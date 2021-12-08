Gifts for New Experiences

This content features paid advertising

Local Seafood Meal Kits | Starting at $25

DockBox by Local Ocean

Local Ocean fosters connections with Oregon fishermen to bring you wild, sustainable seafood. Share their renowned seafood experience with DockBox – locally crafted seafood meal kits shipped from the docks to your dinner table. Gift cards available. Shop now!

Newport, Oregon

2022 Biamp PDX JAZZ FESTIVAL

PDX Jazz

Give the gift of Live Music! 32+ events Ron Carter, Robert Glasper Black Radio, Gary Bartz, Makaya Mccraven, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah feat. Weedie Braimah, Brandee Younger & Dezron Douglas, MNDSGN, Domo Branch Trio, The Soul Rebels, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, Diane Schuur, Sasha Berliner, Flor de Toloache, Marquis Hill and more. Shop Now!

Distillery Row Passport | $25

New Deal Distillery & Bottle Shop

Portland’s Distillery Row has one of the largest concentrations of craft distilleries on the planet. Explore this world of craft spirits and distillers with the Distillery Row Passport; offering educational opportunities, exclusive interactions, promotions, and prizes. The perfect gift for the spirit geek in your life! Shop Now!

900 SE Salmon St.

Cascade Valley 0.25g Rainbow Party Pack | $25.00

Green Goddess Remedies

Choose your own adventure or share the love with the Cascade Valley Party Pack! Each pack has 14 pre-rolls with 7 different color-coded strains to explore. These are full flower, hand-rolled, and potent. We love’em! They are easy to share and a great way to explore the kaleidoscope of cannabis. Shop now!

5435 SW Taylors Ferry Rd

Gift Card | Price Varies

(MichellePearlGee)

Salishan Lodge

Give the gift of travel with an easy to use electronic gift certificate. Gift certificates are valid for use at Salishan Coastal Lodge including The Spa at Salishan, Salishan Golf Links, Provisions Market and The Attic Bar & Lounge. Shop now!

7760 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach

Select Cliq Pods | $36 +tax

Curaleaf

The latest innovation from the Select family, Cliq is a sleek, pocket-sized, and intelligently designed vape delivery system. From the proprietary gravity-fed pod to its ultra-tough stainless steel encasing and premium hand feel, Cliq comfortably brings the best of high-quality oil and innovative hardware into the hands of cannabis consumers.

5103 NE Fremont Street








