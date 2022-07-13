Arts and Entertainment Winners

Best of Portland Readers’ Poll

By Promotions

Best Neighborhood Event

Winner: Mississippi Street Fair

Second Place: Alberta Street Last Thursday

Runner Up: Devils Point Bikini Car Wash


Best Art Gallery

Winner: Portland Art Museum

Second Place: Alberta Street Gallery

Runner Up: Blue Sky Gallery


Best Outdoor Event

Winner: Portland Night Market

Second Place: Edgefield Concerts

Runner Up: Rose Festival


Best Music Venue

Winner: Edgefield

Second Place: Revolution Hall

Runner Up: Doug Fir Lounge


Best Comedy Club

Winner: Helium Comedy Club

Second Place: Curious Comedy

Runner Up: Kickstand Comedy


Best Theater Company

Winner: Portland Center Stage

Second Place: Artist Repertory Theater

Runner Up: Milagro Theater


Best Bike Event

Winner: Naked Bike Ride

Second Place: Sunday Parkways

Runner Up: Pedalpalooza


Best Visual Artist

Winner: Mike Bennett

Second Place: Josh Daily Art

Runner Up: Bobby Lugosi


Best Place to Dance

Winner: Crystal Ballroom

Second Place: Goodfoot

Runner Up: Holocene


Best Strip Club

Winner: Sassy’s

Second Place: Devils Point

Runner Up: Mary’s Club


Best Performing Arts Center

Winner: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Second Place: Keller Auditorium

Runner Up: Alberta Abbey


Best Band/Musical Group

Winner: Pink Martini

Second Place: Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Runner Up: Tox!c


Best Podcast

Winner: They Talk Sex Podcast

Second Place: Beervana

Runner Up: Maintenance Phase


Best Radio Station

Winner: OPB

Second Place: Shady Pines Radio

Runner Up: KBOO


Best Museum

Winner: OMSI

Second Place: Portland Art Museum

Runner Up: The Freakybuttre Peculiarium and Museum


Best Music Festival

Winner: Waterfront Blues Festival

Second Place: Pickathon

Runner Up: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival


Best Karaoke

Winner: The Alibi

Second Place: Voice Box

Runner Up: Baby Ketten Klub


Best Trivia Night

Winner: Untapped Trivia

Second Place: Bridgetown Trivia

Runner Up: The Growler Guys

