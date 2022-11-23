Gifts For The PNW Enthusiast

This content features paid advertising.





Highway 33 Tee, $28

Highway 33 Tee

Beaver State Market

Inspired by classic state highway signs, this graphic tee features an osprey, Oregon’s official state raptor, atop a shield emblazoned with the number 33, to recognize Oregon’s entrance to the union as the 33rd state. Shirt made in USA / Art created in Forest Grove / Screen printed in Portland.

beaverstatemarket.com | 1327 SE Tacoma St. #202

Mountain Decanter, $45

Mountain Decanter

ASYLUM

This crystal liquor decanter pays homage to the lofty peaks of the Pacific Northwest with a hand-blown, dimensional mountain base. Lead-free crystal. Designed in Seattle. Matching tumbler sets are also available!

pdxasylum.com | 3713 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Oregon Wild Membership Package

Oregon Wild Membership Package, $75

Oregon Wild

Oregon Wild works to protect and restore Oregon’s wildlands, wildlife, and waters. Get outside, explore Oregon, and support Oregon Wild with the Membership Package! What’s included: one-year membership to Oregon Wild, Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide by Chandra LeGue, and an Oregon Wild T-Shirt.

oregon-wild.square.site





Stumptown Coffee Holiday Trio

Stumptown Coffee Holiday Trio, $55

Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Stumptown’s Holiday Trio box set features three bags of whole bean coffee including wintertime favorite Evergreen blend, and single-origin coffees Honduras El Puente and Ethiopia Duromina. The Trio is available at Portland Stumptown Cafes, select grocery stores and online.

stumptowncoffee.com

Mushroom Kisslock Hand Bag

Mushroom Kisslock Hand Bag, $36

Presents Of Mind

This stylishly crafted mushroom handbag with two-strap options is available now at Presents of Mind, a Hawthorne district staple since 1989. This is just one of the many charming items available this season at Portland’s favorite one-stop gift shop, where you will also find locally crafted jewelry, beautiful housewares, bath and body treasures and so much more!

presentsofmind.tv | 3633 SE Hawthorne Blvd















