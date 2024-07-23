2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: People

Best Blazer
Winner: Damian Lillard
Second Place: Anfernee Simon
Runner Up: Jerami Grant
Best Comedian
Winner: Maggie Magnolia
Second Place: Amanda Lynn Deal
Runner Up: Julia Corral
Best DJ
Winner: Phoenix Rising
Second Place: DJ Wicked - Kirk Kirkpatrick
Runner Up: DJ Aurora
Best Local Celebrity
Winner: Unipiper
Second Place: Poison Waters
Runner Up: Beau Bohanan
Best Local Instagram Account
Winner: @theportlandfoodies
Second Place: @Thekoreanmama
Runner Up: @sloppyjopdx
Best Mascot
Winner: Dillon the Pickle
Second Place: Timber Joey
Runner Up: Blaze the Trail Cat
Best Political Figure
Winner: Earl Blumenauer
Second Place: Jo Ann Hardesty
Runner Up: Tina Kotek
Best Stripper
Winner: Phoenix Rising
Second Place: Lexi Ophelia Mynx
Runner Up: ToX!c Glor!a Buttons
Best Thorn
Winner: Sophia Smith
Second Place: Christine Sinclair
Runner Up: Morgan Weaver
Best Timber
Winner: Diego Chara
Second Place: Diego Valeri
Runner Up: Evander