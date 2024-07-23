2024 Best of Portland Readers’ Poll: People

This year’s results are in!

By Promotions

Best Blazer

Winner: Damian Lillard

Second Place: Anfernee Simon

Runner Up: Jerami Grant


Best Comedian

Winner: Maggie Magnolia

Second Place: Amanda Lynn Deal

Runner Up: Julia Corral


Best DJ

Winner: Phoenix Rising

Second Place: DJ Wicked - Kirk Kirkpatrick

Runner Up: DJ Aurora


Best Local Celebrity

Winner: Unipiper

Second Place: Poison Waters

Runner Up: Beau Bohanan


Best Local Instagram Account

Winner: @theportlandfoodies

Second Place: @Thekoreanmama

Runner Up: @sloppyjopdx


Best Mascot

Winner: Dillon the Pickle

Second Place: Timber Joey

Runner Up: Blaze the Trail Cat


Best Political Figure

Winner: Earl Blumenauer

Second Place: Jo Ann Hardesty

Runner Up: Tina Kotek


Best Stripper

Winner: Phoenix Rising

Second Place: Lexi Ophelia Mynx

Runner Up: ToX!c Glor!a Buttons


Best Thorn

Winner: Sophia Smith

Second Place: Christine Sinclair

Runner Up: Morgan Weaver


Best Timber

Winner: Diego Chara

Second Place: Diego Valeri

Runner Up: Evander

