Drink Winners

Best Beer Selection on Tap
Winner: Loyal Legion
Second Place: Roscoe’s
Runner Up: Apex
Best Sports Bar
Winner: The Sports Bra
Second Place: Claudia’s Sports Pub
Runner Up: HOME, A Bar
Best LGBTQ Bar
Winner: The Sports Bra
Second Place: CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge
Runner Up: Crush
Best Bartender
Winner: Jaxin Ryan
Second Place: Christy Jade Alcazar
Runner Up: Cassandra Fiorella
Best Cidery
Winner: Reverend Nat’s
Second Place: Portland Cider
Runner Up: Schilling Cider House & Gluten
Best Happy Hour
Winner: Gold Dust Meridian
Second Place: Ringside
Runner Up: Aalto Lounge
Best Cocktail Lounge
Winner: Bible Club
Second Place: Keys Lounge
Runner Up: Teardrop
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
Winner: Kure
Second Place: Moberi
Runner Up: Best Friend
Best Tea Shop
Winner: Tea Chai Te
Second Place: Cup of Tea
Runner Up: Tao of Tea
Best Kombucha
Winner: Brew Dr. Kombucha
Second Place: Lion Heart Kombucha
Runner Up: SOMA Kombucha
Best Wine Bar
Winner: Vino Veritas
Second Place: Las Caves
Runner Up: Division Wines
Best Dive Bar
Winner: The Vern
Second Place: Low Brow Lounge
Runner Up: Dante’s
Best Cocktail Bar
Winner: Victoria Bar
Second Place: Hey Love
Runner Up: Teardrop Lounge
Best Brewery
Winner: Breakside Brewery
Second Place: Ex Novo Brewing Company
Runner Up: Ecliptic Brewing
Best Coffee
Winner: Coava Coffee Roasters
Second Place: Stumptown
Runner Up: Nossa Familia
Best Distillery
Winner: Freeland Spirits
Second Place: New Deal Distillery
Runner Up: 503 Distilling
Best Winery
Winner: Willamette Valley Vineyards
Second Place: Sokol Blosser Winery
Runner Up: Hip Chicks Do Wine
Best Bloody Mary
Winner: Jam on Hawthorne
Second Place: Space Room
Runner Up: Genie’s
