Quench Your Thirst For Adventure

Nestled in the shadow of Mt. Hood lies a haven for craft beverage enthusiasts — the Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail. This free mobile passport program unlocks a world of delicious discoveries, connecting you with the region’s vibrant breweries, cideries and distilleries. But why should you embark on this beery escapade? Let’s discuss the enticing reasons over a pint.

Diverse Delights Await

In Mt. Hood Territory, we’re all about trying new things — including our craft beverage scene. If you’re looking for something truly different, look no further than Ruzzo’s Retreat in Damascus. Founded in 2020, Ruzzo’s Retreat is all about connecting with the local community. They offer Hard Citrus, a new beverage category that is fermented lemon and lime juice flavored with teas, dried fruits and purees. It’s a great option for those wanting something in between a hard cider and a hard seltzer.

For a truly unique tasting experience — as in you won’t find this experience anywhere else in the world — head to TMK Creamery & Distillery in Canby. They are so dedicated to a zero-waste cheesemaking process that they’ve found a way to turn their whey byproduct into a delicious vodka-like spirit. Visit their on-farm distillery to taste their “Cowcohol” and cheese. You can also meet their famous “cowlebrities”and learn about their sustainable practices and how they’re giving new life to whey.

Just Rum in Sandy is a craft distillery specializing in single-pot rums. Made from locally sourced ingredients and traditional pot still methods, their rums boast rich, complex flavors and a smooth finish. Visit their tasting room to connect with the passionate makers, discover one-of-a-kind cocktails and even take a rum distillation or mixology class.

A Celebration of Local Makers

Following the Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail isn’t just about quenching your thirst; it’s about connecting with the passionate makers who pour their hearts into crafting these beverages. Each location houses unique stories and personalities. Chat with brewers about their innovative techniques, witness cider makers transforming local apples into liquid gold or learn about the meticulous aging process behind handcrafted spirits. You’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the artistry and dedication behind each sip as you visit the tasting rooms and the people who are so passionate.

Beyond the Beverages

The Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail is more than just a beverage passport; it’s a springboard for adventure. Many participating locations are near stunning natural settings offering breathtaking mountain views, plenty of outdoor activities or charming downtown shopping. Enjoy a guided kayak tour to Willamette Falls from Oregon City, OC Brewing’s home. Embark on a scenic hike with Mt. Hood Outfitters, just down the street from Mt. Hood Brewing in Government Camp, or explore Historic Willamette Main Street’s charm after savoring a handcrafted hard cider at Ale & Cider House. The Tap Trail allows you to seamlessly integrate your beverage journey with unforgettable experiences, creating lasting memories.

Download and Cheers!

Are you ready to

embark on your Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail adventure? Download the free pass, map out your journey and prepare to be captivated by the region’s craft beverage scene. As a bonus, the Tap Trail gamifies your exploration, adding a layer of fun and motivation. Checking in at each location earns you points, redeemable for exciting prizes like branded swag, locally sourced items and even entry into a two-night getaway on Mt. Hood. The Tap Trail also features specials and discounts at a specific location each month, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck (or sip).

With so many locations, passionate beverage makers and rewarding prizes, the Tap Trail promises an unforgettable experience for any thirsty visitor. So raise a glass and discover the magic of Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory… one sip at a time. Cheers! Learn more about the Tap Trail here.