2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Food

Best Bagel
Winner: Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels
Second Place: Spielman Bagels and Coffee Roasters
Runner Up: Bernstein’s Bagels
Best Bakery
Winner: Dos Hermanos Bakery
Second Place: Grand Central
Runner Up: Jinju Patiserrie
Best Barbecue
Winner: Matt’s BBQ
Second Place: Podnah’s Pit Barbeque
Runner Up: Reverend’s BBQ
Best Brunch Spot
Winner: Broder Nord
Second Place: Screen Door
Runner Up: Jam on Hawthorne
Best Burger
Winner: Tulip Shop Tavern
Second Place: PDX Sliders
Runner Up: Killer Burger
Best Catering Service
Winner: Elephant’s Delicatessen
Second Place: Tight Tacos
Runner Up: Vibrant Table
Best Chinese Restaurant
Winner: Duck House
Second Place: Shang Dong
Runner Up: Master Kong
Best Deli
Winner: Otto’s Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market
Second Place: Elephants Delicatessen
Runner Up: Ben & Esther’s Vegan Delicatessen
Best Donut
Winner: Pip’s
Second Place: Doe Donuts
Runner Up: Blue Star Donuts
Best Ethiopian Restaurant
Winner: Queen of Sheeba
Second Place: Enat Kitchen Restaurant
Runner Up: Bete-Lukas
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
Winner: Laughing Planet
Second Place: Hopworks Brewery
Runner Up: Rose City Book Pub
Best Food Cart
Winner: Smaaken Waffle Sandwiches
Second Place: Chubby Bunny
Runner Up: Paladin Pie
Best French Restaurant
Winner: Le Pigeon
Second Place: Petite Provence
Runner Up: Canard
Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
Winner: Harlow
Second Place: Mestizo
Runner Up: Honey Butter Country Fare
Best Ice Cream
Winner: Fifty Licks Ice Cream
Second Place: Salt ‘n Straw
Runner Up: Kate’s Ice Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
Winner: Bollywood Theater
Second Place: Swaggat
Runner Up: Maruti Indian
Best Late-Night Eats
Winner: Luc Lac
Second Place: My Father’s Place
Runner Up: Dot’s Cafe
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Winner: Nicholas Lebanese Restaurant
Second Place: Shalom Y’all
Runner Up: Bluto’s
Best Mexican Restaurant
Winner: ¿Por Qué No?
Second Place: Taqueria Los Punales
Runner Up: Mis Tacones
Best Pizza
Winner: Apizza Scholls
Second Place: Baby Doll Pizza
Runner Up: Boxcar Pizza
Best Ramen
Winner: Afuri Ramen
Second Place: Kayo’s Ramen Bar
Runner Up: Kinboshi Ramen
Best Sandwich Shop
Winner: Taste Tickler
Second Place: The Baker’s Mark
Runner Up: Devil’s Dill Sandwiches
Best Soul Food
Winner: Miss Delta
Second Place: Kee’s #Loaded Kitchen
Runner Up: Dirty Lettuce
Best Sushi
Winner: Bamboo Sushi
Second Place: Yama Sushi
Runner Up: Yoko’s Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Best Sweet Shop/Chocolatier
Winner: Jinju Patisserie
Second Place: Moonstruck
Runner Up: Jaciva
Best Taco
Winner: ¿Por Qué No?
Second Place: Matt’s BBQ Tacos
Runner Up: Taqueria Los Punales
Best Thai Restaurant
Winner: Eem Thai
Second Place: paadee
Runner Up: Thai Peacock
Best Vegetarian/ Vegan Restaurant
Winner: Harlow Cafe & Juice Bar
Second Place: Mis Tacones
Runner Up: Norah
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Winner: Luc Lac
Second Place: Friendship Kitchen
Runner Up: Pho Hung
Best Wings
Winner: Fire on the Mountain
Second Place: Hat Yai
Runner Up: Frybaby