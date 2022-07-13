Goods & Services Winners

Best Accountant

Winner: Artemis Tax

Second Place: McDonald Jacobs

Runner Up: Anvil Tax





Best Record Store

Winner: Music Millennium

Second Place: Mississippi Records

Runner Up: Everyday Music





Best Children’s Store

Winner: Thinker Toys

Second Place: Kids at Heart

Runner Up: Green Bean Books





Best Bookstore

Winner: Powell’s

Second Place: Third Eye Books

Runner Up: Annie Bloom’s Books





Best Sports Store/Outfitter

Winner: Next Adventure

Second Place: REI

Runner Up: Foster Outdoor





Best Pet Supply Store

Winner: MudBay

Second Place: Pets on Broadway

Runner Up: Fang!





Best Bank/Credit Union

Winner: OnPoint Credit Union

Second Place: Unitus Community Credit Union

Runner Up: Rivermark Community Credit Union





Best Auto Dealership

Winner: Subaru of Portland

Second Place: Dick Hannah

Runner Up: Beaverton Toyota





Best Home Goods Store

Winner: Kitchen Kaboodle

Second Place: Presents of Mind

Runner Up: Paxton Gate





Best Sex Positive Shop

Winner: She Bop

Second Place: Kynx by Brynx

Runner Up: Fantasy





Best Vintage Store

Winner: House of Vintage

Second Place: Red Fox Vintage

Runner Up: Vintage Pink





Best Hardware Store

Winner: Ace Hardware Pearl

Second Place: Division Do It Best Hardware

Runner Up: Parkrose Hardware





Best Mortgage Broker

Winner: Julee Felsman - Guaranteed Rate

Second Place: Nikole Potulsky - Two Rivers Mortgage

Runner Up: Jake Planton - Two Rivers Mortgage





Best Bottle Shop

Winner: John’s Marketplace

Second Place: Belmont Station

Runner Up: Imperial





Best Gift Shop

Winner: Tender Loving Empire

Second Place: Paxton Gate

Runner Up: Made Here PDX





Best Clothing Resale Store

Winner: Here We Go Again

Second Place: Artifact

Runner Up: Goodwill





Best Real Estate Company

Winner: Living Room Realty

Second Place: Urban Nest Realty

Runner Up: Green Buck Real Estate





Best Clothing Boutique

Winner: Paloma Clothing

Second Place: Adorn

Runner Up: Sloan





Best Grocery Store

Winner: New Seasons Market

Second Place: Providore

Runner Up: Market of Choice





Best Jewelry Shop

Winner: Betsy & Iya

Second Place: Twist

Runner Up: Paxton Gate





Best Eyewear Shop

Winner: MyOptic

Second Place: Eyes on Broadway

Runner Up: Hawthorne Vision





Best Florist

Winner: Sammy’s Flowers

Second Place: Solabee

Runner Up: Coy & Co





Best Bike Shop

Winner: River City Bicycles

Second Place: Community Cycling Center

Runner Up: Metropolis Cycle Repair





Best Tattoo Shop

Winner: Atlas Tattoo

Second Place: Blue Ox

Runner Up: Gold Sparrow Tattoo





Best Temp/Job Agency

Winner: Boly Welch





Best Real Estate Agent

Winner: Tori Buck & Michael Green - Green Buck Real Estate

Second Place: Deb Counts - Tabor (Welcome to PDX - Portlandia Properties + Cascadia NW)

Runner Up: Jill Parker & Perla Martinez Evans - Portland Urban Properties Group @ KW





Best Plant Shop

Winner: Portland Nursery

Second Place: Pistils Nursery

Runner Up: Cornell Farm





Best Shoe Store

Winner: Imelda’s and Louie’s

Second Place: Footwise

Runner Up: PedX





Best Phone Repair

Winner: iChihuahua!

Second Place: The Fix Hut





Best Garden Supply/Nursery

Winner: Portland Nursery

Second Place: Cornell Farms

Runner Up: Garden Fever





Best Veterinary Practice

Winner: DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital

Second Place: Brooklyn Yard

Runner Up: Alberta Veterinary Care





Best Running Store

Winner: Portland Running Company

Second Place: Foot Traffic Sellwood

Runner Up: Fleet Feet





Best Candle

Winner: Yo Soy Candle

Second Place: Willa and Jean Candles

Runner Up: Light and Glow Candle Co.

