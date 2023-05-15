Soak Up the Sunshine in Everett This Summer

Only three hours north of Portland and less than 30 miles north of Seattle, Everett boasts all the quintessential PNW attractions, and then some. (Courtesy of Visit Everett )

Summer is so close you can feel it. And now is the time to plan your weekend escapes from the city–but it seems you’ve been everywhere that’s driveable from Portland more times than you can count. Let’s shake things up with a new, yet totally drivable destination: Everett, Washington.

Only three hours north of Portland and less than 30 miles north of Seattle, this gem boasts all the quintessential PNW attractions, and then some. For those seeking a smaller, manageable city that doesn’t compromise big-city culture, food, and drink, and has an abundance of hiking trails with admirable views, Everett is perfect. Seriously.

Driving into Everett is truly an enchanting experience–hills sprawl through the city, and, at their highest points, you can easily gaze out at the expansive Port Gardner Bay and the snow-capped Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges that cling to both its East and West sides.

Plus, staying in Everett is cheaper than most summer weekend destinations, with plenty of hotel and AirBnB rental options. Once you’ve made it, it’ll be easy to fill the weekend simply by walking around downtown or spending an afternoon at the famous Funko Headquarters for a healthy dose of pop culture and entertainment. But we’re here with more specific suggestions for the planners.

The food and drink scene gives Seattle a run for its money.

This isn’t some small coastal town with just a handful of decent restaurants. Everett has a richly unique culinary culture. From classic American fare and late-night diner delights to Asian fusion and fresh seafood, Everett’s local culinary scene has got your taste buds covered. Start your day by popping into Strawberry Patch Café for some brunch-time poutine before heading to the marina or some seriously fresh fish n’ chips at Jetty Bar & Grill.

Oh, and, did we mention that the city has also managed to make a name for itself in the coffee scene? So much so, that it ranks fourth in the most coffee shops per person nationally. Impressive, right? Visit Artisans Books and Coffee where you can sip delicious bean juice in cozy chairs with a variety of literature at your disposal. All this to say, no matter where you stay in Everett, there’s sure to be a well-brewed iced latte and delicious food experience nearby.

If you’re more excited by adult beverage options, we have good news. Everett is the home to plenty of local booze enthusiasts who specialize in making small-batch, organic distilled spirits, and is widely considered to be a destination where anything brewed or barrel-aged is celebrated. We recommend Blue Water Distilling, a sustainable distillery crafting small collections of booze and serving farm-to-table classic PNW fare with an excellent waterfront view.

Everett is a can-do city with an arts and culture scene that packs a mean punch.

We’re of the belief that the key to the perfect weekend getaway is choosing a walkable (and interesting destination), and Everett is exactly that. A self-proclaimed city of makers, Everett’s streets are densely decorated with murals and street art. Even a casual stroll downtown can offer something fun and exciting to do.

When you’re done exploring the city’s collection of murals and sculptures, you can stop by Black Lab Art Gallery or the Schack Art Center. Both offer a peek into Everett’s vibrant and bustling art world, which is continuing to expand and offer a smattering of events every month. Once you’ve had your art fill, we recommend heading over to The Village Theatre for a performance (locals believe it rivals Broadway, and they’re not afraid to say it.)

There is no shortage of community events in the summer, perfect for the eager socialite, and gives you a real feel for the small-city-big-heart vibe. On a sunny weekend in May, you can check out the Fisherman’s Village Music Festival; in June, dedicate three days to Sorticulture, an event celebrating all things gardening and outdoors. Or, pop down to the waterfront for Music at the Marina every Thursday, July through August.

Looking for a change of scenery for your next incredible PNW outdoor adventure? Look no further.

Considered by many to be a gateway to the North Cascades, set your sights East to the mountains that hug Everett and you will find no shortage of magical day hikes. We recommend the Centennial Trail, which is a non-strenuous but beautiful hike and is only a short ride outside of city limits.

Carved through by the historic Snohomish River and miles of Puget Sound shoreline, the city has no shortage of exciting waterfront activities. Here, you’ll find miles of connected walkways, gorgeous views of the Olympic Mountains, and the largest public marina on the West Coast.

You can take a leisure stroll along the Mill Town Trail or head over to the Langus Riverfront Park. If you fancy yourself a beach person, the options are abundant. Paddle, set sail, or catch the seasonal ferry to Jetty Island, where a two-mile stretch of warm, sandy fun in the sun awaits.

For more tips or plan your summer getaway to Everett, you can go to visiteverett.com