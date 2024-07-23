2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Cannabis

This year’s results are in!

By Promotions

Best Budtender

Winner: Brittney M. Electric Lettuce

Second Place: Homegrown Apothecary Team

Runner Up: Jules Godoy - Nectar Cannabis


Best CBD Store

Winner: Wyld

Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary

Runner Up: East Fork Cultivars


Best Cannabis Delivery Service

Winner: Kush Cart

Second Place: Dutchie

Runner Up: PotLand


Best Cannabis Farm

Winner: Meraki Gardens

Second Place: Pruf Cultivar

Runner Up: East Fork Cultivars


Best Cannabis Strain

Winner: Blue Dream

Second Place: 9 Pound Hammer

Runner Up: Blue Apricot Sherbert - Pruf Cultivar


Best Cannabis-Infused Product

Winner: Wyld Gummies

Second Place: Drops

Runner Up: Mule Extracts Kickstick


Best Dab

Winner: Mule Extracts

Second Place: Echo Electuary

Runner Up: Decibel Rosin


Best Dispensary

Winner: Nectar Cannabis

Second Place: Electric Lettuce

Runner Up: Home Grown Apothecary


Best Edible Product

Winner: Wyld Gummies

Second Place: Drops Gummies

Runner Up: Grön Mega Pearls


Best Organic Selection

Winner: Nectar

Second Place: Home Grown Apothecary & Dispensary

Runner Up: Bridge City Collective


Best Tincture

Winner: Mule Extracts

Second Place: Farmer’s Friend

Runner Up: Peak Extracts


Best Topical

Winner: High Desert Pure CBD Lotion

Second Place: Mule Extracts CBD Muscle Rub

Runner Up: Peak Extracts Rescue Rub

