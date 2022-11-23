Gifts For The Aspiring Photographer

This content features paid advertising.





Nikon Z 5 Mirrorless Camera with Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Lens, $1,299.99

Give the budding photographer in your life this compact full-frame mirrorless camera kit with all the innovative tools they’ll need to push the limits of their creativity in both photo and video. Save $400 off the regular price of $1,699.99 until Nov. 28th, 2022!

Nikon Z 30 Mirrorless Camera w/ 16-50mm Lens + Creator Kit, $849.99

Shopping for the creators in your life? The Nikon Z 30 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens and Creator Kit is packed with the features they’ll need to quickly and easily start creating the high-quality content they desire to make!





Canon EOS Rebel T7 with 18-55mm & 75-300mm Double Zoom Lens Kit, $549.99

Perfect for beginners, the EOS Rebel T7 two-lens kit offers the essential tools you need all in one convenient package to up your photography game. No matter where the next photography adventure takes the photographer in your life, they’ll be able to count on the EOS Rebel T7!

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens, $149.99

The RF 50mm f/1.8 STM lens is a compact lens that allows you to get a great shot anywhere and anytime. Help the photographer on your gift list be creative in a variety of scenarios from snapshots to portraits, landscapes to low-light situations and more with this lens!

Sony Alpha a7C Mirrorless Digital Camera with FE 28-60mm f4-5.6 lens Kit, $1,899.99

The Sony A7C is for creators who demand full-frame quality and performance in a lightweight compact camera they can take anywhere. This camera offers hybrid abilities for still photo and video creation alike without compromise. Normally priced at $2,099.99, save $200 on this camera kit until Dec. 18th.

Sony Alpha 7R IV Mirrorless Camera, $2,999.99

The Sony Alpha α7R IV Mirrorless Camera is a powerful camera with incomparable image quality, top-notch processing speed, advanced connectivity, and enhanced reliability - all qualities demanded by professional image makers. Normally priced at $3,499.99, save $500 on this camera until Dec. 18th.

