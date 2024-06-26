Willamette Week’s 2024 Patio Picks

Willamette Week Advertorial

Summer’s here, and you know what that means: it’s time to call your friends, slip on your Tevas, and get ready to explore Portland’s patio scene. Let our Patio Picks be your guide—each business offers a varied selection of beverages, snacks, and, most importantly, a sick ass patio. Trust us when we say, you’re sure to be satisfied lounging outdoors at any of these local establishments.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Vancouver Tasting Room & Restaurant

801 Waterfront Way, Ste #205, Vancouver

VIBE: This patio is classy, intimate, cheerful, comfortable, and modern.

PATIO FEATURES: Come for the wine, and stay for the Columbia River views. Enjoy cozy tables surrounding cheery fireplaces.

ORDER: Ask about Willamette’s Walla Walla wines; favorite food items are the Cascadia charcuterie board, Pacific white shrimp, waterfront burger for lunch and filet mignon for dinner.

TIME TO ARRIVE: They are open daily during the summer; reservations are appreciated but not required.

Mosaic Taphouse

7955 N Lombard St

VIBE: A cozy and sunny hang, with plenty of room for all your friends.

PATIO FEATURES: A garage doors connect the patio to the bar; the patio boasts covered, but sunny tables

ORDER: San Miguel Pale Pilsner paired with Chem Gio’s Vietnamese-style fish sauce wings.

TIME TO ARRIVE: Happy Hour 2 pm–5 pm on Weekdays, and 5 pm–10 pm on Sundays. Visit right before sunset on a warm summer evening.

The Cart Blocks Featuring Rachel and Rose Public Drinkery

770 W. Burnside

VIBE: Enjoy a chill, park-like eclectic hang, with a community-centric mindset.

PATIO FEATURES: Double-decker bar, food carts, park seating, beer garden, community events

ORDER: 11 rotating beers on tap, Oregon wines, cocktails, and get food from any of the carts.

TIME TO ARRIVE: 2pm–8pm Monday–Saturday

Hinterland Bar and Carts

2216 SE 50th Ave

VIBE: Lively and eclectic bar and food cart pod

PATIO FEATURES: Five food carts, full bar, misting fans, dog and kid-friendly

ORDER: Slushies, curated cocktails, soft serve

TIME TO ARRIVE: Beat the heat and come for lunch.

Fireside

801 NW 23rd Ave

VIBE: Beautiful, cozy and, spacious offeirng heating, and a dog-friendly space for your best friend.

PATIO FEATURES: Covered by a tree canopy with twinkly lights and café tables, the patio is perfect for people-watching and pretending like you’re Parisan.

ORDER: Try their classic backyard grilling , spring risotto, or a smash burger but don’t forget about their amazing breakfast sandwich brunch option.

TIME TO ARRIVE: Happy hour is from 3pm–5pm and dinner is from 5pm–10 pm, Monday-Sunday. Brunch is Saturday through Sun 10 am–2:30 pm.

Pelican Brewing - Siletz Bay

5911 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City

VIBE: Panoramic coastal views in a laid back atmosphere.

PATIO FEATURES: Casual beer garden and additional space, lounge area, Adirondack chairs, and outdoor lights. Seated dining available.

ORDER: Enjoy a fresh beer while taking in the view! Popular items include their Fish and Chips, Tsunami Burger, and Dungeness crab Mac and cheese.

TIME TO ARRIVE: Mid to high tide, when the water reaches out to the edge of the deck.

Mad Hanna

6129 NE Fremont St

VIBE: A cozy, chill and inviting space to hang outside.

PATIO FEATURES: The patio is covered and heated in the winter. In the summer, there’s plenty of shade!

ORDER: Select from a variety of exciting options on their infusion menu, like a fresh squeezed Spicy Margarita, Lime in the Coconut or Grey Gardens.

TIME TO ARRIVE: Their backyard patio is open daily until from 11am-11pm, and their Happy Hour is M-F from 2 pm–5 pm.

The Hotel Zags

VIBE: A beautiful secret city garden space where you can sip beverages, enjoy food and soak up sun in peace.

PATIO FEATURES: Spacious with plenty of seating, and tons of plants to keep you company

ORDER: Try the ‘Drawing Blancs’, a magical infusion of lillet blanc, dolin blanc, luxardo bitter bianco, prosecco, grapefruit

TIME TO ARRIVE: Open 4 pm - 9 pm daily, happy hour 4 pm - 6 pm daily.

Double Barrel Tavern

2002 SE Division St

VIBE: Airy, and inviting secret garden space with excellent lighting.

PATIO FEATURES: Dog-friendly, with ample table space, stylish woodworking, string lights and roses.

ORDER: Pimento cheeseburger with a strawberry margarita on the side.

TIME TO ARRIVE: The patio is best enjoyed from 2 pm -10 pm and the bar 2 pm -2pm. Happy hour is 2 pm - 6 pm, and all day Sunday.

The Sandy Jug

VIBE: A spacious but cozy patio that is bright, garden-esque and vibrant.

PATIO FEATURES: Partially covered, well lit, dog friendly and heated with plenty of tables and seating.

ORDER: A Jug Burger and a slushie!

TIME TO ARRIVE: Happy Hour, which is every day from 2 pm - 6 pm.

The Alibi Tiki Lounge

4024 N Interstate Ave

VIBE: A unique, comfortable, and most importantly: rain-proof.

PATIO PERKS: Take a vacation without going anywhere with a Tiki-inspired build-out, water fountain, covered patio and ambient lighting.

ORDER: Try The Age of Aquarius or Huli Huli Wings

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: 8 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.

Lay Low

6015 SE Powell Blvd

VIBE: A relaxed and easy-going patio that is perfect for chowing down and chilling out.

PATIO PERKS: Fully covered with fire on the tabletops. In the summer, enjoy roses and misters!

ORDER: Order the burger basket with a side of fried pickles and a slushy.

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour from 2-6 pm Monday through Saturday and all day Sunday.

Show Bar at Revolution Hall

1300 SE Stark St

VIBE: Sunny and centrally located, with a great view on the rooftop. Perfect for artists looking for somewhere to work!

PATIO PERKS: Numerous tables, great music and an excellent bar with the best sunsets in town!

ORDER: Get adventurous and try the rotating burger & cocktail of the month

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Roof-top seating is open 12 pm - late, and the Show Bar patio is open 3 pm - late.

The Star

1309 NW Hoyt St

VIBE: Vibrant, while still maintaining a cozy and relaxing feel

PATIO PERKS: Covered patio with string lights, greenery, heaters/fans, and hightop seating

ORDER: Come for the deep dish and detroit-style pizzas, but stay for the craft cocktails, local wine and beer!

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 pm - 6 pm.

The Eastburn

1800 E Burnside St

VIBE: Sunny and welcoming, with plenty of room to sprawl

PATIO PERKS: All-season patio with swing tables and fire table, able to accommodate private parties

ORDER: Any of their daily specials, alongside the OG BBQ brisket sandwich

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Any time! Enjoy brunch, dinner, or happy hour.

The Rambler

4205 N Mississippi Ave

VIBE: A space to build new connections, or revive old ones

PATIO PERKS: Covered areas, plenty of side tables, dog-friendly, fire pits in the winter and an outdoor TV

ORDER: An espresso martini pairs surprisingly well with the Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘n’ Cheese…

BEST TIME TO ENJOY: 4-6 pm for happy hour Tuesday - Friday (trivia on Tuesday and bingo on Thursday are a bonus!), and/or sunny weekend afternoons.