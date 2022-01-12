Volunteer Guide 2022

Sponsored by Subaru of Portland

About our Sponsor:

Subaru of Portland is deeply committed to volunteerism. Through their Subaru Love Promise, Subaru donates annually to local nonprofits that serve the Portland community. But giving back doesn’t stop at financial contributions.

Subaru team members are doing hands-on work with many local organizations and community projects each year. “Volunteering is our way of building strong bonds with our community.” says General Manager, Chris Borquist. Through SOLVE, Subaru helped clean up over 1287 pounds of garbage in the neighborhood around their dealership in the SE waterfront. Their team has donated hundreds of science books to Alameda Elementary K5, helped raise money for the Oregon Humane Society Doggie Dash, and collected clothing and sundries for the Portland Gospel Mission. Volunteerism is part of DNA at Subaru of Portland, and they are committed to expand that reach by sponsoring this year’s guide. Learn more at subaruofportland.com/subaru-love-promise.htm

Aging and Disability Services

Disability Services Advisory Councils

How does your organization help Portland?

Aging and People with Disabilities advisory groups, including the Oregon Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Advisory Committee, Oregon Disabilities Commission, the Governor’s Commission on Senior Services and Disability Services Advisory Councils provide feedback on state policy guidelines and issues that affect older adults and people with disabilities. These advisory groups work closely with state and local agencies throughout Oregon to promote person-centered services, independence, and improved quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can make a difference in their community by applying for membership on advisory groups and sharing their diverse perspectives and experiences. Members support quality of life and services for older adults and people with disabilities by learning about the political process, and advising, educating and advocating to others about local service delivery options.

Contact:

Adrienne Schutte | Oregon.DSAC@dhsoha.state.or.us

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA)

How does your organization help Portland?

The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program is a statewide network of certified counselors who volunteer their time to educate and advocate for people of all ages who have Medicare. People who contact SHIBA can get their Medicare related questions answered, ensuring they select the best coverage options for their health care needs. Information and counseling services provided through SHIBA are free.

How can volunteers help?

SHIBA’s success is built on a statewide network of certified Medicare counselors who volunteer their time. Counselors help people in their community understand their Medicare insurance choices and their rights by offering one-on-one counseling, classes, and referrals. SHIBA counselors are required to complete an online training program and 10-hour internship as part of their certification.

Contact:

SHIBA.Oregon@dhsoha.state.or.us

Animals

Cat Adoption Team (CAT)

catadoptionteam.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Together with our community, Cat Adoption Team strives to make the Portland metro area one of the best places in the country for cats and the people who care for them. They offer adoption, foster, medical care, and low-cost spay/neuter programs, plus other high-quality services to help make life better for cats and people. Join us in saving lives! Cat Adoption Team is a Give!Guide 2021 nonprofit.

How can volunteers help?

Make matches as an adoption counselor, become a foster parent, represent CAT at events, provide daily care for shelter cats, assist spay/ neuter clients, help with administrative tasks, or be a kitty chauffeur. Bring your people skills and compassion for cats to CAT and let’s save lives together!

Contact:

Nancy Puro, Volunteer Manager | volunteer@catadoptionteam.org | 503-925-8903

Community

Autism Society of Oregon

autismsocietyoregon.org

How does your organization help Portland?

The Autism Society of Oregon is Oregon’s leading organization providing resources, education, advocacy on policy matters and support for individuals and families living with autism.

How can volunteers help?

The Autism Society of Oregon needs volunteers for their 20th Annual Autism Walk in Portland on April 24th, 2022 at Oaks Amusement Park. They also always have office and administrative volunteer needs.

Contact:

Tobi Rates | info@autismsocietyoregon.org | 503-636-1676

Blanchet House

blanchethouse.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Blanchet House alleviates suffering in our community, one relationship at a time, through food, clothing, and transitional shelter programs. We serve anyone who comes to our doors without judgment because we believe everyone deserves dignity, hope, and community.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are needed to serve meals and drinks to people experiencing homelessness Mon-Sat, 6-7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or 5-6 p.m. Sign up and orientation is done online at BlanchetHouse.org/Volunteer.

Contact:

Jon Seibert | jseibert@blanchethouse.org | 503-241-4340

Brown Hope

brownhope.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Brown Hope is planting and nurturing seeds for racial justice and healing. They serve and mobilize communities, specifically black brown and indigenous communities. Brown Hope is a Give!Guide 2021 nonprofit.

How can volunteers help?

Brown Hope has all kinds of different areas for volunteers to engage. From communications, data, our Black Resilience Fund, and Solidarity Squad which runs our Free Store for black, brown and indigenous community members.

Contact:

Carlee Roberts | volunteer@brownhope.org | 971-408-7574

CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington, & Columbia Counties

casahelpskids.org

How does your organization help Portland?

CASA for Children recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to speak up for abused and neglected children who are under court protection. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers help provide a stable, caring presence in these children’s lives, giving them hope for the future by ensuring that their educational, emotional, medical and practical needs are met while they are living in foster care. CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington, & Columbia Counties is a Give!Guide 2021 nonprofit.

How can volunteers help?

CASA for Children volunteers get to know each child by visiting them and speaking to those involved in the child’s life. CASAs monitor the case by attending meetings and hearings, provide an objective opinion to the court, and make recommendations to ensure that each child’s need for a safe, permanent home is met as quickly as possible. Minimum age: 21.

Contact:

Jazmin Roque (she/her/ella) | jroque@casahelpskids.org| 503-988-5115

Clackamas Women’s Services

cwsor.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Clackamas Women’s Services provides resources for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, child and elder abuse, stalking, dating violence, and trafficking. Serving more than 10,000 adults and children annually, their services include emergency shelter and housing resources, 24/7 crisis and support line, mental health counseling and support groups, civil legal services, youth violence prevention education, family empowerment, and community engagement. Clackamas Women’s Services is a Give!Guide 2021 nonprofit.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers help by creating a community of care! From organizing a donation drive for families in their emergency shelter and other programs, joining our Board of Directors, inviting CWS to speak at your workplace, assisting with administrative projects, and supporting children at Camp HOPE Oregon, there are many ways to support survivors by volunteering with Clackamas Women’s Services.

Contact:

Brenda Kinoshita | brendak@cwsor.org | 503-557-5820

Habitat for Humanity Portland Region ReStores

habitatportlandregion.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Every item donation and every ReStore purchase helps fund local Habitat for Humanity home building programs. ReStores diverted 7,263 tons of reusable materials from landfills last year. They have four ReStore locations: Beaverton, Gresham, Portland, and Vancouver.

How can volunteers help?

As a volunteer driven organization, Habitat for Humanity’s Portland Region ReStores rely on people like you! Volunteer tasks include processing and pricing donations, merchandising, greeting customers, helping keep the stores organized, recycling metal, providing helpful customer service, and more. Gain new skills, meet new people, and have fun all while making a difference! No experience is required. Volunteer at one of Habitat for Humanity’s four ReStores, warehouse, or out in the community with their drivers.

Contact:

Volunteer Programs Team | volunteer@habitatportlandregion.org | 503-287-9529 x 40

Human Solutions

humansolutions.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Human Solutions expert and caring team eases the housing and homeless crises by providing key services: 1. Shelter and rapid rehousing for people experiencing homelessness. 2. Services for people to maintain their housing and strengthen their finances. 3. More affordable housing to end our housing and homelessness crises. They also work towards systems change so everyone has the stability of home. Human Solutions is a Give!Guide 2021 nonprofit.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can help build community with Human Solutions in several impactful ways: 1) Prepare a dish for Human Solutions shelter meal program, 2) Drive to retrieve and deliver donations, 3) Host a donation drive for needed items like diapers, coats/hats/scarves/gloves, canned food, and hygiene items.

Contact:

Brielle Jones | volunteer@humansolutions.org | 971-806-7759

Lutheran Community Services Northwest

lcsnw.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Volunteers provide a lot of support to the agency, specifically in the resettlement process for refugees and immigrants. From welcoming new arrivals at the airport and transporting them to their new home, to providing a warm welcome meal, there are many needs in the first 90 days after arrival. They put on a quarterly volunteer orientation and training that provides further information about opportunities and what to expect for those that are interested.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers provide a lot of support to our agency, specifically in the resettlement process for refugees and immigrants. From welcoming new arrivals at the airport and transporting them to their new home, to providing a warm welcome meal, there are many needs in the first 90 days after arrival. They put on a quarterly volunteer orientation and training that provides further information about opportunities and what to expect for those that are interested.

Contact:

Anna Poole | volunteermanagement@lcsnw.com | 503-231-7480

Meals on Wheels People

mowp.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Meals on Wheels People enriches the lives of seniors, and assists them in maintaining independence, by providing nutritious food, human connections and social support. They also use their expertise and capacity to serve other nutritionally at-risk populations. Meals on Wheels People is a Give!Guide 2021 nonprofit.

How can volunteers help?

Meals on Wheels People available volunteer opportunities are: Meal Delivery, Meal Packing, Cleaners 4 Kids, Friendly Chats phone calls and Wellness Check calls. Meal Delivery consists of delivering meals to homebound seniors in our community. Meal Packing consists of packing meals in bags that meal delivery volunteers will use to deliver meals. Their Cleaners 4 Kids opportunity consists of prepping and cleaning the cooler bags that delivery volunteers use to deliver meals to families in the Portland metro area. Friendly Chats phone calls aim to alleviate social isolation through phone conversations with seniors in our community and Wellness Check calls consist of structured conversations where volunteers will ask seniors specific questions regarding their over all wellness.

Contact:

Nick Price | volunteer.coordinator@mowp.org

Oregon Food Bank

oregonfoodbank.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Oregon Food Bank believes that food is a basic human right. Hunger is not just an individual experience; it is a community-wide symptom of barriers to employment, education, housing and health care. That’s why they’re dedicated to helping people access nutritious food today AND building community power to eliminate the root causes of hunger together. Oregon Food Bank is a 2021 Give!Guide nonprofit!

How can volunteers help?

Oregon Food Bank seeks volunteers and advocates to help build a powerful movement to eliminate hunger for good! There are many ways to help end hunger in our communities — their volunteers are from all walks of life with different abilities and schedules. Whatever your skills or interests, they welcome you. Join Oregon Food Bank for an on-site food repack/sort or seasonal garden shift, or off-site at one of our Partner Agencies. Or from the comfort of your own home, you can join us for online fundraisers & advocacy initiatives.

Contact:

Laura Yeary | volunteer@oregonfoodbank.org | 503-282-0555

Rahab’s Sisters

rahabs-sisters.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Rahab’s Sisters provides meals and supplies to underserved populations in Montavilla, in addition to fostering safe spaces and community for those of marginalized genders.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteer on-site for Rahab’s Sisters Friday dinner service or on Sunday for the camp outreach program or cook meals from home to bolster their food program.

Contact:

Danielle Elowe | danielle@rahabs-sisters.org | 971-217-8150

The Black United Fund of Oregon

bufor.org

How does your organization help Portland?

The Black United Fund is the only BIPOC-led foundation in Oregon and one of the last culturally-specific organizations remaining on historically-Black NE Alberta Street. For almost 40 years, BUF has supported an equitable and resilient future for Portland through programs that have increased postsecondary success for youth, provided philanthropic support to traditionally marginalized communities, and supported small, BIPOC and/or women-led and serving nonprofits and businesses.

How can volunteers help?

The Black United Fund of Oregon is always looking for volunteers, who are critical to our work! BUF welcomes both direct service and behind-the-scenes support. Their greatest volunteer needs include archivists, to support the preservation of the Foundation’s history, and those interested in providing mentorship and/or educational opportunities via workshops to our BIPOC youth pursuing diverse post-secondary options. Finally, their Executive Board of Directors has multiple sub-committees as an entry and pathway to board leadership as well.

Contact:

melissa@bufor.org | 503-280- 1978

Transition Projects

tprojects.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Transition Projects provides individuals with the services they need to end their homelessness, secure housing, and maintain that housing. Serving over 10,000 people annually through street outreach, a resource center, shelters and supportive services, Transition Projects helps Portland’s most vulnerable neighbors start their journey toward stable housing. Transition Projects is a 2021 Give!Guide nonprofit!

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are critical to Transition Projects’ mission, helping them sustain key areas of their work. There are year-round opportunities for both individuals and groups to get involved in weekly, on-call, or one-time volunteer roles. Individuals are especially needed in the Resource Center, to assist participants in accessing both mail and clothing services. Groups are especially needed to support Transition Projects’ meal provider program, to bring healthy, nutritious dinners to their shelters.

Contact:

Emily Coleman | emily.coleman@tprojects.org | 503-488-7745

Trauma Intervention Program NW

tipnw.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Trauma Intervention Program NW is a group of specially trained volunteers who provide emotional and practical support and resources to victims and survivors of traumatic events and in the first few hours following a tragedy. Requested by the emergency response system, schools, businesses, other local non-profits and more, TIP Volunteers respond to 170+ calls per month in the Portland area. Trauma Intervention Program NW is a 2021 Give!Guide nonprofit!

How can volunteers help?

Learn more and register online at tipnw.org for the next TIP Volunteer Training Academy in March 2022.

Contact:

June Vining | tipstaff@tipnw.org | 503-823-3937

Education

Portland Workforce Alliance

portlandworkforcealliance.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Portland Workforce Alliance believes in big dreams and good careers for all high school students. PWA builds enduring partnerships between local businesses and Portland-area high schools to create opportunities for students to develop career aspirations. By providing students with real-life work experiences and career-learning opportunities, PWA enriches academic knowledge, inspires graduation and helps students make informed choices after high school.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can share their career journey(s) by participating in mentorships, career days, mock interviews, and the annual NW Youth Careers Expo.

Contact:

Katrina Machorro, Partnerships Director | career@portlandworkforcealliance.org | 971-220-6260

Schoolhouse Supplies

schoolhousesupplies.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Since opening their doors in 1999, the Schoolhouse Supplies mission remains the same: to support public education in the Portland area by providing free school supplies to under-resourced students through supply donation programs and our Free Store for Teachers. They believe every child deserves the right to a quality education regardless of their family’s income or racial/ethnic identity. Schoolhouse Supplies is a 2021 Give!Guide nonprofit!

How can volunteers help?

Every pencil, notebook, and crayon that volunteers touch will wind up in the hands of a student who otherwise would not have had the tools needed to learn. Volunteers can help individually or with a team or organization. Schoolhouse Supplies has many different kinds of opportunities and activities to choose from—some of the opportunities include Warehouse Assistance, Front Desk Greeter at their Free Store for Teachers, Data Entry, or Sorting Books and Supplies.

Contact:

Colleen Connolly |volunteer@schoolhousesupplies.org |503-249-9933

Environment

Friends of Trees

friendsoftrees.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Friends of Trees inspires people to improve the world around them through a simple solution: Planting trees. Together. Trees play a vital role in our region’s livability. With the help of thousands of volunteers, Friends of Trees plants trees in neighborhoods and natural areas in an effort to build community, fight climate change, and bring the benefits of trees to everyone. Friends of Trees is a 2021 Give!Guide nonprofit!

How can volunteers help?

Friends of Trees has events throughout the Portland metro region every Saturday, October to April. Family friendly, ages 6+ welcome, and no experience necessary–just weather appropriate attire and sturdy footwear. They provide tools, instructions, and leadership so that you have an awesome time planting. Want to get even more involved? You can become a Crew Leader!

Contact:

Jenny Bedell-Stiles | volunteer@friendsoftrees.org | 503-595-0213

People of Color Outdoors

pdxpocoutdoors.com

How does your organization help Portland?

People of Color Outdoors provides frequent outings in natural spaces to help deepen BIPOC connections to nature.

How can volunteers help?

People of Color Outdoors needs IT help.

Contact:

Pamela Slaughter | pam@pdxpocoutdoors.com | 503-349-1061

Health & Wellness

Guardian Partners

guardian-partners.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Guardian Partners mission is preventing abuse of adults with cognitive and/or developmental disabilities through guardianship case monitoring and education. Guardian Partners is a 2021 Give!Guide nonprofit!

How can volunteers help?

Guardian Partners trains volunteers to conduct thorough wellness interviews for adults with disabilities to be sure they are being properly cared for by their guardians. Their volunteers make recommendations to the Court, provide resources and referrals. Any problems observed are reported to Guardian Partners staff and the Court for assistance or intervention.

Contact:

Jeni Bennett | staff@guardian-partners.org | 775 - 863-8773

Store to Door

How does your organization help Portland?

Store to Door is a personal, affordable, volunteer-based grocery shopping and delivery service for homebound seniors and people with disabilities.

How can volunteers help?

Store to Door needs volunteers in a variety of positions, both in-person and remote. Their program has order takers calling clients on Mondays and Tuesdays, grocery shoppers and delivery drivers at two locations on Wednesdays and Thursdays, along with volunteers calling clients on Fridays for a friendly chat. Store to Door grocery shoppers can sign up whenever their schedule allows; other positions require an approved background check and minimum service commitment.

Contact:

Carolyn Reed | Carolyn@storetodooroforegon.org | 503-200-3333 ext. 113

Youth

Northwest Outward Bound School

nwobs.org

How does your organization help Portland?

Northwest Outward Bound School’s Public Schools Program connects underserved urban youth with the natural environment and with their own potential, cultivating students’ self-confidence and interpersonal skills while sparking motivation to face and overcome challenges. Students participate in classroom sessions and outdoor challenge days focused on teamwork, courage, and social-emotional learning. Students test their strengths and challenge their fears.

How can volunteers help?

Northwest Outward Bound School offers a variety of volunteer opportunities. Volunteers can assist in seasonal event help, participate in quarterly community stewardship days, provide assistance to the Public School Program team, and more! If you have a passion and strongly believe in experiential outdoor education and supporting youth, please volunteer!

Contact:

Valerie Plummer | vplummer@nwoutwardbound.org | 503-459-3515



