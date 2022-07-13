Cannabis Winners

Best Edible Product
Winner: Wyld Gummies
Second Place: Drops
Runner Up: Sun Syrup by Luminous Botanicals
Best Budtender
Winner: Surg at Mongoose Cannabis
Second Place: Lila McElroy (MindRite PDX)
Runner Up: Andi at Homegrown Apothecary
Best Dab
Winner: Dr. Jolly’s
Second Place: Happy Cabbage
Runner Up: Echo Electuary
Best Organic Selection
Winner: Homegrown Apothecary
Second Place: Farma
Runner Up: Mongoose Cannabis Co.
Best CBD Store
Winner: Electric Lettuce
Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary
Runner Up: Hemp Bar
Best Cannabis Farm
Winner: Gnome Grown
Second Place: East Fork Cultivars
Runner Up: Pruf Cultivar
Best Topical
Winner: Empower BodyCare/CannaCare
Second Place: DEW Sensual Cannabis Oil by Luminous Botanicals
Runner Up: Make & Mary Topicals
Best Cannabis-Infused Product
Winner: Luminous Botanicals
Second Place: Elbe’s Edibles
Runner Up: Laurie + Mary Jane Bleubleez
Best Cannabis Strain
Winner: Blue Dream
Second Place: Jack Herer
Runner Up: Super Silver Haze
Best Dispensary
Winner: Electric Lettuce
Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary
Runner Up: Mongoose Cannabis Co.
Best Tincture
Winner: Mule Extracts
Second Place: Universal Cannabis Tonic by Luminous Botanicals
Runner Up: Hapy Kitchen Stone’d Fruit Syrup 1:1:1
