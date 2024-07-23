2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: Health and Wellness

Best Acupuncture
Winner: Mandala Medicine & Wellness
Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center
Runner Up: The Mend PDX•Acupuncture and Holistic Medicine
Best Barbershop
Winner: Rudy’s
Second Place: Slabtown Barbershop
Runner Up: Bishops
Best Chiropractor
Winner: Hey Doc Clinic
Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center
Runner Up: City Chiropractic
Best Dentist
Winner: Bling Dental
Second Place: Atlas Dental
Runner Up: Timber Dental
Best Dietitian
Winner: Food Is Not The Enemy
Second Place: Rachel Goodman, Brain Belly Wellness
Runner Up: Katie Heath
Best Esthetician
Winner: Sarah Inloes - Take It Off
Second Place: Safe Space Esthetics
Runner Up: Alamano Skin Care
Best Fitness Coach
Winner: Ace Cauthen
Second Place: Molly Sparkman
Runner Up: Gina Daley (Portland Integrative Fitness)
Best Gym
Winner: Lloyd Athletic Club
Second Place: Me Fitness Studios
Runner Up: Swing State Boxing
Best Hair Removal
Winner: Sugar Me
Second Place: Urban Waxx
Runner Up: Hey Sugar
Best Hair Salon
Winner: Melodream Salon
Second Place: Dye Dye My Darling Salon
Runner Up: Urban Colorz Salon
Best Hair Stylist
Winner: Brittany Frye at Melodream
Second Place: Haircraft by Jo
Runner Up: Dinah Ritchey
Best Healthcare Clinic
Winner: ZoomCare
Second Place: Root Whole Body
Runner Up: North Portland Wellness Center
Best Massage
Winner: Mandala Medicine
Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center
Runner Up: Shelzey’ Michelle Tuffias LMT
Best Medical Spa
Winner: SnatchedPDX
Second Place: Skin by Lovely
Runner Up: Balm PDX
Best Nail Salon
Winner: Nail Church
Second Place: Plumeria
Runner Up: Polished in Portland
Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic
Winner: Root Whole Body
Second Place: Quest Center for Integrative Health
Runner Up: Mandala Medicine & Wellness
Best Pediatrician
Winner: OHSU Pediatrics
Second Place: Sellwood Family Medicine
Runner Up: Metropolitan Pediatrics
Best Physical Therapy Clinic
Winner: Bridgetown Physical Therapy
Second Place: Rose City Physical Therapy
Runner Up: Therapeutic Associates Northeast Portland
Best Pilates Studio
Winner: Rose City Fitness
Second Place: Studio 45
Runner Up: Pacific Northwest Pilates
Best Spa
Winner: Knot Springs
Second Place: Everett House
Runner Up: Loyly
Best Spin Studio
Winner: Revel Indoor Cycling
Second Place: BurnCycle
Runner Up: Starcycle Portland
Best Yoga Studio
Winner: The People’s Yoga
Second Place: Firelight Yoga
Runner Up: The Bhakti Yoga Movement Center (BYMC)