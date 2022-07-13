Cannabis Winners

Best Edible Product

Winner: Wyld Gummies

Second Place: Drops

Runner Up: Sun Syrup by Luminous Botanicals





Best Budtender

Winner: Surg at Mongoose Cannabis

Second Place: Lila McElroy (MindRite PDX)

Runner Up: Andi at Homegrown Apothecary





Best Dab

Winner: Dr. Jolly’s

Second Place: Happy Cabbage

Runner Up: Echo Electuary





Best Organic Selection

Winner: Homegrown Apothecary

Second Place: Farma

Runner Up: Mongoose Cannabis Co.





Best CBD Store

Winner: Electric Lettuce

Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary

Runner Up: Hemp Bar





Best Cannabis Farm

Winner: Gnome Grown

Second Place: East Fork Cultivars

Runner Up: Pruf Cultivar





Best Topical

Winner: Empower BodyCare/CannaCare

Second Place: DEW Sensual Cannabis Oil by Luminous Botanicals

Runner Up: Make & Mary Topicals





Best Cannabis-Infused Product

Winner: Luminous Botanicals

Second Place: Elbe’s Edibles

Runner Up: Laurie + Mary Jane Bleubleez





Best Cannabis Strain

Winner: Blue Dream

Second Place: Jack Herer

Runner Up: Super Silver Haze





Best Dispensary

Winner: Electric Lettuce

Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary

Runner Up: Mongoose Cannabis Co.





Best Tincture

Winner: Mule Extracts

Second Place: Universal Cannabis Tonic by Luminous Botanicals

Runner Up: Hapy Kitchen Stone’d Fruit Syrup 1:1:1

To view all winners and finalists please click here.