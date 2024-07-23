2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Drink

This year’s results are in!

By Promotions

Best Bar Drag Show

Winner: Darcelles

Second Place: Swan Dive Diva Drag Brunch

Runner Up: The Pharmacy


Best Bar for Mocktails

Winner: Holy Ghost Bar

Second Place: sousol Bar

Runner Up: Dear Sandy


Best Bartender

Winner: Kate From Dear Sandy

Second Place: Kristina Rust (Tom’s Bar)

Runner Up: Karl Kiest, Up North Surf Club


Best Beer Selection on Tap

Winner: Belmont Station

Second Place: John’s Marketplace

Runner Up: Loyal Legion


Best Bloody Mary

Winner: Jam on Hawthorne

Second Place: Space Room Lounge

Runner Up: Genie’s


Best Brewery

Winner: Breakside Brewery

Second Place: Baerlic Brewing

Runner Up: Great Notion


Best Cidery

Winner: Portland Cider Co

Second Place: Bauman’s Cider

Runner Up: Schilling Cider House


Best Cocktail Bar

Winner: Hale Pele

Second Place: Angel Face

Runner Up: Dear Sandy


Best Coffee

Winner: Coava

Second Place: Case Study

Runner Up: Proud Mary


Best Craft Beer Festival

Winner: Portland SheBrew

Second Place: Portland Craft Beer Festival

Runner Up: Edgefield Brewfest


Best Distillery

Winner: Freeland Spirits

Second Place: Wild Roots Spirits

Runner Up: Straightaway Cocktails


Best Dive Bar

Winner: Rose & Thistle

Second Place: Star Bar

Runner Up: Tom’s Bar


Best Happy Hour

Winner: Gold Dust Meridian

Second Place: Aalto Lounge

Runner Up: Backyard Social


Best Kombucha

Winner: SOMA Kombucha

Second Place: Brew Doctor

Runner Up: Lion Heart Kombucha


Best LGBTQIA+ Bar

Winner: The Sports Bra

Second Place: Crush

Runner Up: Doc Marie’s


Best Oregon Wine

Winner: Sokol Blosser

Second Place: Landmass

Runner Up: Hip Chicks Do Wine


Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

Winner: Harlow

Second Place: Kure

Runner Up: Moberi


Best Spirits Tasting Room

Winner: Freeland Spirits

Second Place: Wild Roots

Runner Up: Straightaway Cocktails


Best Sports Bar

Winner: The Sports Bra

Second Place: Portland Pickles Public House

Runner Up: Tom’s Bar


Best Tea Shop

Winner: Smith Teamaker

Second Place: Yun Shui Teahouse at Lan Su Chinese Garden

Runner Up: Portal Tea Company


Best Urban Winery

Winner: Division Winemaking Co

Second Place: Hip Chicks Do Wine

Runner Up: ENSO Winery


Best Wine Bar

Winner: Division Wines

Second Place: Bar Diane

Runner Up: 45th Parallel Wines


Best Winery

Winner: Hip Chicks Do Wine

Second Place: CHO Winery

Runner Up: Portland Wine Company


Best Winery Tasting Experience

Winner: Soter Wines

Second Place: Abbey Creek Winery

Runner Up: Hip Chicks Do Wine


