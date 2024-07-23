2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Food

This year’s results are in!

food
By Promotions

Best Bagel

Winner: Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels

Second Place: Spielman Bagels and Coffee Roasters

Runner Up: Bernstein’s Bagels


Best Bakery

Winner: Dos Hermanos Bakery

Second Place: Grand Central

Runner Up: Jinju Patiserrie


Best Barbecue

Winner: Matt’s BBQ

Second Place: Podnah’s Pit Barbeque

Runner Up: Reverend’s BBQ


Best Brunch Spot

Winner: Broder Nord

Second Place: Screen Door

Runner Up: Jam on Hawthorne


Best Burger

Winner: Tulip Shop Tavern

Second Place: PDX Sliders

Runner Up: Killer Burger


Best Catering Service

Winner: Elephant’s Delicatessen

Second Place: Tight Tacos

Runner Up: Vibrant Table


Best Chinese Restaurant

Winner: Duck House

Second Place: Shang Dong

Runner Up: Master Kong


Best Deli

Winner: Otto’s Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market

Second Place: Elephants Delicatessen

Runner Up: Ben & Esther’s Vegan Delicatessen


Best Donut

Winner: Pip’s

Second Place: Doe Donuts

Runner Up: Blue Star Donuts


Best Ethiopian Restaurant

Winner: Queen of Sheeba

Second Place: Enat Kitchen Restaurant

Runner Up: Bete-Lukas


Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: Laughing Planet

Second Place: Hopworks Brewery

Runner Up: Rose City Book Pub


Best Food Cart

Winner: Smaaken Waffle Sandwiches

Second Place: Chubby Bunny

Runner Up: Paladin Pie


Best French Restaurant

Winner: Le Pigeon

Second Place: Petite Provence

Runner Up: Canard


Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

Winner: Harlow

Second Place: Mestizo

Runner Up: Honey Butter Country Fare


Best Ice Cream

Winner: Fifty Licks Ice Cream

Second Place: Salt ‘n Straw

Runner Up: Kate’s Ice Cream


Best Indian Restaurant

Winner: Bollywood Theater

Second Place: Swaggat

Runner Up: Maruti Indian


Best Late-Night Eats

Winner: Luc Lac

Second Place: My Father’s Place

Runner Up: Dot’s Cafe

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Winner: Nicholas Lebanese Restaurant

Second Place: Shalom Y’all

Runner Up: Bluto’s


Best Mexican Restaurant

Winner: ¿Por Qué No?

Second Place: Taqueria Los Punales

Runner Up: Mis Tacones


Best Pizza

Winner: Apizza Scholls

Second Place: Baby Doll Pizza

Runner Up: Boxcar Pizza


Best Ramen

Winner: Afuri Ramen

Second Place: Kayo’s Ramen Bar

Runner Up: Kinboshi Ramen


Best Sandwich Shop

Winner: Taste Tickler

Second Place: The Baker’s Mark

Runner Up: Devil’s Dill Sandwiches


Best Soul Food

Winner: Miss Delta

Second Place: Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen

Runner Up: Dirty Lettuce


Best Sushi

Winner: Bamboo Sushi

Second Place: Yama Sushi

Runner Up: Yoko’s Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar


Best Sweet Shop/Chocolatier

Winner: Jinju Patisserie

Second Place: Moonstruck

Runner Up: Jaciva


Best Taco

Winner: ¿Por Qué No?

Second Place: Matt’s BBQ Tacos

Runner Up: Taqueria Los Punales


Best Thai Restaurant

Winner: Eem Thai

Second Place: paadee

Runner Up: Thai Peacock


Best Vegetarian/ Vegan Restaurant

Winner: Harlow Cafe & Juice Bar

Second Place: Mis Tacones

Runner Up: Norah


Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Winner: Luc Lac

Second Place: Friendship Kitchen

Runner Up: Pho Hung


Best Wings

Winner: Fire on the Mountain

Second Place: Hat Yai

Runner Up: Frybaby


