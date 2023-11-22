Stocking Stuffers

This content features paid advertising.

Behold, a stellar lineup of budget-friendly wonders with a sky-high delight factor! Ideal for slipping into stockings, dazzling in white elephant exchanges, surprising your desk buddy, or winning over the notoriously picky folks on your list.

Oregon Zoo Membership, $59+

Oregon Zoo

Treat your friends and family to a year of wild fun with an Oregon Zoo Membership gift card! With memberships starting at $59 for adults and $39 for children, you can load a gift card with any amount. Your loved ones can redeem it at any time towards a unique Build Your Own Pack membership and enjoy great discounts, perks and zoo adventures for an entire year!

oregonzoo.org/gift-membership | 4001 SW Canyon Rd

Knot Springs Gift Card

Knot Springs

Give the gift they really want: wellness and good times that never expire. Gift your favorite people or rejuvenate yourself with a Knot Springs experience. Shop our once-a-year gift card sale happening 11/24-12/24.

knotsprings.com | 33 NE 3rd Ave, Ste 365

Noblecraft 10pk Pre-Roll, $18-$24

Northwest Cannabis

Incredible Noblecraft 10 pack of half-gram pre-rolls! Crafted using 100% top quality flower, a beautiful package, and sealed for freshness. Available at a great price and in multiple strains. Plus Northwest Cannabis Company donates a portion of the proceeds to support the Tualatin Riverkeepers’ efforts to build watershed stewardship.

northwestcannabis.com | 17937 SW McEwan Rd, Tualatin

Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce, $8.99

Secret Aardvark Trading Co.

Discover the fiery flavor of Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce! Made with roasted tomatoes, habanero peppers, and a secret blend of spices, it’s the perfect balance of heat and taste. Find it at your local New Seasons, MOC, Safeway, and Whole Foods. Ignite your taste buds today!

secretaardvark.com | Oregon City

Oregon Script Cap, $29

Beaver State Market

Our lightweight, unstructured, relaxed fit performance cap by Springfield-based Richardson is made using 100% recycled polyester and features a Stay-Dri sweatband for moisture-wicking comfort. One size fits most, with a micro hook-and-loop and D-ring. The art featured on the cap was created in Portland, and the cap and woven patch are also assembled in Portland.

beaverstatemarket.com | Online only!

Weekly WW Delivery!

Willamette Week

We offer subscriptions on a sliding scale. If you can, we encourage you to pay at a higher tier to help fund the journalism we’re proud to keep delivering every week.

wweek.com

Prūf Cultivar Flower, $11 - $260

Electric Lettuce

Prūf Cultivar flower is the perfect gift for those that cherish the finer things in life. Whether you need an energizing sativa to get through your holiday shopping, an in-da-couch indica to help wind down for the day, or a balanced hybrid to get ready for the family get together, Prūf has you covered!

electriclettuce.com | Multiple Portland locations

line

Give the Gift That Never Disappoints $20 Off All 6 Month Memberships Starting At $104.95 Manager’s special express detail - $79

Washman

Mix it up this Holiday! Give your loved one, co-worker or best friend, a day off of cleaning with a manager’s special or 6 months of our wash club or both! The manager’s special includes: express detail, exterior wash & towel dry double liquid polish clear ceramic seal (ultra shine & protection) armor all tire shine wheel wipe fragrance tree selection interior windows, dusting, & vacuum upgraded interior cleaning air vents center console door panels & cup holders dressed with interior armor all. Certificates sold in stores & online!

washmanusa.com | All 18 Washman Locations

Custom Ornaments, $18-$20

Pro Photo Supply

Give a double-sided, designer ornament printed with your own photo and text! Choose from wood, metal, or glass. Made locally at our Lab in NW Portland, share captured moments with your friends and family this holiday season.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave

Custom Photo Slates, $35-$75

Pro Photo Supply

Locally printed in our lab, these photo slates are your photos printed on natural, hand-cut materials with a smooth stone surface on the reverse side. Due to inconsistencies in shape, size, and coating each slate is a unique piece of art. Each photo slate includes tabletop display hardware.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave

Berkley Illustration Animal Portraits 2024 Wall Calendar, $20

Crafty Wonderland

Enjoy a monthly dose of Ryan Berkley’s dapper animal portraits with this 2024 wall calendar. Equally silly and stately, the menagerie on display will charm animal lovers, art lovers and everyone in-between. Available at Crafty Wonderland retail stores and online. The product is 12x12 inches and is printed in the USA.

craftywonderland.com | 2022 NE Alberta St + 808 SW 10th Ave

Give a Brick Today! $150

Pioneer Courthouse Square

This holiday season join the nearly 85,000 Portlanders who own a piece of our city’s living room. Buy a personalized brick in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Gift wrapping available!

thesquarepdx.org

Holiday Scratch-its | Varies

Oregon Lottery

You know that feeling you get when your holiday shopping is done? Give the little gift that could give you the “I’m done shopping” feels and bring a smile to the grownups on your list with Oregon Lottery Holiday Scratch-its! Easy to find, buy and gift. This year, give Holiday Scratch-its!

oregonlottery.org | Anywhere Lottery products are sold