Volunteer Guide 2023

Education

College Possible Oregon

How does your organization help Portland?

College Possible’s mission is to make college admission and success possible for students from low-income backgrounds. We serve 1,600 students on their path to becoming college graduates with real results, including 97% of our students earning admission to college. Support for students has been uninterrupted during the pandemic and now, more than ever continued support for students is vital.

How can volunteers help?

Short-term opportunities: career panels, in which individuals share their experiences and work with students; represent College Possible at a Lunch and Learn event; assemble student care bags for students to receive during final exams, standardized tests, etc.; receive training and coach rising first-year college students at a one-day transition event. College Possible also has long-term investment opportunities on its Investment Council and Ambassador Board (for engaged members under 40 years of age).

Who to Contact?

Christina Carl | ccarl@collegepossible.org | 971-407-2975 | collegepossible.org

Health & Wellness Services

Disability Services Advisory Councils

How does your organization help Portland?

Aging and People with Disabilities advisory groups, including the Oregon Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Advisory Committee, Oregon Disabilities Commission, the Governor’s Commission on Senior Services and Disability Services Advisory Councils provide feedback on state policy guidelines and issues that affect older adults and people with disabilities. These advisory groups work closely with state and local agencies throughout Oregon to promote person-centered services, independence, and improved quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can make a difference in their community by applying for membership on advisory groups and sharing their diverse perspectives and experiences. Members support quality of life and services for older adults and people with disabilities by learning about the political process, and advising, educating and advocating to others about local service delivery options.

Who to Contact?

Oregon.DSAC@odhsoha.oregon.gov | GCSS.Info@odhsoha.oregon.gov odhhs.info@odhsoha.oregon.gov | OregonDisabilities.Commission@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Dougy Center

How does your organization help Portland?

One in 17 kids in the Portland area will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they turn 18. Dougy Center provides grief support in a safe place to local kids, teens, and families through biweekly peer support groups where they can share their experiences before and after a death. All of their resources and support services are provided at no cost to the families they serve.

How can volunteers help?

Dougy Center volunteer facilitators play a crucial role in ensuring access to our bereavement program. Become a Dougy Center volunteer facilitator and work directly with kids, teens, young adults, and their adult family members at one of Dougy Center’s three metro area locations. Complete the free volunteer facilitator training, then work with the grief support group that fits your interests and schedule. Volunteers commit to giving 3.5 hours of time every other week for one year. Find out more at dougy.org/volunteer.

Who to Contact?

Meredith Kelley | volunteer@dougy.org | dougy.org

Guardian Partners

How does your organization help Portland?

Guardian Partners is a volunteer-based nonprofit offering education, resources, and oversight for our disabled and senior communities under guardianship. Their goal is not only to prevent abuse but also to connect guardians and protected people with resources.

How can volunteers help?

Guardian Partners is currently looking for volunteers to complete wellness checks on adults under guardianship to ensure they are being properly cared for by their guardians. Volunteers will make recommendations to the court and provide resources and referrals. Guardian Partners serves 9 counties in Oregon, including Multnomah County and Clackamas County.

Who to Contact?

Jeni Bennett | staff@guardian-partners.org | (775) 863-8773 | guardian-partners.org

Kaiser Permanente NW

How does your organization help Portland?

Kaiser Permanente exists to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. Volunteers give their time and compassion to be a part of the care experience for patients and families across Oregon and SW Washington.

How can volunteers help?

Kaiser Permanente volunteers select the program that fits their interest: Hospital, Clinic, or Hospice. All positions require compassionate and caring individuals who understand and value treating others with dignity and respect. They ask volunteers to make a long term, weekly commitment to their program of choice. Hospice volunteers help to improve the quality of life for our patients and families at the end of life with support like visiting with the patient, providing a break for a caregiver, assisting with a project or helping with some household tasks. Clinic volunteers are present in same-day primary, specialty care or urgent care centers and assist patients as they arrive and navigate the facility and provide support to administrative and clinical staff. Hospital volunteers can select from 19 unique units or areas within the hospitals and interact with staff, members, and visitors. Volunteers are in contact with patients for many of these roles but do not provide direct patient care. For volunteer eligibility, screening requirements and to apply, please check the website: https://www.kpnwvolunteer.org

Who to Contact?

Hospice: HospicevolunteerNW@kp.org; Clinic: kpnwclinicvol@kp.org; Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital: volunteersKSMC@kp.org; Kaiser Westside Hospital: volunteerKWMC@kp.org

Hospice: (503) 499-5168; Clinics: (971) 200-9346 Sunnyside: (503) 571-4155; Westside: (971) 310-3135

Our Just Future (Formelry known as Human Solutions)

How does your organization help Portland?

Our Just Future helps Portland by 1) partnering with people and communities impacted by poverty so they can achieve long-term housing and economic security; 2) investing in affordable housing and community assets that contribute to strong, inclusive neighborhoods; and 3) advocating with our community for policies and investments that expand housing and economic opportunity, eliminate wealth inequality and end poverty.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are needed to: drive to retrieve and deliver donations, prepare meals for emergency shelters, and host donation drives for needed items

Who to Contact?

Marci Cartagena | volunteer@ourjustfuture.org | (503) 278-1637 | humansolutions.org

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA)

How does your organization help Portland?

The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program is a statewide network of certified counselors who volunteer their time to educate and advocate for people of all ages who have Medicare. People who contact SHIBA can get their Medicare related questions answered, ensuring they select the best coverage options for their health care needs. Information and counseling services provided through SHIBA are free and confidential.

How can volunteers help?

SHIBA’s success is built on a statewide network of certified Medicare counselors who volunteer their time. Counselors help people in their community understand their Medicare insurance choices and their rights by offering one-on-one counseling, classes, and referrals. SHIBA counselors are required to complete an online training program and 10-hour internship as part of their certification.

Who to Contact?

SHIBA.Oregon@odhsoha.oregon.gov | (800) 722-4134

Environment

Friends of Trees

How does your organization help Portland?

Friends of Trees inspires people to improve the world around them through a simple solution: Planting trees. Together. Trees play a vital role in our region’s livability. With the help of thousands of volunteers, Friends of Trees plants trees in neighborhoods and natural areas in an effort to build community, fight climate change, and bring the benefits of trees to everyone. Friends of Trees is also a 2022 Give!Guide nonprofit!

How can volunteers help?

Friends of Trees has events throughout the Portland metro region every Saturday, October to April. Family friendly, ages 6+ welcome, and no experience necessary-just weather appropriate attire and sturdy footwear. They provide tools, instructions, and leadership so that you have an awesome time planting. Want to get even more involved? You can become a Crew Leader!

Who to Contact?

Jenny Bedell-Stiles | volunteer@friendsoftrees.org | 503-595-0213 | friendsoftrees.org

People of Color Outdoors

How does your organization help Portland?

People of Color Outdoors is a non-profit committed to creating an outdoors community that is welcoming and educational for Black, Indigenous and People of Color that have either survived racial trauma while in nature, or simply have a desire to safely connect with nature.

How can volunteers help?

People of Color Outdoors needs hike leaders, camping equipment instructors, outdoor cook demonstration, help with connecting with corporate sponsors, fundraising and grant writing, Instagram help, writers.

Who to Contact?

Pamela Slaughter | Pam@pdxpocoutdoors.com | 503-349-1061 | pdxpocoutdoors.com

Youth

CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington, Columbia, and Tillamook Counties

How does your organization help Portland?

CASA for Children recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to speak up for abused and neglected children who are under court protection. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers help provide a stable, caring presence in these children’s lives, giving them hope for the future by ensuring that their educational, emotional, medical and practical needs are met while they are living in foster care.

How can volunteers help?

CASA volunteers get to know each child by visiting them and speaking to those involved in the child’s life. They also monitor each child’s case by attending meetings and hearings, provide an objective opinion to the court, and make recommendations to ensure that each child’s need for a safe, permanent home is met as quickly as possible. Minimum age: 21.

Who to Contact?

www.casahelpskids.org

Jazmin Roque | JRoque@casahelpskids.org | casahelpskids.org/infosessions

Animals

Cat Adoption Team (CAT)

How does your organization help Portland?

Cat Adoption Team provides love, laughter, and companionship to Portland cats and people! With support from the community, CAT provides adoption, fostering, and veterinary services to cats and kittens in need. They also offer programs to help people keep and care for their cats. Thousands of cats and people find love at CAT each year. Join them in the feline fun!

How can volunteers help?

Make matches as an adoption counselor, become a foster parent, represent CAT at events, provide daily care for shelter cats, assist spay/neuter clients, help with administrative tasks, or become a kitty chauffeur. Bring your people skills and love of cats to CATs and let’s save lives together!

Who to Contact?

Nancy Puro | volunteer@catadoptionteam.org | (503) 925-8903 | catadoptionteam.org

Arts

CymaSpace

How does your organization help Portland?

CymaSpace makes arts, media and culture accessible and inclusive to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing through technology, education and outreach. Their Deaf led live and online productions empower and promote Deaf performers, technicians and volunteers to advance their skills and use their talents to engage with local Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Intersecting BIPOC communities.

How can volunteers help?

Whether it’s collaborating on cutting edge, accessible, immersive installations or data entry we have opportunities for a wide range of interests. Have a disability but have found volunteer opportunities inaccessible? CymaSpace is here to accommodate you and teach you new skillsets! A/V production, programming, design and fabrication, development, marketing, graphic design, and more, they create a safe space for people to engage and support the disability community.

Who to Contact?

Eric Buchner | volunteer@cymaspace.org | 231-590-1503 | cymaspace.org

Community

Blanchet House

How does your organization help Portland?

Blanchet House alleviates suffering in the community, one relationship at a time, through food, clothing, and transitional shelter programs. They serve anyone who comes to their doors without judgment because they believe everyone deserves dignity, hope, and community.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are needed to serve meals and drinks in Blanchet’s free cafe to people experiencing homelessness and hunger Mon-Sat. They can choose one of the following shifts: 6:30-7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or 5-6 p.m. Sign-up and orientation is easily done online at BlanchetHouse.org/Volunteer.

Who to Contact?

Jennifer Ransdell | volunteer@blanchethouse.org | 503-241-4340 | BlanchetHouse.org/Volunteer

Habitat for Humanity Portland Region ReStores

How does your organization help Portland?

Every item donation and every ReStore purchase helps fund local Habitat for Humanity homebuilding programs. By donating or shopping at the ReStore, you can help HH give items new life and keep usable materials out of local landfills. Last year, ReStores diverted 9,281 tons of reusable materials from landfills. There are even three ReStore locations that you can visit: Beaverton, Gresham, and Portland.

How can volunteers help?

As a volunteer-driven organization, they rely on people like you! Volunteer tasks include processing donations, cashiering, providing helpful customer service, recycling metal, assembling furniture, and more. Gain new skills, meet new people, and have fun all while making a difference! Volunteer with them at one of their three ReStores or in their warehouse. No experience is required. Now accepting volunteers 14 years old and up.

Who to Contact?

volunteer@habitatportlandregion.org | 503-287-9529 | volunteer.habitatportlandregion.org

Lutheran Community Services Northwest

How does your organization help Portland?

LCSNW works for health, justice and hope. Their services include behavioral health, family & community support, refugee & immigrant services, child welfare, aging & independent living, and crime victim services without regard to race, ethnicity, national origin, religious belief, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, ability, military or veteran status, source of income or political affiliation.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers provide a lot of support to our agency, specifically in the resettlement process for refugees and immigrants. From welcoming new arrivals at the airport and transporting them to their new home, to providing a warm welcome meal, there are many needs in the first 90 days after arrival. LCSNW offers prospective volunteers an orientation and training session that provides further information about opportunities and what to expect for those that are interested.

Who to Contact?

Anatoly Pinchuk | volunteermanagement@lcsnw.org | 503-231-7480 | lcsnw.org

Oregon Food Bank

How does your organization help Portland?

Oregon Food Bank believes that food is a basic human right. Hunger is not just an individual experience; it is a community-wide symptom of barriers to employment, education, housing, and health care. That’s why they’re dedicated to helping people access nutritious food today AND building community power to eliminate the root causes of hunger for good. Together, Oregon Food Bank knows we can end hunger.

How can volunteers help?

They seek volunteers and advocates to help build a powerful movement to eliminate hunger for good! There are many ways to help end hunger in our communities — volunteers are from all walks of life with different abilities and schedules. Whatever your skills or interests, they welcome you. Join them for an on-site food repack/sort or seasonal garden shift, or off-site at one of their Partner Agencies. Or from the comfort of your own home, you can join them for online fundraisers and advocacy initiatives.

Who to Contact?

Laura Yeary | volunteer@oregonfoodbank.org | 503-282-0555 | oregonfoodbank.org

Rose City Rollers

How does your organization help Portland?

The Rose City Rollers serve women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals who want to play roller derby, connect with an inclusive community, and realize their power on and off skates. As an almost entirely volunteer-run organization, we offer volunteers opportunities to learn professional skills by working alongside experienced professionals in the fields of media, development, event planning, sports management, and more.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteering your time to the Rose City Rollers means you’re investing in a future of joy, health, and wellness for our Portland community through the magic of roller skating! They offer a vast array of skill and resume-building opportunities, from one-time commitments at events & games to longer-term roles in sponsorship, social media, merchandise, live streaming, officiating, development, and more! From large group tasks like organizing, cleaning, or skate maintenance to virtual ones like live-stream moderation, data entry, and website maintenance, there are so many ways to help! We even offer internships, giving you a chance to experience meaningful work while exploring & developing your career! Whatever your interests are, you have a home with Rose City Rollers - supporting RCR means supporting strength, connection, and empowerment.

Who to Contact?

Summer Pruitt-Feist | volunteer@rosecityrollers.com | rosecityrollers.com

Store to Door

How does your organization help Portland?

Store to Door supports independent living for Portland area seniors and people with disabilities by providing an affordable, personal, volunteer-based grocery shopping and delivery service.

How can volunteers help?

Store to Door’s most popular program is grocery shopping. It’s a fun scavenger hunt through the store to find items on a client’s grocery list! Volunteer shoppers are not responsible for purchasing or delivering the orders. They shop on Wednesday & Thursday mornings at Hollwyood and Beaverton Town Square Fred Meyer. Volunteers are also needed as Order Takers, Delivery Drives, Food Box Packers, and Friendly Callers. Visit their volunteer website to create an account and sign up for the shopping shift or check ‘I am interested in being a…’.

Who to Contact?

Individual Volunteers: Linda Fahrenkopf linda@storetodooroforegon.org| Corporate or Community Groups: Carolyn Reed carolyn@storetodoorofeoregon.org| (503) 200-3333 ext 108 | storetodooroforegon.volunteerhub.com

Transition Projects

How does your organization help Portland?

Transition Projects helps people experiencing homelessness transition successfully into permanent housing. With 53 years of experience providing shelter, housing, and services for low-income people, they are recognized for their work with veterans, women, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups. Their team assists nearly 10,000 people each year through programs designed to help people leave the streets for permanent housing.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are essential to Transition Projects’ mission, helping support the critical work their team accomplishes. There are opportunities for individuals and groups to get involved: on a regular, on-call, or one-time volunteer basis. The greatest need (and the most popular!) is for Meal Provider Groups who plan and provide nutritious dinners to our shelters located across the Metro-area. With 7 shelters to feed, they have many opportunities to get involved! Volunteers also support our Resource Center in the participant mail and clothing rooms, lead activities for shelter residents, support events, and much more.

Who to Contact?

Emily Coleman | volunteer@tprojects.org | 503-488-7745 | tprojects.org

line

Trauma Intervention Program NW (TIP)

How does your organization help Portland?

Trauma Intervention Program NW is a group of specially trained volunteers who provide emotional and practical support and resources to victims and survivors of traumatic events in the first few hours following a tragedy. Requested by the emergency response system, schools, businesses, other organizations and more, TIP Volunteers respond to 170+ calls per month in the Portland area.

How can volunteers help?

Become a TIP Volunteer or TIPTeen Volunteer by registering for our February 2023 Training Academy, beginning February 22nd. Learn more about other ways to be involved here: https://www.tipnw.org/what-you-can-do/.

Who to Contact?

June Vining | tipstaff@tipnw.org | 503-823-3937 | www.tipnw.org

Social Action

Meals on Wheels People

How does your organization help Portland?

Meals on Wheels People enriches the lives of seniors, and assists them in maintaining independence, by providing nutritious food, human connections, and social support. They also use their expertise and capacity to serve other nutritionally at-risk populations.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can help in a variety of ways including volunteering as a meal delivery driver for their senior program or Meals 4 kids program, helping at their centers with meal packing or assisting with congregate dining, making calls remotely to homebound seniors for a chat and wellness check in through our Friendly Chat Program, helping participants stay safe in their homes by providing yard clean ups, simple repair or installations through the Safe Homes for Seniors program or being a representative of Meals on Wheels People at events such as tabling events, resource fairs or giving a presentation to community partners.

Who to Contact?

volunteer.coordinator@mowp.org | (503)736-6325 Ext. 106 | mowp.org/volunteer





Metropolitan Family Service - CASH Oregon

How does your organization help Portland?

MFS-CASH Oregon is an economic empowerment program of Metropolitan Family Service committed to improving the financial health of low-income working families and individuals. They provide free tax preparation services and culturally responsive outreach to communities most likely to face barriers to accessing important tax credits.

How can volunteers help?

Looking to make a difference? CASH Oregon is looking for caring, detail-oriented volunteers to help families access important tax credits. All training provided, learn a new skill and give back to your community! Learn more: https://cashoregon.org/volunteer

Who to Contact?

CASH Oregon | volunteer@cashoregon.org | 503-461-7388 | cashoregon.org/volunteer





The Cupcake Girls

Cupcake Girls

How does your organization help Portland?

The Cupcake Girls is a local nonprofit that provides confidential support to those involved in the sex industry as well as referral services to provide prevention and aftercare to those affected by sex trafficking. They provide resources such as advocacy meetings, peer support groups, sessions with doctors, dentists, and lawyers, mental-health assistance, career counseling, family resources, rent assistance, and more.

How can volunteers help?

The Cupcake Girls is always looking for committed, passionate people who’d like to join their team. We offer a wide variety of volunteer positions to fit an array of interests. With in-person and remote options, there’s something for everyone. On average, volunteers donate 5 hours per month with specific tasks related to their chosen team. Examples include networking at events, maintaining an online database, assisting Clients 1-on-1, helping to plan fundraisers, and more. Learn more here: www.thecupcakegirls.org/volunteer.

Who to Contact?

Grace Aasen | grace.aasen@thecupcakegirls.org | thecupcakegirls.org/volunteer