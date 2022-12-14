Seaside Hits Differently in Winter

Nobody has to be sold on Seaside in summer. If you’ve ever visited the North Coast during our annual stretch of fair weather, you probably took note that many of your Portland neighbors joined you, along with much of the rest of the state. And with good reason.

In addition to all of the allure and natural beauty found up and down the Oregon coast, Seaside has some uniquely singular attractions. The 101-year-old oceanfront Promenade with its infinite views of the Pacific from a 1.5-mile path lit with iconic lamp posts. A historic saltwater natatorium turned aquarium with playful seals you can feed yourself. The surrey bikes, bumper cars, mini-golf, helicopter rides, laser tag, tilt-a-whirl, whimsical carousel... and one of the last places left in America to frequent a Fascination parlor, an addictive melding of Skee- Ball and bingo that your grandparents definitely loved. The list goes on.

But we’re here to make the case that you’ll want to find yourself in Seaside this winter. Yes, winter. When the number of daily visitors shrinks to less than a quarter of the souls sojourning in summer – but just enough to keep the doors of Seaside’s many restaurants and other locally-owned shops open year-round. You can finally have an upscale beachfront dinner at Maggie’s or chowder up the entire family at Mo’s without enduring a line that stretches down Broadway. You can enjoy the unique local beer brewed onsite in historic buildings by SISU Beer at the Times Theatre or Seaside Brewery in the old city jail and work your way through Seaside’s seven stops on the North Coast Food Trail, which is focused on sustainable and local ingredients. And, assuming you’re dressed with appropriate layers, you can still do all the things that draw fun-seekers by the thousands in summer.

If wildlife viewing is your jam, winter is prime whale time. From your home base in Seaside, head to the Cove on the south side of town or venture just a few miles to Ecola State Park, Neahkahnie Mountain, or the Jetty at Fort Stevens to watch for no fewer than ten species of whales that journey up and down the coast. Look for pods of orcas and humpbacks to name a few. And that’s not to mention the winter birds you’ll find or the rambling herds of elk you might encounter. Or if you’re into edible wildlife, go catch your dinner by crabbing off the 12th Avenue bridge or razor clamming at low tide (just be sure to check that clamming is open).

Hotels don’t pose a problem for the budget-conscious in the winter and Seaside has more varied lodging options than anywhere on the Coast. It’s not just the quantity, either. There’s a wide array of digs: ocean-front, river-front, modern, traditional - all of these options have representation in Seaside today. The SaltLine is a new boutique hotel in the heart of downtown that wouldn’t look out of place on Belmont or Mississippi streets. The Tides, a mid-century accommodation on the quieter southern end of town has been a fave for generations. Or you can enjoy a have-cake/eat-it-too scenario at the River Inn or Kathryn Inn, both located on the moody banks of the tidally influenced Necanicum River, which flows through downtown just blocks from the ocean and estuary.

Here’s a pro tip. The forest and beaches all around Seaside actually dial up their magic in the winter. Head north to Fort Stevens or Lewis & Clark’s Fort Clatsop for shipwrecks and forest bathing with a heaping side of American history. You’ll find just as many choice beaches (with tidepools galore) and rainforest trails just to the south at Indian Beach and Short Sands.

Winter is also when Pacific Northwest mosses and lichens thrive, adorning the trees that guard the hiking paths of Ecola and Oswald West State Parks with technicolor greens. Keep your eyes peeled for pops of other colors in the undergrowth, too… you might discover why mushroom foragers find these woods with so much favor in the wet season. Just one more reason why the cooler-weather Seaside is worth an overnight trip or two this winter.