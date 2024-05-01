Best Vape Pens of 2024 for Quick Relaxation and Pain Relief

If you enjoy the finer things in life, and that includes the flavors, aroma, and potential health benefits of cannabis.

When you smoke weed, however, burning your buds can change the flavor and alter or destroy some of the beneficial substances.

Vaping can be a great way to avoid the negative effects of burning and smoking weed. However, not all vape pens are high-quality.

We’ve looked at the best vape pens of 2024, with the Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen - Gorilla Glue, our clear winner.

Best Vape Pens: First Look

The best bud, dab, and THC vape pens offer superior temperature control and efficiency, even heating that protects the flavor and effects.

Some are refillable, while others are disposable but contain fun flavors. Overall, our top pick is the Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen in the famous Gorilla Glue strain.

1. Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen - Gorilla Glue - Best Vape Pen Overall

Pros

Delta-8 THC may have fewer side effects

No propylene glycol, vegetable oil, or other harmful additives

Potent, flavorful Gorilla Glue strain

Cons

Delta-8 THC has a smaller body of research behind it

Effects & Potency - 4.9/5

Exhale Wellness’ Delta 8 Disposable Vape, made from the Gorilla Glue Strain is topping our list.

While Gorilla Glue is famous for its potent high and couch-lock effect, this vape’s delta-8 THC is less likely to cause issues such as anxiety. Delta-8 THC doesn’t attach to the cannabinoid receptors in your brain as tightly, so you can enjoy a gentler high [1].

Flavors - 4.9/5

Gorilla Glue offers a tasty, unique flavor profile with chocolate, coffee, pine, and citrus notes.

Battery Life - 4.9/5

Each Exhale Wellness vape has a rechargeable battery and arrives at full charge.

Cartridge - 4.9/5

Choose between 1g or 2g vape cartridges containing 900mg or 1,800mg of delta-8 THC, respectively.

Price - 4.9/5

One THC vape costs $59.95, but this drops by 25% to $44.96 if you choose a monthly subscription.

Why Buy from Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a leading cannabis brand offering products with your health in mind, including gentler delta-8 preparations.

2. Berry Gelato THCa Disposable - Best THCa Oil Vape Pens

Pros

Smooth, pleasant blend of THCa and delta-8 THC

Farm Bill-compliant

Discreet, portable shape and size

Calming cannabis strain

Cons

More expensive than many disposable vapes

Effects & Potency - 4.9/5

Chief Botanicals combines 1,000mg of delta-8 THC with 400mg of THCa to create a powerful vape that is less likely to leave you with a racing heart and anxiety. THCa is an inactive version of THC which turns into the real thing on heating, so it’s Farm Bill-compliant.

Berry Gelato’s terpenes also include calming myrcene and uplifting limonene, giving it a balanced Indica-dominant effect.

Flavors - 4.9/5

Berry Gelato features sweet blueberry, berry, and lavender notes.

Battery Life - 4.6/5

Cheef Botanicals’ thc vape pens are draw-activated and rechargeable if you still need extra power. However, we couldn’t find charging instructions.

Cartridge - 4.8/5

Each two-gram cartridge contains a balance between delta-8 and THCa, with a total of 2,000mg.

Price - 4.8/5

For the best price, save 25% with a subscription for $52.46 per month.

Why Buy from Cheef Botanicals

Cheef Botanicals provides vape fans with lab-tested, flavorful THC oils that you can discreetly carry.

3. HHC Disposable Vape Pen – Pineapple Express - Shelf-Stable Highs

Pros

All-natural, true-to-strain terpenes

Shelf-stable HHC derivative

No recharging necessary

Cons

HHC has little research on benefits for medical marijuana patients

Effects & Potency - 4.8/5

Thanks to HHC, the effects of these disposable vapes from Budpop may last longer than traditional THC oils. It’s also stronger than delta-8 THC but gentler than typical delta-9 THC, so you can strike a balance between the two.

Flavors - 4.9/5

Pineapple Express delivers a bright, fun mix of pineapple and citrus notes from the famous sativa strain.

Battery Life - 4.8/5

You don’t need to worry about battery life, as these pens are draw-activated.

Cartridge - 4.9/5

The 1,800mg cartridges give you around 700 draws, enough to last many vapers a few weeks.

Price - 4.8/5

Each 2g HHC vape costs $31.48 as a monthly subscription or $41.97 for a single purchase.

Why Buy from Budpop

Budpop leaves no stone unturned when sourcing cannabis material and creating quality natural products.

4. PAX Plus Vaporizer - Long-Lasting Dry Herb Vape

Pros

10-year warranty

Two hours of battery life

Four preset, optimized temperature settings

Cons

More expensive than other weed vape pens

Effects & Potency 4.9/5

The PAX Plus Vaporizer provides four temperature settings and a fast heating time. The first, Stealth Mode, sits at around 182 degrees Celsius or 360 degrees Fahrenheit.

Flavors - 4.8/5

With four different modes, you can control your flavor experience. Flavor Mode may best protect your terpenes, as it only heats your weed when you inhale.

Efficiency Mode gradually increases the temperature during a session, which highlights different terpenes.

Battery Life - 4.9/5

The battery life is listed as lasting around two hours despite the intense vaping power.

Cartridge - 4.6/5

The PAX Plus magnetic oven lid keeps your buds secure.

Price - 4.2/5

At $199.99 for a full-price vape, it’s not the cheapest vape pen, but its longevity may be worth the price.

Why Buy From VapeWorld

The PAX Plus Vaporizer is available from VapeWorld. This retailer provides payment plans and special offers, such as bundled deals, to maximize your savings.

5. Vaporesso ECO NANO Kit - Most Affordable

Pros

Compact vape fits in your palm

20 colors to choose from

Affordable price

Cons

Does not specify the ideal types of THC cartridge

Effects & Potency 4.8/5

Vaporesso products, including the ECO NANO vapes, are designed with Corex heating tech. This ensures quality vaporization efficiency and temperature, so you won’t waste your cannabis oil or have your cannabinoids damaged.

Flavors - 4.8/5

The Corex heating system helps to prevent flavor decay and allows for a better flavor consistency, thanks to the protective Morph Mesh and Cumulus Cotton.

Battery Life - 4.8/5

The Vaporesso ECO NANO has a 1,000mAh battery to accommodate over 1,300 puffs per charge.

Cartridge - 4.7/5

ECO NANO vapes feature a 1.3mL e-liquid capacity for the THC or full-spectrum CBD oil of your choice.

Price - 4.9/5

At $13.99, the ECO NANO vape is the most affordable reusable vaporizer we’ve found.

Why Buy From DirectVapor

Now joined with Vaporfi, DirectVapor supplies a large collection of affordable, quality vapes and accessories.

6. Voopoo Argus Pro 2 - Powerful Vaporizer Pen

Pros

Powerful 3000mAh battery

5mL maximum capacity

Protected against over-current and overheating

User-friendly interface

Cons

The coil may require large amounts of power and leak if not correctly inserted.

Effects & Potency 4.7/5

The Voopoo Argus Pro 2 can give you a strong hit of weed vapor with a maximum power output of 80 volts. You can control the output from 5-80W to customize how strong your vape sessions are.

Flavors - 4.8/5

Customer reviews describe the Voopoo Argus 2 as providing great flavors and recommend the 60W setting for fruity cartridges.

Battery Life - 4.7/5

The 3000mAh battery may last hours, but some settings can quickly drain it.

Cartridge - 4.7/5

Its top airflow inlets help prevent leakage from the large 5mL tank, with its size being another bonus.

Price - 4.8/5

The VooPoo Argus Pro 2 kit costs $44.99 at full price.

Why Buy From Vaporfi

You can buy the VooPoo Argus Pro 2 kit from Vaporfi, a major retailer with many e-cigarette and oil vape pens.

7. GPen Dash+ - Best Dry Herb Vape Pens

Pros

Precise temperature control

Reaches vaporization temperatures within 20 seconds

Three-year warranty with product registration

Full-color, easy-to-read LED display

Cons

Only suitable for dry herbs

Effects & Potency 4.9/5

The GPen Dash+ is our favorite THC vape for dry herbs. It offers precise temperature control between 160-215 degrees Celsius or 320-420 degrees Fahrenheit.

This preserves the cannabinoids and terpenes, as each has a specific boiling point and can lose their effects from overheating.

For example, THC has a boiling point of around 157 degrees, but CBD’s is a little higher at around 180 degrees [2]. You may want to stick with a lower temperature so CBD cannot dampen its effects.

Flavors - 4.8/5

Between precise temperature control and a balance between convection and conduction heating styles, the GPen Dash+ won’t scorch your buds.

Battery Life - 4.6/5

With an 1800mAh battery, the GPen Dash+ will last hundreds of puffs before you need to recharge it.

Cartridge - 4.9/5

With two clean air intake channels, the use of both convection and conduction and rapid heating, the cartridge is built for efficient, smooth vaporization.

Price - 4.5/5

The GPen Dash+ Vaporizer costs $149.95. It’s not the cheapest of all weed vape pens, but it’s built to last.

Why Buy From GPen (Grenco Science)

GPen (by Grenco Science) is a leader in high-tech weed vape pens that are as user-friendly as they are advanced.

8. Utoya Sativa THC Vape Pen - Uplifting Disposable Vape Pens

Pros

Three cheerful sativa flavors

A blend of delta-8 THC, HHC, THCH, and THCJD

Long-lasting 2-gram cartridges

Fast, secure, and discreet shipping

Cons

Charge cables are sold separately

Effects & Potency 4.8/5

Utoya Sativa THC Vape Pens deliver a potent blend of delta-8 THC, THCH, THCJD, and HHC. While HHC brings added heat stability, delta-8 THC is preferred by many vapers because it is often less likely to make you anxious.

Sativa strains give you brighter, energizing highs compared to couch-lock-inducing indicas. They’re great for uplifting head and body highs for dance parties, jam sessions, and art projects.

Flavors - 4.9/5

Utoya delta 8 vapes come in many flavors. Their Sativa THC vapes are available in Blueberry Diesel, Lemon Jack, and Pineapple Express.

We also love how each THC vape cartridge only contains flash-frozen, live-resin cannabis-derived terpenes. Yes, the three flavors above are true to the cannabis strain, not copies.

Battery Life - 4.5/5

Although disposable, Utoya vapes are rechargeable. You do have to buy the USB charging cable separately.

Cartridge - 4.8/5

Utoya’s THC vapes contain 2,000mg (2g) of THC oil. This is more than many others that only contain 1,000mg.

Price - 4.9/5

Each Utoya Sativa THC oil pen costs $35.99, but they are often on special for $30.99.

Why Buy From Utoya

Utoya’s disposable THC vape pens come in delicious, natural flavors from the live-resin, flash-frozen extracts of popular cannabis strains.

9. Blaze Full Quartz Dab Pen - Top Dab Pen

Pros

No exposed heating element

Delivers impressive vapor clouds with every hit

Medical-grade stainless steel

Quartz atomizer

Cons

Does not list the exact temperature settings

Effects & Potency 4.7/5

For a massive hit of concentrated cannabis oil, the Blaze Full Quartz Dab Pen heats your dabs quickly and safely. No exposed heating element means no risk of burning your concentrate, and four temperature settings let you control your high.

Flavors - 4.8/5

The unexposed heating element, temperature control, and quartz interior mean your tasty terpenes are safe from burning and contamination. There are no plastics or paints in the vapor path at all that may break down.

Battery Life - 4.8/5

A 900mAh lithium-ion battery can give you over 1,000 puffs per charge. It recharges in two to three hours, too.

Cartridge - 4.9/5

The Blaze’s atomizer as a whole features triple the average lifespan and is easy to clean, as the heating element is separated from your dabs.

Price - 4/5

The Blaze Full Quartz Dab Pen costs $135.99. Its lifespan may more than make up for the cost, however.

Why Buy From Linx Vapor

Linx Vaporizer provides high-quality weed vape pens made from long-lasting, non-toxic materials. Both medical marijuana users and recreational tokers can be assured of no harmful off-gassing.

10. ELF THC CBD3000 Disposable Vape 3G - Top CBD Vape Pens

Pros

High-CBD blended oil

Six sweet flavors

Low THC content (Farm Bill-compliant)

Rechargeable

Cons

Low battery capacity

Effects & Potency 4.5/5

Lastly, the ELF THC CBD3000 disposable vape gives you a strong hit of full-spectrum CBD oil. If you cannot or do not want to experience the psychoactive effects of THC, this one’s for you.

Instead, you can consume CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoids that won’t get you high. There are only trace amounts of THC.

Flavors - 4.9/5

The ELF THC CBD3000 vape cartridges come in Blueberry Moonshine, Lemon Banana Sherbet, Pink Mango Kush, Sour Grape Jelly, Strawberry Skunkberry, and Zour Watermelon Zkittles.

Battery Life - 3.5/5

Although rechargeable, ELF THC CBD3000 vape pens have a low battery capacity of 380mAh.

Cartridge - 4.8/5

With 3,000mg (3g) of CBD oil, your disposable vape will last a while.

Price - 4.8/5

Each ELF THC CBD3000 vape costs $29.89, and coupons are available.

Why Buy From VapeSourcing

You can find the ELF THC CBD3000 vapes from VapeSourcing. They have an extensive range of disposable and refillable weed vape pens and e-cigarettes.

What Is a Vape Pen?

Vape pens are a convenient way to enjoy THC oil, CBD oil, and other cannabis products such as dabs or dry buds. They create less odor and you can take them outside to some settings.

Similar to e-cigarettes, weed vapes heat up the extracts or buds to create inhalable vapor. These pens have gained popularity as a preferred alternative to smoking weed due to their small and discreet size, too. Many will easily fit into your pocket, and you can pre-load them before going out.

The vapor production of these pens does not burn the components of the buds or THC oil, preserving the flavor and potential medicinal benefits.

Different Types of Vape Pens Available

There are several different types of vape pens. A pre-filled THC oil pen is often seen as the most convenient. Some oil pens contain full-spectrum CBD oil, and others are refillable.

Additionally, e-nails are designed for dabbing concentrates and work using electricity instead of a torch. Wax pens, or dab pens, use higher temperatures to vaporize concentrates.

Vape pens are also categorized by their heating method, which is generally by either convection or conduction.

Convection pens use heat from an atomizer to vaporize the oil from your cannabis plant product of choice. Conduction pens have a heating element in direct contact with the cannabis, which is more likely to burn.

Benefits of THC Vape Pens

Many people with chronic health conditions turn to THC vape pens for potential benefits such as pain relief.

Research is beginning to back up the reports of countless cannabis users. For example, a study on fibromyalgia found that THC oil significantly relieved pain, cutting its severity from 8.25 to 3.75/10. Fatigue halved from 8/10 to 4.10, and improved anxiety, depression, and overall capacity to work, too [3].

Potential Side Effects and Contraindications of Vape Pens

THC oil isn’t suitable for everyone. Its psychoactive properties can lead to anxiety, fatigue, poor coordination, and cognitive difficulties such as brain fog [4].

THC may also cause a rapid heart rate and sweating, so be careful if you have heart conditions or certain mental health problems.

If you must undergo drug testing for work, avoid THC oil and full-spectrum CBD oil. Choose CBD oils without THC, such as broad-spectrum and isolate products.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Vape Pen

Before purchasing your first weed pen, consider factors such as battery life, materials, temperature control, portability, safety features, and ease of cleaning.

Leak-Proof Design

Leak-proof and leak-resistant THC vape pens are designed with top airflow inlets, secure fits between components, and enough airflow.

Safety Features

Choose weed vape pens with safety features such as protection against overheating, low voltage, and power surges. We also recommend pens with no plastic inside the cartridges so they do not off-gas.

Easy-to-Clean Design

Tiny corners and parts such as exposed heating elements are incredibly tedious to clean. Consider a dry herb or THC oil pen with no exposed heating coil.

Long Battery Life

The best bud, dab, and oil vape pens we found have a long battery life of up to two hours, or well over 1,000 puffs. Rechargeability is another essential aspect of battery quality we looked for.

Portability

All of the weed vape pens we looked at are portable, with many being pen-shaped and able to fit in your pocket.

Temperature Control

Precise or optimized temperature control allows you to experience the potent effects of a wider range of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Quality Materials

Choose durable materials such as quartz and leather to prevent harmful off-gassing and the early "death" of your device.

Fast Charging

Nothing’s more inconvenient than slow charging, especially if you use medical marijuana. The products we’ve reviewed typically charge in a couple of hours.

Variable Voltage

Variable voltage lets you control the power of each hit and its temperature. Some pens we reviewed have up to 70W of voltage range.

Tips for Using Vape Pens

To use a weed pen, simply charge it and insert the oil cartridge, dry herb, or concentrate for dab pens. Ensure that the cartridge and all other parts of your device are firmly attached to prevent leakage.

Do not overfill the pod or cartridge, either. Now comes the fun part. To get started, some pens activate when you inhale, while others have a button.

Most vape pens allow you to adjust the power, temperature, or both settings, too. We recommend starting low and going slow so you don’t overdo it or overheat your buds or extract.

Maintenance and Cleaning of Vape Pens

Proper maintenance and cleaning of your weed pen can make it last longer and save you money.

To clean it, disassemble the pen and soak the mouthpiece in a water and alcohol solution. Scrub it with a cotton swab to remove any residue.

For clogged cartridges, use a safety pin or sewing needle to clear it. Tanks should be emptied and scrubbed with rubbing alcohol.

If you need to clean the battery, gently clean it with cotton and remove any residue that could affect the flow of electricity.

FAQs

When looking for the best vape pens, here are the first questions many tokers have.

Which Vape Brand Is Best?

Our favorite brand is Exhale Wellness with its delta-8 cartridges that offer a smoother high.

How Do You Charge a Vape Pen?

Weed vape pens are rechargeable by USB port or by magnetic charging, depending on the brand.

What Is the Best-Rated Vape Pen?

Our top-rated weed pen is the powerful, pleasurable Gorilla Glue Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen.

What Is the Highest Quality Vape Brand?

The Linx Vaporizer line impressed us with its plastic-free designs that won’t off-gas harmful chemicals.

What Is the Best Vape Pen That Doesn’t Leak?

The VooPoo Argus Pro 2 is a highly leak-resistant weed pen, at least when you attach the coil correctly.

What Is the Best Disposable Vape in 2024?

Our favorite disposable vape pens belong to Utoya. Their flash-frozen live resin allows you to fully experience the entourage effect of their THC oil products.

Final Thoughts

THC vape pens boast several advantages over smoking: less odor, greater temperature control, and lack of combustion.

However, not all dry herb, dab, or cannabis oil vape pens are created equal. You want a pen designed specifically for the type of cannabis product you want to smoke, which allows for significant temperature control and won't burn.

Overall, our top pick is the Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen - Gorilla Glue thanks to its potent, yet easier high.

