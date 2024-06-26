Willamette Week’s 2024 Patio Picks

Willamette Week Advertorial
Summer’s here, and you know what that means: it’s time to call your friends, slip on your Tevas, and get ready to explore Portland’s patio scene. Let our Patio Picks be your guide—each business offers a varied selection of beverages, snacks, and, most importantly, a sick ass patio. Trust us when we say, you’re sure to be satisfied lounging outdoors at any of these local establishments.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Vancouver Tasting Room & Restaurant
801 Waterfront Way, Ste #205, Vancouver
VIBE: This patio is classy, intimate, cheerful, comfortable, and modern.
PATIO FEATURES: Come for the wine, and stay for the Columbia River views. Enjoy cozy tables surrounding cheery fireplaces.
ORDER: Ask about Willamette’s Walla Walla wines; favorite food items are the Cascadia charcuterie board, Pacific white shrimp, waterfront burger for lunch and filet mignon for dinner.
TIME TO ARRIVE: They are open daily during the summer; reservations are appreciated but not required.
7955 N Lombard St
VIBE: A cozy and sunny hang, with plenty of room for all your friends.
PATIO FEATURES: A garage doors connect the patio to the bar; the patio boasts covered, but sunny tables
ORDER: San Miguel Pale Pilsner paired with Chem Gio’s Vietnamese-style fish sauce wings.
TIME TO ARRIVE: Happy Hour 2 pm–5 pm on Weekdays, and 5 pm–10 pm on Sundays. Visit right before sunset on a warm summer evening.
The Cart Blocks Featuring Rachel and Rose Public Drinkery
770 W. Burnside
VIBE: Enjoy a chill, park-like eclectic hang, with a community-centric mindset.
PATIO FEATURES: Double-decker bar, food carts, park seating, beer garden, community events
ORDER: 11 rotating beers on tap, Oregon wines, cocktails, and get food from any of the carts.
TIME TO ARRIVE: 2pm–8pm Monday–Saturday
2216 SE 50th Ave
VIBE: Lively and eclectic bar and food cart pod
PATIO FEATURES: Five food carts, full bar, misting fans, dog and kid-friendly
ORDER: Slushies, curated cocktails, soft serve
TIME TO ARRIVE: Beat the heat and come for lunch.
801 NW 23rd Ave
VIBE: Beautiful, cozy and, spacious offeirng heating, and a dog-friendly space for your best friend.
PATIO FEATURES: Covered by a tree canopy with twinkly lights and café tables, the patio is perfect for people-watching and pretending like you’re Parisan.
ORDER: Try their classic backyard grilling , spring risotto, or a smash burger but don’t forget about their amazing breakfast sandwich brunch option.
TIME TO ARRIVE: Happy hour is from 3pm–5pm and dinner is from 5pm–10 pm, Monday-Sunday. Brunch is Saturday through Sun 10 am–2:30 pm.
5911 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City
VIBE: Panoramic coastal views in a laid back atmosphere.
PATIO FEATURES: Casual beer garden and additional space, lounge area, Adirondack chairs, and outdoor lights. Seated dining available.
ORDER: Enjoy a fresh beer while taking in the view! Popular items include their Fish and Chips, Tsunami Burger, and Dungeness crab Mac and cheese.
TIME TO ARRIVE: Mid to high tide, when the water reaches out to the edge of the deck.
6129 NE Fremont St
VIBE: A cozy, chill and inviting space to hang outside.
PATIO FEATURES: The patio is covered and heated in the winter. In the summer, there’s plenty of shade!
ORDER: Select from a variety of exciting options on their infusion menu, like a fresh squeezed Spicy Margarita, Lime in the Coconut or Grey Gardens.
TIME TO ARRIVE: Their backyard patio is open daily until from 11am-11pm, and their Happy Hour is M-F from 2 pm–5 pm.
VIBE: A beautiful secret city garden space where you can sip beverages, enjoy food and soak up sun in peace.
PATIO FEATURES: Spacious with plenty of seating, and tons of plants to keep you company
ORDER: Try the ‘Drawing Blancs’, a magical infusion of lillet blanc, dolin blanc, luxardo bitter bianco, prosecco, grapefruit
TIME TO ARRIVE: Open 4 pm - 9 pm daily, happy hour 4 pm - 6 pm daily.
2002 SE Division St
VIBE: Airy, and inviting secret garden space with excellent lighting.
PATIO FEATURES: Dog-friendly, with ample table space, stylish woodworking, string lights and roses.
ORDER: Pimento cheeseburger with a strawberry margarita on the side.
TIME TO ARRIVE: The patio is best enjoyed from 2 pm -10 pm and the bar 2 pm -2pm. Happy hour is 2 pm - 6 pm, and all day Sunday.
VIBE: A spacious but cozy patio that is bright, garden-esque and vibrant.
PATIO FEATURES: Partially covered, well lit, dog friendly and heated with plenty of tables and seating.
ORDER: A Jug Burger and a slushie!
TIME TO ARRIVE: Happy Hour, which is every day from 2 pm - 6 pm.
4024 N Interstate Ave
VIBE: A unique, comfortable, and most importantly: rain-proof.
PATIO PERKS: Take a vacation without going anywhere with a Tiki-inspired build-out, water fountain, covered patio and ambient lighting.
ORDER: Try The Age of Aquarius or Huli Huli Wings
BEST TIME TO ENJOY: 8 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.
6015 SE Powell Blvd
VIBE: A relaxed and easy-going patio that is perfect for chowing down and chilling out.
PATIO PERKS: Fully covered with fire on the tabletops. In the summer, enjoy roses and misters!
ORDER: Order the burger basket with a side of fried pickles and a slushy.
BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour from 2-6 pm Monday through Saturday and all day Sunday.
1300 SE Stark St
VIBE: Sunny and centrally located, with a great view on the rooftop. Perfect for artists looking for somewhere to work!
PATIO PERKS: Numerous tables, great music and an excellent bar with the best sunsets in town!
ORDER: Get adventurous and try the rotating burger & cocktail of the month
BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Roof-top seating is open 12 pm - late, and the Show Bar patio is open 3 pm - late.
1309 NW Hoyt St
VIBE: Vibrant, while still maintaining a cozy and relaxing feel
PATIO PERKS: Covered patio with string lights, greenery, heaters/fans, and hightop seating
ORDER: Come for the deep dish and detroit-style pizzas, but stay for the craft cocktails, local wine and beer!
BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 pm - 6 pm.
1800 E Burnside St
VIBE: Sunny and welcoming, with plenty of room to sprawl
PATIO PERKS: All-season patio with swing tables and fire table, able to accommodate private parties
ORDER: Any of their daily specials, alongside the OG BBQ brisket sandwich
BEST TIME TO ENJOY: Any time! Enjoy brunch, dinner, or happy hour.
4205 N Mississippi Ave
VIBE: A space to build new connections, or revive old ones
PATIO PERKS: Covered areas, plenty of side tables, dog-friendly, fire pits in the winter and an outdoor TV
ORDER: An espresso martini pairs surprisingly well with the Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘n’ Cheese…
BEST TIME TO ENJOY: 4-6 pm for happy hour Tuesday - Friday (trivia on Tuesday and bingo on Thursday are a bonus!), and/or sunny weekend afternoons.