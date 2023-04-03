How Portland-Based CauseMic Is Creating a Big Social Impact

Sponsored Content Presented by CauseMic

After more than a decade of helping nonprofit leaders around the globe grow their revenue and impact, CEO and cofounder of Portland-based CauseMic (pronounced like “cosmic”) Matt Scott decided it was time to document some of his most valuable lessons in a book that he’s giving away for free to anyone who works at a nonprofit. He didn’t aim for a memoir-style how-to, nor did he want anything lengthier than what it’d take for someone to read on a 3-hour flight.

He wanted to write something helpful, to-the-point, and absent any long-winded fluff. The High-Growth Nonprofit (out April 10, 2023—snag a free copy here) functions almost like a CliffsNotes for how to quickly grow a nonprofit organization. Scott lays out the four cornerstones needed for this exponential growth trajectory: mindset, people, process, and technology.

Matt Scott, CEO and co-founder of Portland-based CauseMic, is the author of The High-Growth Nonprofit, out April 10. (CauseMic)

You can tell by the way he talks about his work that Matt Scott loves what he does for a living. And it’s no wonder. CauseMic is making a significant impact by helping to fund global organizations like Goodwill and World Bicycle Relief, as well as those closer to home like the Oregon Humane Society. In fact, Scott is so driven to help as many great causes as possible, he’s madeThe High-Growth Nonprofit free to anyone who works at a nonprofit.

Giving a nod to people as an organization’s most valuable asset, Scott directly links a nonprofit’s culture to its ability to grow. He asserts that productivity and buy-in are natural outcomes when you put your people first. And at CauseMic, he practices what he preaches.

“I believe that you can leverage business for good and that by putting your people above profits, you unlock the potential for exponential growth,” Scott says.

At CauseMic, part of putting people first means equal pay, sharing profits with its employees, paying 100% of employee health, vision and dental coverage, and leading with generosity.

One example? Team members donate their time during Willamette Week’s very own year-end fundraising effort: Give!Guide. CauseMic staff offers free guidance for participating nonprofits looking to increase their revenue. During these sessions, CauseMic helps nonprofit leaders take on-the-spot, actionable steps to tell compelling stories and how to deliver them to the right audience, on the right channel, at the right time.

At CauseMic, company culture is important. (CauseMic)

Franny Lown, the Marketing Associate who managed CauseMic’s in-kind training support as part of Give!Guide, shares her thoughts about the company in a meet-the-team video on the company’s LinkedIn. “I love our team,” she starts. “I love that I can trust that we have a strong group of subject matter experts.” Folks like Franny know that there is always an expert on the team to talk to, whether it’s about technology, analytics, strategy or just to have a nice laugh.

That said, folks on the CauseMic team are happy to be doing what they’re good at, especially working with nonprofit clients to amplify worthy causes. And Matt Scott hopes his new book can help with that.