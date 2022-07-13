Drink Winners

Best Beer Selection on Tap

Winner: Loyal Legion

Second Place: Roscoe’s

Runner Up: Apex


Best Sports Bar

Winner: The Sports Bra

Second Place: Claudia’s Sports Pub

Runner Up: HOME, A Bar


Best LGBTQ Bar

Winner: The Sports Bra

Second Place: CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge

Runner Up: Crush


Best Bartender

Winner: Jaxin Ryan

Second Place: Christy Jade Alcazar

Runner Up: Cassandra Fiorella


Best Cidery

Winner: Reverend Nat’s

Second Place: Portland Cider

Runner Up: Schilling Cider House & Gluten


Best Happy Hour

Winner: Gold Dust Meridian

Second Place: Ringside

Runner Up: Aalto Lounge


Best Cocktail Lounge

Winner: Bible Club

Second Place: Keys Lounge

Runner Up: Teardrop


Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

Winner: Kure

Second Place: Moberi

Runner Up: Best Friend


Best Tea Shop

Winner: Tea Chai Te

Second Place: Cup of Tea

Runner Up: Tao of Tea


Best Kombucha

Winner: Brew Dr. Kombucha

Second Place: Lion Heart Kombucha

Runner Up: SOMA Kombucha


Best Wine Bar

Winner: Vino Veritas

Second Place: Las Caves

Runner Up: Division Wines


Best Dive Bar

Winner: The Vern

Second Place: Low Brow Lounge

Runner Up: Dante’s


Best Cocktail Bar

Winner: Victoria Bar

Second Place: Hey Love

Runner Up: Teardrop Lounge


Best Brewery

Winner: Breakside Brewery

Second Place: Ex Novo Brewing Company

Runner Up: Ecliptic Brewing


Best Coffee

Winner: Coava Coffee Roasters

Second Place: Stumptown

Runner Up: Nossa Familia


Best Distillery

Winner: Freeland Spirits

Second Place: New Deal Distillery

Runner Up: 503 Distilling


Best Winery

Winner: Willamette Valley Vineyards

Second Place: Sokol Blosser Winery

Runner Up: Hip Chicks Do Wine


Best Bloody Mary

Winner: Jam on Hawthorne

Second Place: Space Room

Runner Up: Genie’s

