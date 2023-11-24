Hobby Hauls

This content features paid advertising.

A trove of gifts tailor-made for the obsessions and passions of your favorite folks. Whether its the outdoors, their bedroom adventures, or a budding photographer, here are a few ideas for inspiring hobbies and recreation.

Le Creuset Fish Baker, $125

Kitchen Kaboodle

Le Creuset’s covered ceramic fish baker is embossed with an elegant fish motif making for a striking presentation from oven to table. It’s perfect not only for baking, roasting, steaming, and broiling all manner of fish recipes, but also for vegetables and meat, baking casseroles, one dish meals and more.

kitchenkaboodle.com | Four Portland-Area Stores

Mary & Breit Paint-by-Number Kit, $39.99

Elle Crée Paint-by-Number

Give the gift of calm and creativity with this paint-by-number kit created in collaboration with beloved illustrator Mary Engelbreit and made right here in Portland! Kit comes with 12 American-made paints, 2 high-quality brushes, and an artist-quality 8x10 canvas. Recommended for adults and teens age 13 and up.

elle-cree.com | Milwaukie

Bull Run Chelsea, $230

Danner

Rugged Design. Unmatched Durability. Proudly built in Danner’s Portland factory with the finest materials from around the world, the Bull Run is durable, comfortable and fully recraftable. The full-grain leather upper is the perfect blend of strong and soft and the sturdy Danner Wedge outsole provides all-day comfort that lasts.

danner.com | All Portland-based Danner stores

Anal Plug Set, $22

She-Bop

Designed for comfort, this two plug set is perfect for an intimate night-in. Whether you use theme solo or with a partner, discover new sensations of silky smooth silicone and tapered tips. The Regii plugs are perfect for beginners or those looking to level up their play.

sheboptheshop.com | 909 N. Beech Street / 3213 SE Division St

Sony Alpha 7 IV Mirrorless Camera, $2,299.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Sony Alpha 7 IV Mirrorless Camera’s true-to-life resolution and remarkable AI-powered autofocus complement a range of world-class features at the cutting edge of imaging technology. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 12/3.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave

Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Lens, $1,199.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Lens delivers excellent sharpness throughout the total zoom range, while also producing beautifully rendered ‘bokeh’ or background defocus at all focal lengths. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 12/3.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave

Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera, $1,299.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera combines high-performance full-frame capabilities with a lightweight and compact design for creators ready to step up their content creation. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 11/27.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, $169.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM lens lets you be creative with composition, making your images stand out, whether sharing on social media or in print. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship anywhere in the US. On Sale until 11/27.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave

Nikon Z 6II Full Frame Mirrorless Camera, $1,699.99

Pro Photo Supply

The versatile Nikon Z 6II Full Frame Mirrorless Camera excels in speed, image quality, and video performance, it’s everything a hybrid still and video mirrorless camera is meant to be. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship anywhere in the US.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave

Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Lens, $279.99

Pro Photo Supply

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Lens is a compact, lightweight prime with a versatile 40mm view and fast f/2 maximum aperture. Wide enough for street work, landscapes, and interiors. Available for purchase in-store, online with in-store pick-up, or to ship anywhere in the US.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave