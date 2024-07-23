2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Arts & Entertainment

This year’s results are in!

By Promotions

Best Art Gallery

Winner: Hopscotch

Second Place: Alberta Street Gallery

Runner Up: Nucleus


Best Art School

Winner: PNCA

Second Place: Portland State University - School of Art & Design

Runner Up: Multnomah Arts Center


Best Art Supply Store

Winner: I’ve Been Framed

Second Place: Collage

Runner Up: Blick


Best Band/Musical Group

Winner: Glitterfox

Second Place: Johnny Franco

Runner Up: Joseph


Best Bike Event

Winner: Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride

Second Place: Pedalpalooza/Bike Summer

Runner Up: Sunday Parkways


Best Comedy Club

Winner: Helium Comedy Club

Second Place: Kickstand Comedy

Runner Up: Curious Comedy Theatre


Best Date Night Activity

Winner: HopScotch

Second Place: Wonderwood Mini Golf and Wonderwood Springs Cafe

Runner Up: DIY Bar


Best Highschool Sports Team

Winner: Benson Polytechnic Women’s Basketball

Second Place: Grant Generals

Runner Up: Franklin High School


Best Karaoke

Winner: The Alibi Tiki Lounge

Second Place: Baby Ketten Klub

Runner Up: Voicebox


Best Local Crafter

Winner: Glow Fuck Yourself

Second Place: Swift & Stone

Runner Up: Briones Made


Best Movie Theater

Winner: Hollywood Theater

Second Place: Laurelhurst Theater

Runner Up: McMenamins Bagdad Theater & Pub


Best Museum

Winner: Portland Art Museum

Second Place: OMSI

Runner Up: The Skeleton Key Odditorium


Best Music Festival

Winner: Pickathon

Second Place: Waterfront Blues Festival

Runner Up: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival


Best Music School

Winner: School of Rock

Second Place: Portland State University

Runner Up: Ethos


Best Music Venue

Winner: Revolution Hall

Second Place: Mississippi Studios

Runner Up: Crystal Ballroom


Best Neighborhood Event

Winner: Mississippi Street Fair

Second Place: St Johns Bizarre

Runner Up: Sunday Parkways


Best Outdoor Event

Winner: Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade

Second Place: Portland Winter Light Festival

Runner Up: Rose Festival


Best Performing Arts Center

Winner: The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Second Place: Portland Center Stage

Runner Up: Keller Center for the Performing Arts


Best Place to Dance

Winner: Holocene

Second Place: Goodfoot Pub

Runner Up: The Coffin Club


Best Radio Station

Winner: KMHD 89.1

Second Place: KBOO

Runner Up: Shady Pines Radio


Best Strip Club

Winner: Devils Point

Second Place: Sassy’s

Runner Up: Mary’s


Best Theater Company

Winner: Portland Center Stage

Second Place: Curious Comedy Theater

Runner Up: Lacy Productions


Best Trivia Night

Winner: Untapped Trivia

Second Place: Bridgetown Trivia

Runner Up: Rip City Trivia


Best Visual Artist

Winner: Mike Bennett

Second Place: Wokeface

Runner Up: Teresa Flowers

