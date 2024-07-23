2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Goods and Services

This year’s results are in!

Best Accountant

Winner: Artemis Tax

Second Place: Amber Burkett

Runner Up: Ben Olds


Best Auto Dealership

Winner: Portland Subaru

Second Place: Ron Tonkin Toyota

Runner Up: Moto Corsa Ducati Dealership


Best Bank/Credit Union

Winner: OnPoint Credit Union

Second Place: Rivermark Credit Union

Runner Up: Advantis Credit Union


Best Bike Shop

Winner: River City Bicycles

Second Place: Community Cycling Center

Runner Up: Golden Pliers


Best Bookstore

Winner: Powell’s

Second Place: Broadway Books

Runner Up: Third Eye Bookstore


Best Bottle Shop

Winner: John’s Marketplace

Second Place: Belmont Station

Runner Up: Bottles & Cans


Best Candle

Winner: Wild Mountain Wax Co

Second Place: Penrose Candles

Runner Up: All Burn Wax & Three Piece Candle Co.


Best Children’s Store

Winner: Thinker Toys

Second Place: Hammer & Jacks

Runner Up: Grasshopper Boutique


Best Clothing Boutique

Winner: Folly

Second Place: Paloma

Runner Up: S L O A N


Best Clothing Resale Store

Winner: Take It or Leave It

Second Place: Here We Go Again Deluxe Resale Boutique

Runner Up: Alien Mermaid Cove


Best Comic/Game Shop

Winner: Guardian Games

Second Place: Puddletown Games & Puzzles

Runner Up: Red Castle Games


Best Eyewear Shop

Winner: Eyes on Broadway

Second Place: Myoptic

Runner Up: Alberta Eye Care


Best Florist

Winner: Solabee Flowers & Botanicals

Second Place: Sammy’s Flowers

Runner Up: Colibri


Best Garden Supply/Nursery

Winner: Portland Nursery

Second Place: Birds and Bees Nursery

Runner Up: Cornell Farm


Best Glassware

Winner: Kitchen Kaboodle

Second Place: BBtea Jars

Runner Up: Kabinett


Best Golf Course

Winner: Wonderwood Mini-Golf

Second Place: Eastmoreland Golf Course

Runner Up: Heron Lakes Golf Club


Best Graphic Design Agency

Winner: Lonely Design Co.

Second Place: Sasquatch Agency

Runner Up: Dorey Kronick


Best Graphic Designer

Winner: Aaron Draplin

Second Place: Unlock Collective

Runner Up: Carrie Postma-Ink and Mouse


Best Grocery Store

Winner: New Seasons Market

Second Place: Trader Joe’s

Runner Up: Providore Fine Foods


Best Hardware Store

Winner: Pearl Ace Hardware

Second Place: Parkrose Hardware

Runner Up: Beaumont Do it best


Best Home Goods Store

Winner: Kitchen Kadoodle

Second Place: ECOVIBE

Runner Up: Porch Light


Best Hotel

Winner: Jupiter NEXT

Second Place: Benson Hotel

Runner Up: Society Hotel


Best Interior Design Firm

Winner: Jessica Helgerson Interior Design

Second Place: Casework

Runner Up: Bright Designlab


Best Interior Designer

Winner: Rena Lanari (The Jazz Up)

Second Place: Jessica Helgerson

Runner Up: Casey Keasler


Best Jewelry Shop

Winner: Adorn Body Art

Second Place: Paxton Gate

Runner Up: Sarah J. Handmade


Best Law Firm

Winner: Rational Unicorn Legal Services

Second Place: Volat Law

Runner Up: Barran Liebman LLP


Best Lawyer

Winner: Nicole Hetz

Second Place: Anne Koch

Runner Up: Richard Oberdorfer


Best Local Gift Shop

Winner: Tender Loving Empire

Second Place: Paxton Gate

Runner Up: The Arrangement


Best Mortgage Company

Winner: Guild Mortgage

Second Place: Two Rivers Mortgage

Runner Up: Do Good Mortgage


Best Mortgage Loan Officer

Winner: Cat Jerger at Guild Mortgage

Second Place: Steph Noble at Cross Country Mortgage

Runner Up: Jake Planton - Two Rivers Mortgage


Best Pet Care

Winner: DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital

Second Place: Sniff Dog Hotel

Runner Up: Surf’s Pup Doggie Lounge


Best Pet Supply Store

Winner: Pets on Broadway

Second Place: Mud Bay

Runner Up: Fang! Pet and Garden Supply


Best Phone Repair

Winner: iChihuahua Repair

Second Place: The Fix Hut

Runner Up: Batteries + Bulbs


Best Plant Shop

Winner: Portland Nursery

Second Place: Pistils Nursery

Runner Up: Arium Botanicals


Best Real Estate Agent

Winner: Laurie Gilmer & Laura Wood - Bright Space

Second Place: Rio Palomares - Neighbors Realty

Runner Up: Rachel Narragon - Portland Works Real Estate


Best Real Estate Company

Winner: Living Room Realty

Second Place: Urban Nest Realty

Runner Up: Think Real Estate


Best Record Store

Winner: Music Millenium

Second Place: Mississippi Records

Runner Up: Vinyl Resting Place


Best Running Store

Winner: Foot Traffic

Second Place: Portland Running Company

Runner Up: Fleet Feet


Best Sex Positive Shop

Winner: She Bop

Second Place: Fantasy

Runner Up: Spartacus Leathers


Best Shoe Store

Winner: Nordstrom

Second Place: KEEN Footwear

Runner Up: Footwise


Best Sports Store/Outfitter

Winner: Next Adventure

Second Place: REI

Runner Up: Foster Outdoor


Best Tattoo Shop

Winner: Atlas Tattoo

Second Place: Pink Panther Tattoo

Runner Up: Wonderland


Best Thrift Store

Winner: Village Merchants

Second Place: Rerun/Rerun2

Runner Up: ReClaim It


Best Tree/Landscaping Service

Winner: Urban Timber Tree Service

Second Place: Honl Tree Service

Runner Up: All Around Arbor


Best Veterinary Practice

Winner: DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital

Second Place: Northwest Neighborhood Veterinary Clinic

Runner Up: Kenton Animal Hospital


Best Vintage Store

Winner: Memory Den Vintage Mall

Second Place: Kenton Antiques & Collectibles

Runner Up: Wink Vintage


Best Wedding Planner

Winner: Amanda Jean PDX Events

Second Place: Your Perfect Bridesmaid

Runner Up: Magical Moments Planning LLC

