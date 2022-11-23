Gifts Anyone On Your List Will Appreciate

This content features paid advertising.





Custom Photo Slates

Custom Photo Slates, $35-$75

Pro Photo Supply

Locally printed in our lab, these photo slates are your photos printed on natural, hand-cut materials with a smooth stone surface on the reverse side. Due to inconsistencies in shape, size, and coating each slate is a unique piece of art. Each photo slate includes tabletop display hardware.

prophotosupply.com |1112 19th Ave

Custom Ornaments, $18

Pro Photo Supply

Custom Ornaments

Give a double-sided, designer ornament printed with your own photo and text! Choose from wood, metal, or glass. Made locally at our Lab in NW Portland, share captured moments with your friends and family this holiday season.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave.

STEELPORT American-Forged Carbon Steel Knives, $250-$450

STEELPORT American-Forged Carbon Steel Knives

Kitchen Kaboodle

STEELPORT heirloom quality carbon steel knives are handcrafted right here in Portland using premium American materials and rigorous attention to detail. Combining time-tested traditional forging and knife making methods with modern innovations, STEELPORT is celebrated as the “Best Made-In-USA Kitchen Knife”. See the full lineup at Kitchen Kaboodle.

kitchenkaboodle.com | Four Portland-area stores

Holiday Scratch-its

Holiday Scratch-its

Oregon Lottery

Oregon Lottery Scratch-its are easy to buy, and great to receive. They’re perfect for spicing up holiday cards, topping off stockings, or giving as a nice tip to anyone who makes your life a little easier year-round. If they win, it will be one of the most fun gifts they ever exchange. Check them out!

Oregonlottery.org

Windsor Rocking Chair, $50

Windsor Rocking Chair

Hoot-n-Annie Home

We may have decided to feature our Bow Back Windsor Rocking Chair, but we have a lot more, like textiles, lighting and home decor, to offer. Our items are curated from consignors all over Portland just for you! The most fun part of the holidays is walking around to see what reminds you of someone...then getting that special thing for them that completes their space!

shophootnanniehome.com | 6970 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy