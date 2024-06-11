Interactive Family Fun At Mt. Hood Territory Museums

Tucked into the majestic backdrop of Mt. Hood, Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory visitors know this area is a haven for outdoor adventures. But beyond the slopes and trails lies a rich history waiting to be discovered within one-of-a-kind museums. From delving into the mysteries of the elusive Bigfoot to reliving the challenges of traveling the Oregon Trail, guests are offered a glimpse into this region’s past and present. Here are just a few of the interactive museums you’ll find.

North American Bigfoot Center: Mt. Hood’s Most Famous Resident

In the town of Boring, which is anything BUT Boring, the North American Bigfoot Center is a must-visit for anyone intrigued by the legendary Sasquatch. This museum houses an extensive collection of Bigfoot-related artifacts, including casts of footprints, eyewitness accounts and even thermal images. Interactive exhibits allow visitors to delve into the science and folklore surrounding this enigmatic creature, leaving them to ponder the question: fact or fiction?

Mt. Hood Cultural Center & Museum: A Celebration of Local History

Located in the heart of Government Camp, the Mt. Hood Cultural Center & Museum chronicles the region’s fascinating history. Immerse yourself in the lives of early Oregon Trail pioneers, explore the development of the iconic Timberline Lodge, discover how alpine skiing impacted the area and learn about the cultural significance of Mt. Hood for Native American tribes. Interactive displays and engaging exhibits bring the area’s past to life, offering a deeper appreciation of life on Mt. Hood.

Fun Fact: The museum is located alongside the historic ruts made by the early Oregon Trail pioneers as they traveled along the Barlow Road. The Barlow Road was the last overland route of the Oregon Trail for the pioneers headed to the Willamette Valley. Make sure to visit the West Barlow Tollgate, between mileposts 50 and 51, on Hwy 26. This replica of the last tollgate on Laurel Hill leads to Laurel Chute, where the pioneers used ropes and makeshift pulley systems to lower their wagons down a 60 percent vertical slope.

End of the Oregon Trail Visitor & Interpretive Information Center: Where Dreams Became Reality

Step back in time at the End of the Oregon Trail Visitor & Interpretive Information Center in Oregon City. This museum recreates the hardships and triumphs of the pioneers who completed their arduous journey along the Oregon Trail. Enjoy fun and interactive family activities like candle dipping, butter making and packing a wagon. A film showing in their theater titled “Oregon’s First People” was created in partnership with the Grand Ronde Tribe to shed light on the indigenous peoples that lived in the area centuries prior.

Museum of the Oregon Territory: A Legacy Of The Falls

Overlooking the awe-inspiring Willamette Falls, the Museum of the Oregon Territory offers a comprehensive story about the region’s history and culture. Learn about the lives of Native American inhabitants, witness the transformative impact Willamette Falls had on industry and discover the stories of the pioneers who settled the land. Interactive exhibits, captivating artifacts and informative displays paint a vibrant picture of the forces that helped to shape this Oregon area. One of the features of the museum is the Kaegi Pharmacy which features an antique collection of what a true pharmacy would have looked like in the days of Herbert Hoover.

As a bonus your ticket also gets you into the Stevens-Crawford Heritage House in Oregon City. Built in 1908 by prominent real estate developers Harley Stevens and his wife Mary Elizabeth, this American Foursquare home exemplifies the enduring style of craftsman architecture.

These museums are just a taste of the incredible history of Mt. Hood Territory. Each offers a different window into the region’s past, providing a deeper understanding of the land, its people and the enduring spirit that continues to define this captivating area of Oregon.