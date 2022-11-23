Gifts For The Curious Drinker

This content features paid advertising.

New Deal Ginger Liqueur

It’s a ginger lover’s dream come true! With nearly a pound of hand-crushed ginger per bottle, New Deal Ginger Liqueur captures the bold spice of fresh, organic ginger root, while adding zip to cocktails and punches. You’ll love it in a Hot Toddy, Whiskey Ginger, or Moscow Mule.

newdealbottleshop.com | 900 SE Salmon St

Magic Number Live Resin Cannabis Beverage

Liven up the holidays with Oregon’s most delicious live resin beverages and tasty tinctures. Brewed in Bend and made with all natural ingredients and single-strain cannabis, we can be found in dispensaries throughout Oregon. Celebrate life, experience the liquid revolution and discover your Magic Number.

Straightaway Cocktails

Invented in London, perfected in Portland: the Espresso Martini has kept folks abuzz since its inception in the 1980s, when it was concocted for a model who sought a bit of late-night pep. In our rendition, we’ve created a velvety sipper rich with housemade coffee liqueur - crafted with cold brew from our neighbor, Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Local Meadowfoam honey adds a toasted marshmallow flavor to ensure this drink is truly buzzy!

straightawaycocktails.com | 901 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Tanglewood Party Pack, $50

Tanglewood Beverage Co.

All our favorite Tanglewood concentrates in one box. Just add people and your favorite milk for a party! This set is also perfect for birthday and holiday gifts. Box includes: Turmeric Tea, Lavender Fog, Hot Buttered Yam w/ Maldon Chocolate Cinnamon Salt, Ginger Spiced Chai and our newest addition, Coffee Soda Concentrate.



