Drink Winners

Best Beer Selection on Tap

Winner: Loyal Legion

Second Place: Roscoe’s

Runner Up: Apex





Best Sports Bar

Winner: The Sports Bra

Second Place: Claudia’s Sports Pub

Runner Up: HOME, A Bar





Best LGBTQ Bar

Winner: The Sports Bra

Second Place: CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge

Runner Up: Crush





Best Bartender

Winner: Jaxin Ryan

Second Place: Christy Jade Alcazar

Runner Up: Cassandra Fiorella





Best Cidery

Winner: Reverend Nat’s

Second Place: Portland Cider

Runner Up: Schilling Cider House & Gluten





Best Happy Hour

Winner: Gold Dust Meridian

Second Place: Ringside

Runner Up: Aalto Lounge





Best Cocktail Lounge

Winner: Bible Club

Second Place: Keys Lounge

Runner Up: Teardrop





Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

Winner: Kure

Second Place: Moberi

Runner Up: Best Friend





Best Tea Shop

Winner: Tea Chai Te

Second Place: Cup of Tea

Runner Up: Tao of Tea





Best Kombucha

Winner: Brew Dr. Kombucha

Second Place: Lion Heart Kombucha

Runner Up: SOMA Kombucha





Best Wine Bar

Winner: Vino Veritas

Second Place: Las Caves

Runner Up: Division Wines





Best Dive Bar

Winner: The Vern

Second Place: Low Brow Lounge

Runner Up: Dante’s





Best Cocktail Bar

Winner: Victoria Bar

Second Place: Hey Love

Runner Up: Teardrop Lounge





Best Brewery

Winner: Breakside Brewery

Second Place: Ex Novo Brewing Company

Runner Up: Ecliptic Brewing





Best Coffee

Winner: Coava Coffee Roasters

Second Place: Stumptown

Runner Up: Nossa Familia





Best Distillery

Winner: Freeland Spirits

Second Place: New Deal Distillery

Runner Up: 503 Distilling





Best Winery

Winner: Willamette Valley Vineyards

Second Place: Sokol Blosser Winery

Runner Up: Hip Chicks Do Wine





Best Bloody Mary

Winner: Jam on Hawthorne

Second Place: Space Room

Runner Up: Genie’s

To view all winners and finalists please click here.



