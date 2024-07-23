2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery
Winner: Hopscotch
Second Place: Alberta Street Gallery
Runner Up: Nucleus
Best Art School
Winner: PNCA
Second Place: Portland State University - School of Art & Design
Runner Up: Multnomah Arts Center
Best Art Supply Store
Winner: I’ve Been Framed
Second Place: Collage
Runner Up: Blick
Best Band/Musical Group
Winner: Glitterfox
Second Place: Johnny Franco
Runner Up: Joseph
Best Bike Event
Winner: Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride
Second Place: Pedalpalooza/Bike Summer
Runner Up: Sunday Parkways
Best Comedy Club
Winner: Helium Comedy Club
Second Place: Kickstand Comedy
Runner Up: Curious Comedy Theatre
Best Date Night Activity
Winner: HopScotch
Second Place: Wonderwood Mini Golf and Wonderwood Springs Cafe
Runner Up: DIY Bar
Best Highschool Sports Team
Winner: Benson Polytechnic Women’s Basketball
Second Place: Grant Generals
Runner Up: Franklin High School
Best Karaoke
Winner: The Alibi Tiki Lounge
Second Place: Baby Ketten Klub
Runner Up: Voicebox
Best Local Crafter
Winner: Glow Fuck Yourself
Second Place: Swift & Stone
Runner Up: Briones Made
Best Movie Theater
Winner: Hollywood Theater
Second Place: Laurelhurst Theater
Runner Up: McMenamins Bagdad Theater & Pub
Best Museum
Winner: Portland Art Museum
Second Place: OMSI
Runner Up: The Skeleton Key Odditorium
Best Music Festival
Winner: Pickathon
Second Place: Waterfront Blues Festival
Runner Up: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival
Best Music School
Winner: School of Rock
Second Place: Portland State University
Runner Up: Ethos
Best Music Venue
Winner: Revolution Hall
Second Place: Mississippi Studios
Runner Up: Crystal Ballroom
Best Neighborhood Event
Winner: Mississippi Street Fair
Second Place: St Johns Bizarre
Runner Up: Sunday Parkways
Best Outdoor Event
Winner: Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade
Second Place: Portland Winter Light Festival
Runner Up: Rose Festival
Best Performing Arts Center
Winner: The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Second Place: Portland Center Stage
Runner Up: Keller Center for the Performing Arts
Best Place to Dance
Winner: Holocene
Second Place: Goodfoot Pub
Runner Up: The Coffin Club
Best Radio Station
Winner: KMHD 89.1
Second Place: KBOO
Runner Up: Shady Pines Radio
Best Strip Club
Winner: Devils Point
Second Place: Sassy’s
Runner Up: Mary’s
Best Theater Company
Winner: Portland Center Stage
Second Place: Curious Comedy Theater
Runner Up: Lacy Productions
Best Trivia Night
Winner: Untapped Trivia
Second Place: Bridgetown Trivia
Runner Up: Rip City Trivia
Best Visual Artist
Winner: Mike Bennett
Second Place: Wokeface
Runner Up: Teresa Flowers