique and humorous, with more than 60 characters in the Pets Rock™world and many more waiting to be let off the leash, you’re never far from one of our pop culture pets! “These are real pets, not real celebrities.” Shop now!

823 SE 3rd Ave