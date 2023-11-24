Indulgent Delights

This content features paid advertising.

A lineup of goodies you’d maybe not buy for yourself, yet secretly crave. Perfect for the one who’s survived a marathon of a year and totally deserves some self-pampering – just in case they need a playful push!

Gift Card, Starts at $100

Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa

Give the Gift of a Stay at Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa! Treat your lucky gift recipient to a perfect Oregon Coast experience with a hotel gift certificate! The certificate is good for everything at the hotel including hotel stays, spa services, Bar 600 and the gift shop!

cannerypierhotel.com | No 10 Basin St, Astoria

Gift Card

The Dragon Tree Holistic Day Spa

If you’re looking for the perfect gifts this season, we’ve got you covered. How about treating your loved ones to a rejuvenating massage, a calming facial, or creating a cozy vibe with our scented candles or body care products? And for those who seem to have everything, our gift cards are the way to go, letting them choose their own blissful experience. Give the gift of wellness and serenity and make this a holiday to remember.

thedragontree.com | 2768 NW Thurman St

Spend $100 in Gift Cards, Get a $25 Voucher

Pastini

When you purchase $100 in Pastini gift cards, you get a $25 gift voucher to use in 2024! Available through 12/31/23 dine-in or online.

pastini.com | Portland, Corvallis, Eugene and Bend

UGG Coquette, $119.95

Footwise

Give the gift of self-care with this slipper. As soft as it is versatile, the UGG Coquette features soft sheepskin and a lightweight sole that travels both indoors and out with ease. Perfect for cozy nights in.

footwise.com | 3426 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 1433 NE Broadway

Distiller’s Workshop Nocino Liqueur, $29.95

New Deal Distillery

Infused with clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, and other warming spices, this traditional Italian green walnut liqueur is the perfect after dinner sipper for all your fall and winter gatherings. Enjoy it neat, on ice with a citrus twist, or in a number of delicious Nocino cocktails and coffee drinks.

newdealbottleshop.com | 900 SE Salmon St

White Bird’s WE ARE ONE Festival Gift Package, $90

White Bird

Give the Gift of Dance with White Bird’s WE ARE ONE Festival Gift Package featuring three critically acclaimed dance companies: Black Grace (Wednesday, February 21), Music From The Sole (Thu - Sat, February 29 - March 2), Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Tues - Wed, March 12 - 13.) Originally valued at $169!

whitebird.org | Arlene Schnitzer, Newmark Theatre, Keller Auditorium

Löyly Gift Card

Löyly Spa

Give the gift of wellness with a löyly gift card. Treat your friends & loved ones to a personal day with the choice of sauna, massage & holistic skincare. Redeemable at our Northeast & Southeast facilities. Purchase online or visit one of our locations.

loyly.net | 3525 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, 2713 SE 21st Ave

Vanilla Rose Chai Gift Set, $60

Portal Tea Company

Give this special Vanilla Rose Chai gift set to someone- or treat yourself! Vanilla Rose Chai from Portal Tea Company (formerly Tea Chai Te), scented candle inspired by this tea and a 20oz Portal Travel Tumbler in the color of your choice are included. Gift set available online only.

portaltea.co | Portland, Sellwood, Eugene and onlineSock Slippers, $57

line

Sock Slippers, $57

Woonwinkel

These fleece-lined slippers will have you bopping through your house like you’re on a dance floor. Plush and padded, they’re designed with a non-slip microfiber sole and a wide toe box so your toes can wiggle. They’re made with deadstock yarn that was destined for the landfill, which will have you dancing even more.

woonwinkelhome.com | Flagship: 935 SW Washington St ; Inside Cargo: 81 SE Yamhill St

Give Them a Cruise! Gift cards start at $25 each

Portland Spirit Cruises & Events

Give a gift of lasting memories with a cruise! Portland Spirit operates year-round with brunch, lunch and dinner cruises, plus a new happy hour cruise! Or take a high-speed jetboat cruise to the Columbia River Gorge. With ever-changing views and fresh Northwest cuisine, this experience is perfect for anyone on your list.

portlandspirit.com | 1010 SW Naito Pkwy

Son of Man Club Sagardo, $50-$160

Son of Man

At Son of Man, we work to perfect a singular craft. Inspired by the generations of cidermakers in Northern Spain, we have set out to make exceptional Basque-style cider in Oregon. For Club Sagardo, we import our favorite never before imported Basque ciders and release them with special one off editions of our Oregon made homage to this style. These are ciders that aren’t available anywhere else in the country. Basque cider is nothing like the sweet alco-pop stuff served in pints here in the states. It is bright and tart, with a hint of Old World funk. Wild-fermented and without added sulfites, Basque cider is as natural as it gets.

sonofman.co/club-sagardo| Columbia River Gorge