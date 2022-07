Food Winners

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Winner: Luc Lac

Second Place: Pho Van

Runner Up: Pho Hung





Best Brunch Spot

Winner: Jam on Hawthorne

Second Place: Broder

Runner Up: Screen Door





Best Burger

Winner: Killer Burger

Second Place: Mid City Smash Burger

Runner Up: PDX Sliders





Best Taco

Winner: Por Que No Taqueria

Second Place: Birrieria PDX

Runner Up: Tight Tacos





Best Sandwich Shop

Winner: Lardo

Second Place: East Side Deli

Runner Up: Taste Tickler





Best Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant

Winner: Harlow

Second Place: Fermenter

Runner Up: The Sudra





Best Chinese Restaurant

Winner: Shandong

Second Place: Duck House

Runner Up: HK Cafe





Best Mexican Restaurant

Winner: Por Que No Taqueria

Second Place: Los Gorditos

Runner Up: Gureo





Best Barbeque

Winner: Matt’s BBQ

Second Place: Homegrown Smoker

Runner Up: Podnah’s Pit





Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

Winner: Harlow

Second Place: Off the Griddle

Runner Up: New Cascadia





Best Food Cart

Winner: Jojo PDX

Second Place: Mid City Smash Burger

Runner Up: Garden Monsters





Best Ramen

Winner: Afuri Izakaya

Second Place: Kayo’s Ramen Bar

Runner Up: Boxer Ramen





Best Thai Restaurant

Winner: Eem

Second Place: Paadee

Runner Up: Thai Peacock





Best Indian Restaurant

Winner: Bollywood Theater

Second Place: Swagat

Runner Up: Maruti





Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Winner: Nicholas Restaurant Lebanese and Mediterranean Cuisine

Second Place: Shalom Y’all

Runner Up: Ya Hala





Best Ice Cream

Winner: Salt and Straw

Second Place: Fifty Licks





Best Catering Service

Winner: Elephants Catering and Events

Second Place: Killer Burger

Runner Up: Lucky Devil Eats





Best Sushi

Winner: Bamboo Sushi

Second Place: Mio Sushi

Runner Up: Yama Sushi & Izakaya





Best Ethiopian Restaurant

Winner: Queen of Sheba

Second Place: E’Njoni

Runner Up: Bete Lukas





Best Late-Night Menu

Winner: Luc Lac

Second Place: Bye and Bye

Runner Up: Hungry Tiger





Best French Restaurant

Winner: Petite Provence

Second Place: Le Pigeon

Runner Up: Canard





Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: Fire on the Mountain

Second Place: Laughing Planet

Runner Up: Hopworks





Best Bakery

Winner: Grand Central Bakery

Second Place: Ken’s Artisan Bakery

Runner Up: Mt. Tabor Bread





Best Bagels

Winner: Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels

Second Place: Spielman Bagels

Runner Up: Bernstein’s Bagels





Best Wings

Winner: Fire on the Mountain

Second Place: Hat Yai

Runner Up: Pok Pok





Best Donut

Winner: Doe’s Donuts

Second Place: Pip’s Original Doughnuts

Runner Up: Blue Star Donuts





Best Pizza

Winner: Apizza Scholls

Second Place: Sizzle Pie

Runner Up: Babydoll Pizza

