Arts and Entertainment Winners

Best Neighborhood Event

Winner: Mississippi Street Fair

Second Place: Alberta Street Last Thursday

Runner Up: Devils Point Bikini Car Wash





Best Art Gallery

Winner: Portland Art Museum

Second Place: Alberta Street Gallery

Runner Up: Blue Sky Gallery





Best Outdoor Event

Winner: Portland Night Market

Second Place: Edgefield Concerts

Runner Up: Rose Festival





Best Music Venue

Winner: Edgefield

Second Place: Revolution Hall

Runner Up: Doug Fir Lounge





Best Comedy Club

Winner: Helium Comedy Club

Second Place: Curious Comedy

Runner Up: Kickstand Comedy





Best Theater Company

Winner: Portland Center Stage

Second Place: Artist Repertory Theater

Runner Up: Milagro Theater





Best Bike Event

Winner: Naked Bike Ride

Second Place: Sunday Parkways

Runner Up: Pedalpalooza





Best Visual Artist

Winner: Mike Bennett

Second Place: Josh Daily Art

Runner Up: Bobby Lugosi





Best Place to Dance

Winner: Crystal Ballroom

Second Place: Goodfoot

Runner Up: Holocene





Best Strip Club

Winner: Sassy’s

Second Place: Devils Point

Runner Up: Mary’s Club





Best Performing Arts Center

Winner: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Second Place: Keller Auditorium

Runner Up: Alberta Abbey





Best Band/Musical Group

Winner: Pink Martini

Second Place: Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Runner Up: Tox!c





Best Podcast

Winner: They Talk Sex Podcast

Second Place: Beervana

Runner Up: Maintenance Phase





Best Radio Station

Winner: OPB

Second Place: Shady Pines Radio

Runner Up: KBOO





Best Museum

Winner: OMSI

Second Place: Portland Art Museum

Runner Up: The Freakybuttre Peculiarium and Museum





Best Music Festival

Winner: Waterfront Blues Festival

Second Place: Pickathon

Runner Up: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival





Best Karaoke

Winner: The Alibi

Second Place: Voice Box

Runner Up: Baby Ketten Klub





Best Trivia Night

Winner: Untapped Trivia

Second Place: Bridgetown Trivia

Runner Up: The Growler Guys

To view all winners and finalists please click here.