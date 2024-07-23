2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Cannabis

Best Budtender
Winner: Brittney M. Electric Lettuce
Second Place: Homegrown Apothecary Team
Runner Up: Jules Godoy - Nectar Cannabis
Best CBD Store
Winner: Wyld
Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary
Runner Up: East Fork Cultivars
Best Cannabis Delivery Service
Winner: Kush Cart
Second Place: Dutchie
Runner Up: PotLand
Best Cannabis Farm
Winner: Meraki Gardens
Second Place: Pruf Cultivar
Runner Up: East Fork Cultivars
Best Cannabis Strain
Winner: Blue Dream
Second Place: 9 Pound Hammer
Runner Up: Blue Apricot Sherbert - Pruf Cultivar
Best Cannabis-Infused Product
Winner: Wyld Gummies
Second Place: Drops
Runner Up: Mule Extracts Kickstick
Best Dab
Winner: Mule Extracts
Second Place: Echo Electuary
Runner Up: Decibel Rosin
Best Dispensary
Winner: Nectar Cannabis
Second Place: Electric Lettuce
Runner Up: Home Grown Apothecary
Best Edible Product
Winner: Wyld Gummies
Second Place: Drops Gummies
Runner Up: Grön Mega Pearls
Best Organic Selection
Winner: Nectar
Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary
Runner Up: Bridge City Collective
Best Tincture
Winner: Mule Extracts
Second Place: Farmer’s Friend
Runner Up: Peak Extracts
Best Topical
Winner: High Desert Pure CBD Lotion
Second Place: Mule Extracts CBD Muscle Rub
Runner Up: Peak Extracts Rescue Rub