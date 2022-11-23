Gifts For Comfort

This content features paid advertising.

Thunderpants Original Underwear, $24

Thunderpants USA

Thunderpants Original Underwear

You’ll never have a wedgie again with Thunderpants! Designed not to ride up or roll down with Organic Cotton here in Portland, OR. A Woman-run company focused on sustainability and transparency. Join the comfy bum club and you’ll never go back!

thunderpantsusa.com

Circular Crew Fleece Sweatshirt, $60

Looptworks

Circular Crew Fleece Sweatshirt (alex young)

Thick enough to stay toasty on chilly days but light enough for all-season wear, this cloud-soft sweatshirt is one you’ll never want to take off. And because our ultimate vision is to reduce textile waste for good — all of our circular apparel is made with 100% recycled and recyclable materials.

looptworks.com | 2410 SE 11th Ave

Haflinger Jack Slipper, $99.95

Haflinger Jack Slipper

Footwise

The perfect gift for dog lovers, the Haflinger Jack slipper is sure to become a new best friend. These cozy slippers made of soft, boiled wool, will keep feet warm in the cold, and cool in warm weather. Shop local and fetch these before they’re gone at Footwise today!

footwise.com | 1433 NE Broadway



