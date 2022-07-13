Goods & Services Winners

Best Accountant
Winner: Artemis Tax
Second Place: McDonald Jacobs
Runner Up: Anvil Tax
Best Record Store
Winner: Music Millennium
Second Place: Mississippi Records
Runner Up: Everyday Music
Best Children’s Store
Winner: Thinker Toys
Second Place: Kids at Heart
Runner Up: Green Bean Books
Best Bookstore
Winner: Powell’s
Second Place: Third Eye Books
Runner Up: Annie Bloom’s Books
Best Sports Store/Outfitter
Winner: Next Adventure
Second Place: REI
Runner Up: Foster Outdoor
Best Pet Supply Store
Winner: MudBay
Second Place: Pets on Broadway
Runner Up: Fang!
Best Bank/Credit Union
Winner: OnPoint Credit Union
Second Place: Unitus Community Credit Union
Runner Up: Rivermark Community Credit Union
Best Auto Dealership
Winner: Subaru of Portland
Second Place: Dick Hannah
Runner Up: Beaverton Toyota
Best Home Goods Store
Winner: Kitchen Kaboodle
Second Place: Presents of Mind
Runner Up: Paxton Gate
Best Sex Positive Shop
Winner: She Bop
Second Place: Kynx by Brynx
Runner Up: Fantasy
Best Vintage Store
Winner: House of Vintage
Second Place: Red Fox Vintage
Runner Up: Vintage Pink
Best Hardware Store
Winner: Ace Hardware Pearl
Second Place: Division Do It Best Hardware
Runner Up: Parkrose Hardware
Best Mortgage Broker
Winner: Julee Felsman - Guaranteed Rate
Second Place: Nikole Potulsky - Two Rivers Mortgage
Runner Up: Jake Planton - Two Rivers Mortgage
Best Bottle Shop
Winner: John’s Marketplace
Second Place: Belmont Station
Runner Up: Imperial
Best Gift Shop
Winner: Tender Loving Empire
Second Place: Paxton Gate
Runner Up: Made Here PDX
Best Clothing Resale Store
Winner: Here We Go Again
Second Place: Artifact
Runner Up: Goodwill
Best Real Estate Company
Winner: Living Room Realty
Second Place: Urban Nest Realty
Runner Up: Green Buck Real Estate
Best Clothing Boutique
Winner: Paloma Clothing
Second Place: Adorn
Runner Up: Sloan
Best Grocery Store
Winner: New Seasons Market
Second Place: Providore
Runner Up: Market of Choice
Best Jewelry Shop
Winner: Betsy & Iya
Second Place: Twist
Runner Up: Paxton Gate
Best Eyewear Shop
Winner: MyOptic
Second Place: Eyes on Broadway
Runner Up: Hawthorne Vision
Best Florist
Winner: Sammy’s Flowers
Second Place: Solabee
Runner Up: Coy & Co
Best Bike Shop
Winner: River City Bicycles
Second Place: Community Cycling Center
Runner Up: Metropolis Cycle Repair
Best Tattoo Shop
Winner: Atlas Tattoo
Second Place: Blue Ox
Runner Up: Gold Sparrow Tattoo
Best Temp/Job Agency
Winner: Boly Welch
Best Real Estate Agent
Winner: Tori Buck & Michael Green - Green Buck Real Estate
Second Place: Deb Counts - Tabor (Welcome to PDX - Portlandia Properties + Cascadia NW)
Runner Up: Jill Parker & Perla Martinez Evans - Portland Urban Properties Group @ KW
Best Plant Shop
Winner: Portland Nursery
Second Place: Pistils Nursery
Runner Up: Cornell Farm
Best Shoe Store
Winner: Imelda’s and Louie’s
Second Place: Footwise
Runner Up: PedX
Best Phone Repair
Winner: iChihuahua!
Second Place: The Fix Hut
Best Garden Supply/Nursery
Winner: Portland Nursery
Second Place: Cornell Farms
Runner Up: Garden Fever
Best Veterinary Practice
Winner: DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital
Second Place: Brooklyn Yard
Runner Up: Alberta Veterinary Care
Best Running Store
Winner: Portland Running Company
Second Place: Foot Traffic Sellwood
Runner Up: Fleet Feet
Best Candle
Winner: Yo Soy Candle
Second Place: Willa and Jean Candles
Runner Up: Light and Glow Candle Co.
