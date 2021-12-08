Gifts They Can Wear Outside the House in 2022

14K Gold Stacking Rings | Starts at $300

Betsy & Iya

Think of these 14k gold stacking rings as the Little Black Dress of their jewelry box: gorgeous when worn solo, and fantastic when layered. These beauties are available with lab-grown white diamonds and conflict-free black diamonds. Designed & handcrafted on-site in the production studio attached to our Portland retail shop. Shop now!

1777 NW 24th Ave

Novi necklace | $59-$69

Betsy & Iya

A necklace they’ll find themselves daydreaming about because it’s the stuff jewelry dreams are made of: universally flattering, oh-so wearable, with just the right amount of eye catching shine. Designed & handcrafted on-site in the production studio attached to our Portland retail shop. Shop now!

1777 NW 24th Ave

Ladder Bracelet by A Nod to Design | $98

Betsy & Iya

A stand-out symmetrical beaded bracelet with matte Japanese glass beads and semi-precious stone beads. Beautifully set with an antique brass chain and handmade brass clasp. Handcrafted right here in Portland by people who care. Shop now!

1777 NW 24th Ave

Neo + Terp Surfer | $349.00

Oregon cannabis is delicious! Why burn it? This dynamic duo will unleash flavors and effects that the flower lover on your list never dreamed possible. By toasting, not burning, you savor a truly full spectrum experience direct from the flower. Without the cough. Without the stink. Without the stigma. Taste what you’ve been missing! Shop now!







