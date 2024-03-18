Sponsored - Best Adult Dating Sites to Start Online Dating in 2024

Best Adult Dating Sites in 2024 to Start Online Dating Now

Adult dating sites are becoming increasingly popular and have been over the past few years – seeing as how they’ve helped unconventional relationships become more accepted in society.

Dating sites for adults make for a super convenient way to meet new people. Skip the hassle of leaving your cocoon and dive into a realm where casual partners and even true love are just a few clicks away!

Embark on a journey through the 12 best adult dating sites of 2024, spanning free dating apps and websites.

Whether you’re a novice in the realm of online dating or a seasoned serial dater, this curated list holds the key to you finding a partner.

Get ready to redefine your dating experience in the digital age!





First Look at the Top Adult Dating Sites

Here are the top 10 sites for adult dating in a nutshell.

Adult Friend Finder – Best adult dating site overall Ashley Madison – Best adult site for discretion Seeking – Great adult dating website for luxury dating Flirt.com – Find adults for casual dating Zoosk – Good for international connections EliteSingles – Upscale adult dating ALT.com – Perfect for unique preferences Passion – deal for one-offs NoStringsAttached – Best for hookups near me Feeld – LGBTQ+ safe adult site space

Best Adult Dating Sites, Reviewed

Pros

Over 4 million active users

Balanced female-to-male ratio

Sign up as a single or couple

Geared towards casual sex

Model & member live cams

Sex forum for tips and advice

Cons

Annoying ads without a subscription

No matchmaking algorithm

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $80.85

12 months – $239.40

If you want to skip having to wonder whether someone is up for some online and in-person fun with no strings attached, go for AdultFriendFinder.

This is one of the top-rated websites for hookups. AFF has singles, couples, and swinger groups looking for casual sex with all sorts of kinks and fetishes.

Adult Friend Finder also has sex chat rooms, sex forums, and the AFF magazine, where you can get tips and advice on adult dating.

On top of all that, it’s also a multi-awarded adult finder dating site. It’s been named the best by other big names in the adult-only industry, like GFY, YNot, and XBiz.

You can get erotic experiences through chatting or video calling other like-minded online daters. However, know that you’ll need a premium membership to send and read messages in the inbox. Instant chat is also only available to Premium users.

It’s better to upgrade your membership since you can also add friends, view full profiles, and search for usernames if you have one.

It’s the perfect place to find casual connections with its over 4 million active users and balanced female-to-male ratio. You can also find live cams from models and other members whom you can tip by sending virtual gifts.

Pros

Active user base

Discreet dating

Stealth feature

Free for women

Travel Man mode

Downloadable mobile app available

Cons

Can’t do much with a free account

Men need credits to send chats

Pricing:

Premium Basic (100 Credits) – $49

Premium Classic (500 Credits) – $149

Premium Elite (1000 Credits) – $249

If you’re someone who wants to experience hook-up fun outside your marriage, especially in the bedroom, Ashley Madison is your best bet. This is a dating site where no one would judge or question you about having an affair.

Women can use this adult dating site for free, so expect that men will be the ones to spend more here.

Men can only view and send messages on this platform if they have credits. They can also send virtual gifts to make women feel special. Without credits, men can’t do much aside from browsing through women’s profiles.

It will be worth it to get credits, though. You can also use credits to boost your profile and rank higher in search results so you can get more matches.

This is an adult finder dating app and website that’s geared towards secret affairs, so being discreet about using this is imperative.

Good thing Ashley Madison has a stealth feature that hides the app on your phone menu. The app also allows icon customization, so no one will be the wiser even if they see your home screen.

Pros

Best site to meet elite daters

40 million+ members worldwide

Seeking app available

Active dating community

Cons

Limited free features

Income verification can take a while

Pricing

1 month – $19.99

3 months – $44.99

Seeking has been given a total makeover, and it’s now a proud luxury adult dating site for elite singles.

So, if you’re all about a luxurious experience, this is for you.

To make sure that people claiming to be elite are legit, users have the option to go through background screenings.

You might have to send an ID or proof of income/bank statement to back your claim. However, some users say this could take a while to process. It’s still worth the wait anyway since you’ll earn a verified badge to let other members know you’re the real deal.

Seeking has all the important adult online dating features like video chat, instant messaging, and sharing of private photos.

Any online dating app isn’t worth your time if they don’t have enough daily active users. Seeking has a lively community with over 1 million messages and at least 40 million photos uploaded daily by millions of users in over 130 countries.

If you sign up as an attractive member, you can use Seeking 100% free.

This means you can send messages to any member you find interesting. On the other hand, members who registered as successful will need to subscribe to exchange messages with other users.





Pros

Playful and flirty atmosphere

Diverse user base

Quick and easy registration

Free basic features

User-friendly interface

Cons

Premium features require a subscription

Some profiles may be less detailed

Pricing

Premium: 1 week – $2.73

1 month – $38.59

3 months – $64.91

For those looking for a more lighthearted and playful approach to adult dating, Flirt.com offers a vibrant platform for casual connections. With a diverse user base, this site encourages flirtation and fun.

The registration process is quick and easy, allowing you to explore the playful atmosphere without a significant time investment. Flirt.com provides free basic features, making it accessible for those who want to dip their toes into the world of adult dating.

While premium features may require a subscription, the user-friendly interface and playful atmosphere make Flirt.com totally worth paying for.

Flirt.com offers an exhilarating space for adults seeking casual connections. With live chat rooms and engaging features, it caters to those looking for excitement. While free registration is available, unlocking the full potential requires a premium membership.

Pros

Over 40 million members worldwide

For casual and serious dating

Matchmaking algorithm called SmartPicks

Easy sign-up with Facebook or Google

Get dating tips and advice

Cons

Need a subscription to reply to messages

Reports of unresponsive customer support

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $59.99

6 months – $74.99

Zoosk is a swiping dating app that also works with daily match suggestions. The more you use the website, the better it learns your preferences and carefully curates a list of match suggestions to choose from.

This feature is called SmartPicks, and you’ll need to subscribe to connect to your match. If you don’t want to subscribe, the Carousel is always there for random matches.

In addition to the SmartPicks, If you want to talk to your matches and access unlimited swiping, you’d need a subscription.

The site has over 40 million members worldwide, and searches are not limited to only “hookups near me.” This is why it’s great for people who travel a lot.

You can plan your trip and hook up dates ahead of time and save yourself the hassle of looking for a perfect match after you land.

Pros

Highly educated user base

In-depth personality test for accurate matchmaking

Focused on long-term relationships

Mobile app available

Active user community

Cons

Premium membership required for full communication

Higher pricing compared to some other sites

Pricing

$31.95/month – 12 months

$44.95/month – 6 months

$57.95/month – 3 months

EliteSingles caters to the discerning individual seeking a mature and committed relationship. With a user base of highly educated professionals, this adult dating site emphasizes quality connections over casual encounters.

The site’s in-depth personality test ensures accurate matchmaking, helping you find a partner who aligns with your values and goals. EliteSingles is the go-to site for those who appreciate intellect and ambition in their potential matches.

However, to unlock the full communication features, you’ll need a premium membership. While the pricing is higher compared to some other sites listed here, the investment may be worthwhile for those seeking a serious and lasting connection.

EliteSingles stands out as the top platform for educated singles seeking a real relationship. It’s the ideal choice for those who prioritize intelligence and long-term compatibility in their partner.

Pros

Lots of kinky members

BDSM and bondage community

High-quality profiles

Match game feature

Cons

Cluttered website

Limited interactions with a free account

Pricing

Silver Membership – $19.95 a month

Gold Membership – $29.95 a month

Looking for something wild and adventurous? Find like-minded people on Alt.com. Whatever your kinks or fetishes are, feel free to express them here. It’s a sex-positive community with members around the world.

Alt.com makes adult dating less dull, too, in terms of getting to know the sexy side of other members. Profiles are detailed, so you know if someone’s a good match.

If you’re only looking for something online, there’s always the Live Action tab, where you can find members and models broadcasting live. You can send tips and virtual gifts, too.

But if you want unlimited access to member profiles and videos, you’ll need to get a membership.

Even though Alt.com has members with all sorts of kinks and fetishes, it’s mainly known for its BDSM and bondage community.

You’ll find doms and subs here – and if you’re new, they’re always willing to help you out. Unfortunately, username search isn’t possible on this website, but at least you can save your searches based on the filter boxes you ticked to find your favorite members a bit easier.

Pros

Anonymous messaging

Slack dating bot

Couples can link their profiles

Gender-inclusive

Strict verification process

Cons

No website version

Facebook sync required

Inactive accounts are still searchable

Pricing

1 month – $11.99

3 months – $29.99

12 months – $91.99

Feeld is a diverse adult dating app that’s suited for different types of online daters. If you’re looking for something serious, this could work for you, but also if you’re looking for casual stuff.

If you have a partner willing to get into a polyamorous relationship, a threesome, or to swing, you can link your profiles so other members can have a look at both of you.

This is also quite inclusive, and you have over 20 gender identities to choose from. It’s a safe dating space for adult daters, no matter what they’re into.

Feeld works by playing a matching game. If both of you like each other, then you can get connected. Either of you can send the first message, and you don’t have to pay for anything to do so.

There’s also the cool Slack dating bot, which lets you know if someone from your workplace is interested in you. Don’t worry, you or they’ll only be alerted if you both like each other.

We liked that with a premium upgrade; you can avoid getting seen by your Facebook friends on Feeld.

Pros

Massive user base

Quick matchmaking

Diverse members

Fun dating features

Cons

Swipe limit for free users

No username search

Pricing

Tinder Plus – $9.99 a month

Tinder Gold – $24.99 a month

Tinder Platinum – $29.99 a month

Tinder is a diverse adult site and dating app where people are looking for different types of relationships. From one-time hookups and casual dates to serious relationships and friends with benefits, Tinder is your oyster.

That said, you’ll need to be clear about your intentions in your bio.

Tinder is good enough to use for free if you ask me. You get free messaging and a legit number of daily matches, so you don’t have to opt for a membership to be successful here.

But if you want some fun features and unlimited swiping, you’ll need an upgraded membership.

Aside from unlimited swiping and matches, you also get rewinds, which allow you to check out a dismissed profile again.

You can also find a match based on the music they listen to on Spotify. If you’re going to an event, there’s Party mode, which lets you swipe through users going to the same gathering.

Pros

Find deeper connections

Works for hook-up dates, too

Affordable membership rates

Nobel Prize-winning matchmaking algorithm in use

Balanced female-to-male ratio

Advanced filter searches

Cons

No member search

Pricing

1 month – $9.99

3 months – $20.97

6 months – $29.94

Hinge is known for being a free dating site for serious daters, but it doesn’t mean that you won’t have fun here. It’s a great place to find like-minded people, and that includes what people are into in the bedroom.

It’s an app designed to be uninstalled because they can guarantee that they’ll give you a perfect match, but you can go out on multiple dates before you reach that point.

You can use Hinge for free, but to see all your likes and send unlimited likes, a premium upgrade is needed.

It may not be ideal if you’re looking to take someone home right away, but hey – you know what they say about those who wait, right?

The Gale-Shapley algorithm is a Nobel Prize-winning matchmaking algorithm that Hinges employs to pair users up. You’ll never have a dull moment as the matches are quite accurate, in my opinion.

I also liked how Hinge can encourage audio conversations with your matches because you can answer voice prompts, which help them get to know you better.

Pros

Women make the first move

No unsolicited attention for women

Has a video chat option

Decent female-to-male ratio

Detailed profiles with interests

Photo verification

Cons

Matches expire after 24 hours without an intro

Required Facebook sync

Pricing

1 day – $3.49

1 week – $13.99

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $59.99

6 months – $99.99

Lifetime – $149.99

Bumble has to be the best dating site for women. Even if you’re after hookups or something casual, it’s understandable if you don’t enjoy getting unsolicited lewd photos or dirty proposals outright.

Women are the only ones who can send the first message to their matches, so unsolicited attention is at an all-time low.

Still, despite men being made to wait for the first message, Bumble has a decent female-to-male ratio.

Bumble also has in-depth profiles, where you can showcase your interests and your bio, and even answer prompts that will conjure more conversations. The chances increase tenfold if you choose to selfie-verify your profile.

Note that matches expire in 24 hours, so make the first move quickly!

If you upgrade your membership, you can re-match with expired connections without limits or extend the expiration of your matches.

Pros

100% free adult finder platform

Most subreddits are heavily moderated

NSFW and SFW subreddits are available

Great for hookups near me

Cons

Strict community rules

Possibility of getting catfished

Pricing

Creating a Reddit account is free

There aren’t a lot of completely free dating sites, and if that’s what you’re looking for, you might as well join Reddit instead. There are lots of communities or Subreddits tagged as Redditors for Redditors (R4R) where people can find hookups locally or internationally, too.

There’s always the worry of getting scammed or catfished by joining R4R Subreddits, but many of them are heavily moderated.

Some require verification before you can send in your “looking for hookups near me” posts.

Aside from being one of the completely free dating sites, Reddit lets you send awards to other users if you think they deserve it. It’s just for show, but it’s a great way to impress someone you want to date or hook up with.

You can also find fun here anonymously, but I wouldn’t bet on many matches with zero information in your Reddit classified ad.

Useful Tips on Using The Best Adult Dating Sites

We don’t want you to get all anxious about it, so we have a few tips that could help you find a date safely and effectively on the best websites for hookups.

Check Your Readiness and Goals

Sometimes, it’s an impulsive decision to go online and find someone to have fun with, so before you dive into it, you need to be sure you’re prepared for what’s to come and that you set personal dating goals.

Keep it Real

Nothing sucks more than being catfished on adult sites, especially if you’ve been so excited about a meet-up.

Don’t do unto others what you don’t want to be done unto you, so keep it real! Don’t post misleading photos and info about yourself. Showcase your personality and make sure to be upfront about what your dating goals are.

If you just want to play ding-dong-ditch, let the person you’re matched with know you’re not in it for the long run.

Video Call Before Anything Else

This is something you wouldn’t want to skip when using sexy adult finder sites like AdultFriendFinder (AFF).

It’s a great way to ensure you’re talking to the same person who owns the profile. Seeing them on screen can help you decide if this is a person you’d want to meet in person.

Yes, you can sense a spark even on a video call. It’s also a nice way to get comfortable with each other to save yourselves from an awkward first meet-up.

It’s Not Always About Physical Attraction

Looking for casual sex doesn’t mean you have to offer it or ask someone for it outright. Respect begets respect. Get to know if a person is into what you’re into first before saying and doing anything. Just like good foreplay, a good intro can go a long way.

Meet in Public First and Set Boundaries

Once you’re sure you’d like to meet someone in person, always do it in public first. This way, it’s easier to get out of a sticky situation. You’re allowed to change your mind before anything else progresses.

If you’re comfortable with taking things further, always ask for consent. Nothing is sexier than consent, ladies and gents. Setting boundaries is important to make sure you both have an amazing experience.

Best Adult Dating Sites – FAQs

Are Adult Dating Sites Safe to Use?

Yes, adult dating sites are generally safe to use but do so at your own risk. While some erotic dating sites are heavily regulated, there could still be a few scammy people that can slip through, so take a bit of time to get to know someone before meeting them in person.

Which Best Adult Dating Site is Completely Free To Use?

The best adult dating site that is completely free to use is Reddit and its R4R communities. You can always use other adult websites for hook-ups, too, without spending anything if you don’t mind not having access to premium features.

Are Paid Adult Dating Websites Worth It?

Paid adult dating websites can be worth it. It depends on the premium or upgraded membership features they offer. Some free dating sites and apps work well even without certain features, but some work best with a membership.

That’s especially the case for dating sites with limited swipes and messaging features for free users.

How Do I Choose the Best Adult Hookup Sites?

To choose the best hookup sites, consider your relationship preferences. Adult dating alone can mean a few things.

It could be about the erotic build-up or getting simply into a physical relationship. Check which sites have like-minded members so you won’t have to waste time looking for the right match.

What’s The Best Adult Dating Site for You?

Adult dating websites for hookups can surely help you fix a cold, lonely night (or day). Skip the grueling process of finding a match and give AdultFriendFinder a try.

You can’t go wrong with this adult dating site if you’re only looking for a pleasurable experience.

Adult sites like Ashley Madison and Seeking are also great alternatives where you can meet like-minded people for casual sex, secret affairs, and luxurious dating experiences.

Whatever real adult dating sites you use, make sure to stay safe. Be vigilant of fake accounts and members only looking to scam other people.

Now it’s in your hands. Date smart, go forth, and have fun!