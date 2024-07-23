2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Health and Wellness

Best Acupuncture

Winner: Mandala Medicine & Wellness

Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center

Runner Up: The Mend PDX•Acupuncture and Holistic Medicine





Best Barbershop

Winner: Rudy’s

Second Place: Slabtown Barbershop

Runner Up: Bishops





Best Chiropractor

Winner: Hey Doc Clinic

Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center

Runner Up: City Chiropractic





Best Dentist

Winner: Bling Dental

Second Place: Atlas Dental

Runner Up: Timber Dental





Best Dietitian

Winner: Food Is Not The Enemy

Second Place: Rachel Goodman, Brain Belly Wellness

Runner Up: Katie Heath





Best Esthetician

Winner: Sarah Inloes - Take It Off

Second Place: Safe Space Esthetics

Runner Up: Alamano Skin Care





Best Fitness Coach

Winner: Ace Cauthen

Second Place: Molly Sparkman

Runner Up: Gina Daley (Portland Integrative Fitness)





Best Gym

Winner: Lloyd Athletic Club

Second Place: Me Fitness Studios

Runner Up: Swing State Boxing





Best Hair Removal

Winner: Sugar Me

Second Place: Urban Waxx

Runner Up: Hey Sugar





Best Hair Salon

Winner: Melodream Salon

Second Place: Dye Dye My Darling Salon

Runner Up: Urban Colorz Salon





Best Hair Stylist

Winner: Brittany Frye at Melodream

Second Place: Haircraft by Jo

Runner Up: Dinah Ritchey





Best Healthcare Clinic

Winner: ZoomCare

Second Place: Root Whole Body

Runner Up: North Portland Wellness Center





Best Massage

Winner: Mandala Medicine

Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center

Runner Up: Shelzey’ Michelle Tuffias LMT





Best Medical Spa

Winner: SnatchedPDX

Second Place: Skin by Lovely

Runner Up: Balm PDX





Best Nail Salon

Winner: Nail Church

Second Place: Plumeria

Runner Up: Polished in Portland





Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic

Winner: Root Whole Body

Second Place: Quest Center for Integrative Health

Runner Up: Mandala Medicine & Wellness





Best Pediatrician

Winner: OHSU Pediatrics

Second Place: Sellwood Family Medicine

Runner Up: Metropolitan Pediatrics





Best Physical Therapy Clinic

Winner: Bridgetown Physical Therapy

Second Place: Rose City Physical Therapy

Runner Up: Therapeutic Associates Northeast Portland





Best Pilates Studio

Winner: Rose City Fitness

Second Place: Studio 45

Runner Up: Pacific Northwest Pilates





Best Spa

Winner: Knot Springs

Second Place: Everett House

Runner Up: Loyly





Best Spin Studio

Winner: Revel Indoor Cycling

Second Place: BurnCycle

Runner Up: Starcycle Portland





Best Yoga Studio

Winner: The People’s Yoga

Second Place: Firelight Yoga

Runner Up: The Bhakti Yoga Movement Center (BYMC)