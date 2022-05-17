Here’s Everything I Plan To Do On My Summer Trip to the Southern Oregon Coast.

Sponsored content presented by Oregon’s Adventure Coast

After the bizzaro hail storms, snow and sleet this spring, I could not be more ready for some warm weather. And there’s no better place to celebrate clear skies and temps above 70 than on our state’s iconic coastline. I’ve already got 2 weekends planned to hit the beach - but this year, I’m venturing to the south coast for some new sights. Also, I’m hoping to avoid running into half of Portland while enjoying my lunchtime beer.

Top of my list is the area around Coos Bay, 4 hours south of Portland. The drive itself is a destination, going through forest and then down the coastal range on the 101. Three cities border the bay: Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston - often referred to collectively as “Oregon’s Adventure Coast.” The area promises tons of activities on top of the epic sunsets, salty air and rugged coastline that I can count on anywhere along the 101.

Here’s how I’m planning to make the most of this new coastal destination.

Ride the Dunes

I can’t imagine a more thrilling way to spend a sunny Saturday than zipping over the dunes in an ATV (fyi - dune buggy’s are also available for the more tame riders). I’m planning to rent from one of the companies listed here. The dunes have been on my shortlist for years, and if there’s one thing I will not leave without doing, it’s this. The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area extends for 40 miles along the coast making it the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in North America. This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences that any Oregonian has no excuse to not try.

Visit Shore Acres State Park

Gorgeous views are not hard to come by on the Oregon Coast, but Shore Acres State Park offers flowering plants right on the coastline - and I’m a sucker for that lush summer foliage. From May through September the park boasts luxurious gardens - over 5,000 flowering annuals and perennials. A walk in Shore Acres Park is like stepping into a magical Disney movie, or maybe a Monet painting - truly an escape.

Explore Ocean Life

It’s easy to forget that the coast offers an entirely different ecosystem than Portland. In addition to the sand, waves and salt air - there’s a world of life happening under the ocean. I’ve made it a goal to attempt to learn something everywhere I travel, so I’ll be hitting The Charleston Marine Life Center, which offers hands-on opportunities to discover the diversity of ocean life. This is a great spot for kids, but as a full grown adult, I’m still very mesmerized by colorful sea slugs, touch tanks, and killer whale skeletons. Plus the Marine Life Center is just a few feet away from seals and sea lions on the marina, and that alone is a great reason to visit.

Catch Some Air (Or Try To) On Bike

This may not fit into my already packed weekend - but I’m hoping to find the energy to try out mountain biking - something I’ve always wanted to do. The Whiskey Run Mountain Bike Trail is in between Coos Bay and Bandon, and has a one-of-a-kind trail system, with over 30 miles of terrain, and a variety that is fit for beginners or experts. I figure as a first-timer, if I can’t catch air I will at least feel the exhilaration of winding and dipping through coastal forest, with the Pacific Ocean in view.

Explore New Beaches

It seems obvious, but it’s worth mentioning that the main attraction on the coast will not disappoint. In contrast to many other coastal destinations, the beaches in this area are underdeveloped. The majority of the beaches have no homes or hotels along the coastline - making for an uninterrupted panoramic landscape and fewer crowds. Charleston is famous for it’s amazing coastal scenery and great beaches. Cape Arago State Park has unreal vistas, and a great looped hike I’ve been wanting to try. There are plenty of opportunities to surf, paddle board, swim or watch the tide - and I’ll plan to do as much as I can!

That’s probably more than I can pack in, but it’s my starter list. Of course, I’ll also be eating and drinking my way through this weekend - and I’ve found this site very helpful for dining and lodging recommendations, in addition to details on the above activities. Until then, I’ll be praying for sun.