Arts and Entertainment Winners

Best Neighborhood Event
Winner: Mississippi Street Fair
Second Place: Alberta Street Last Thursday
Runner Up: Devils Point Bikini Car Wash
Best Art Gallery
Winner: Portland Art Museum
Second Place: Alberta Street Gallery
Runner Up: Blue Sky Gallery
Best Outdoor Event
Winner: Portland Night Market
Second Place: Edgefield Concerts
Runner Up: Rose Festival
Best Music Venue
Winner: Edgefield
Second Place: Revolution Hall
Runner Up: Doug Fir Lounge
Best Comedy Club
Winner: Helium Comedy Club
Second Place: Curious Comedy
Runner Up: Kickstand Comedy
Best Theater Company
Winner: Portland Center Stage
Second Place: Artist Repertory Theater
Runner Up: Milagro Theater
Best Bike Event
Winner: Naked Bike Ride
Second Place: Sunday Parkways
Runner Up: Pedalpalooza
Best Visual Artist
Winner: Mike Bennett
Second Place: Josh Daily Art
Runner Up: Bobby Lugosi
Best Place to Dance
Winner: Crystal Ballroom
Second Place: Goodfoot
Runner Up: Holocene
Best Strip Club
Winner: Sassy’s
Second Place: Devils Point
Runner Up: Mary’s Club
Best Performing Arts Center
Winner: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Second Place: Keller Auditorium
Runner Up: Alberta Abbey
Best Band/Musical Group
Winner: Pink Martini
Second Place: Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
Runner Up: Tox!c
Best Podcast
Winner: They Talk Sex Podcast
Second Place: Beervana
Runner Up: Maintenance Phase
Best Radio Station
Winner: OPB
Second Place: Shady Pines Radio
Runner Up: KBOO
Best Museum
Winner: OMSI
Second Place: Portland Art Museum
Runner Up: The Freakybuttre Peculiarium and Museum
Best Music Festival
Winner: Waterfront Blues Festival
Second Place: Pickathon
Runner Up: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival
Best Karaoke
Winner: The Alibi
Second Place: Voice Box
Runner Up: Baby Ketten Klub
Best Trivia Night
Winner: Untapped Trivia
Second Place: Bridgetown Trivia
Runner Up: The Growler Guys
