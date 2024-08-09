How to Do the Most in Portland, While Spending the Least

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Travel Portland.

Nothing pumps serotonin to the brain like payday. Waking up to your bank account returned to its former glory, that low balance merely a bad memory, is nothing short of magic. However, paying rent, addressing bills and watching that number drop sucks. Suddenly, your fun money has to stretch until you’re paid again…in the middle of summer. At least your bills are covered, right?

Good news: having a low balance in your bank account doesn’t have to stop you from making the most of summer in Portland, or even creating vacation vibes. Enter the “holistay.” A “holistay” is essentially exploring the city you live in, vacation-style. August and September offer a variety of thrifty activities that will help you get that “holistay” experience.

And we’re here to guide you, focusing specifically on places in or near the downtown area that won’t drain your finances. Ok, so we know some of you haven’t been there in years. But we think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what you find.

You can really lean into the “staycation” experience by grabbing a hotel room in the central city. But if you can’t, don’t worry. Everything else on this list is free, or close to it.

Catch a beach vibe

First, have you heard of Portland Plage? This urban beach oasis just popped up in the middle of inner SE, open every weekend in August. We haven’t been yet, but it appears this spot has everything you need to feel like you’re in Tulum: pool, sand, striped sun umbrellas and a roaming bar service. For $15 you can snag a beach chair and pretend you’re at an all-inclusive.

There are also several free-of-charge waterfront access points within city limits, for that on the beach vacation vibe. Tom McCall Bowl Beach, on the west bank of the Willamette River just south of Hawthorne Bridge, is optimal for chilling. Across the bridge, on the east side of the river just south of Hawthorne Bridge, is the Audrey McCall Beach. Don’t forget to bring your summer staples, like sunscreen, snacks, and a beach towel.

People watch

in the park

Bring a book or your latest art project—or spend your time people-watching: endlessly entertaining in the summer when slacklining, drum circles and yoga are happening in every public place. Tom McCall Waterfront Park is situated on the banks of the Willamette River, in the heart of the central city, making it an ideal park-hang spot. It’s also deceptively sprawling at a whopping 36.59 acres, and you can walk, bike, or hoverboard the entire thing.

Maybe you’re looking for some free socializing, but don’t have the funds to hit the bar scene and certainly won’t do it in the middle of the day. In that case, you’ll want to head to Director’s Park. This is another hidden gem in downtown Portland, adjacent to the South Park Blocks. Here, you’ll find weekly craft corners and other free weekly events to attend where you can make new friends and learn new skills.

For more of a jaunt-type hangout, catch the Washington Park Shuttle to Hoyt Arboretum and explore what is dubbed the “living museum of trees” in Portland. The Arboretum costs nothing to explore, and taking the shuttle means you skip parking fees. That makes it a net zero dollars spent getting to know Portland a little better.

Opens in new window Hoyt Arboretum—dubbed a "living museum of trees"—is free to explore.

Snag break

fast, lunch or both (brunch) at the Farmers Market

Summer is harvest season, but that doesn’t mean it’s only farmers selling their hulls. Bakers, cooks and crafters all over Portland join farmers in flocking to the many local markets around the city.

The Portland State Farmers Market has been in operation since 1992, and is open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PSU, April through October. They’re constantly welcoming new vendors to the mix, take SNAP, and issue special checks to seniors and WIC families to help them afford fresh produce, making it an ideal spot to head to when you’re hungry but the wallet’s (mostly) empty.

For a light lunch, indulge in a pastry from Pony.Pony Pastries. Or, you can pop by the 50-year-old Portland Saturday Market either Saturday or Sunday, which is located downtown on SW Naito Parkway. Grab a hand-twisted pretzel or pretzel dog from Pretzel Bakery or authentic African cuisine at Horn of Africa. Either way, you’re sure to spend less than popping into some boujee coffee shop or restaurant (no hate on them, there’s just no room for them here.)

Even if you’re not buying anything, farmers markets in the city are still a great place to stretch your legs and indulge in a change of scenery.

Opens in new window The Portland Saturday Market has been a staple in the Old Town neighborhood for 50 years.

See some free, live music

Portland is, among many other things, a music-lovers paradise. And there is no time when that is more true than in the summer. Take a stroll or peek outside during August and September, and it’s almost guaranteed you’ll find a free music experience. We can’t possibly list all of them, but want to give honorable mentions to some of our favorites.

Music on Main 2024 is organized by Portland’s Center for the Arts, and happens at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, every Wednesday, starting at 5 pm. The event runs through Aug. 28, so be sure to stop by before then. SUMMER/SETS: Rooftop Sunset Party, an absolutely free dance party, cracks off every Wednesday, 7–10 pm at The Society Hotel.

And finally, for those of you who’d prefer something more in the middle of the day, there are Noon Tunes concerts. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, you’re guaranteed to be able to enjoy a full hour of free music at Pioneer Square Courthouse, starting at noon.

Other free summer happenings to keep on your radar

Hopefully, you’re thoroughly overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of free things you can get up to this summer. And if so, we’re sorry—because we’re going to give you a few more events that will help you explore Portland from a fresh perspective.

The Street Bazaar is a new experience in the city, though produced by the same creative collective behind the Portland Flea, Roux Portland and Portland Bazaar. This event’s on August 29, from 5 to 9 pm at the Pioneer Square Courthouse. Because there will be so many friends, neighbors, artists, vendors and performers, the Street Bazaar is an ideal avenue for feeling like a visitor to the city.

A crafter’s nirvana, Art in the Pearl isn’t new. But that’s partially why it’s a big deal. Portland’s largest fine arts and craft festival will make its annual return to the North West Park Blocks Aug. 31 through Sep. Crafter or not, you can wander the Park Blocks and pretend like you stepped off the plane at the airport and were immediately whisked away to explore a new city.

Some of us enjoy a more knowledge-forward approach to vacationing. Part of the fun of visiting a new place is doing your research, right? And there’s a lot to be learned about the history of our very own state. Spend some time celebrating the presence, resilience, strength, and influence of Pan Africans in Oregon at the 2024 Pan African Festival at Pioneer Square Courthouse on Aug. 24 for no charge.

Visit www.travelportland.com/ for more budget-friendly, “staycation” ideas.