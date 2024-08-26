Extremely Portland: IYKYK (Or You Don’t and We’re Here to Help)

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and Plaid Pantry.

From the tiniest park in the nation to our conspicuous mid-city volcano, there are plenty of well-established wonders to find in this city. That is to say, whether you’re born and raised, or a recent transplant, every day is an opportunity to collect experiences at a few of Portland’s most venerable businesses.

Next time you’re feeling a bit melancholic for authentic Portland vibes, touring a guest around town, or simply feel like getting to know your city better, challenge yourself to our Extremely Portland Scavenger Hunt ™. It may not include waiting in line for esoteric donuts while double-fisting a cold brew and a microbrew, but it is the best way to get up close and personal with genuine Portland. Here’s the list:

Mission #1: Visit One of The Oldest Plaid Pantries in the City For a Selfie and an Organic Kombucha.

Opens in new window the Plaid Pantry at 2429 SE 26th Ave, which is the city's longest continually operated Plaid Pantry.

Every Portlander’s quick stop of choice is (or should be) Plaid Pantry. This locally owned and operated, 107-location convenience store chain was established in 1963 and has been serving the community for 61 years. Check out the Plaid Pantry at 2429 SE 26th Ave, which is the city’s longest continually operated Plaid Pantry, or the Plaid Pantry at 6220 NE Sandy Blvd, previously known as store number 2 before closing and then reopening in 2013. Both offer an assortment of local sundries and a clout-building backdrop for a “VPS”, or Very Portland Selfie.

While stocking up on road snacks and adventure fuel, consider just how Portlandian Plaid Pantry really is. They have started community stewardship programs like Project C.A.R.E.S, a giveback campaign focusing on fighting community hunger and Community clean-up initiatives through partnerships with Sunshine Division and SOLVE. Their December Winter Charity Program focuses on bolstering the impacts of smaller Portland non-profits like Morrison Child Family Services, Rose Haven, and Portland Youth Builders.

So, sure—this local institution carries the widest variety of beverages and snacks of any local convenience store (and has recently added many local options, organic, GMO-free, fair trade, and other healthier choices to their stores). But, it’s more than a place to grab a quick bite; it’s an important thread in the DNA of Portland.

Mission #2 Head to one of Portland’s oldest and most beloved butcheries, Otto’s Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market for some authentic German Deli noms.

Only a ten minute drive from Plaid number five is the next deeped-seated and well-loved Portland institution on our scavenger hunt list. Otto’s Sausage Kitchen and Meat Market is beloved for both their eclectic dining room and their toothsome homemade sausages, hot dogs & sandwiches.

Otto Eichentopf established the first Otto’s Meat Market in Aberdeen, Washington. By 1921, the Eichentopf’s were on their way to Portland, Oregon, moving Otto’s Meat Market to the Woodstock neighborhood.The market changed locations one last time in 1936 when it moved to its current home at 4138 Woodstock. Make sure to grab a sausage selfie in front of their alpine chalet inspired storefront to complete this meaty side quest and build out your catalog of VPSs.

If you choose to visit Plaid Pantry store number 229 instead of store number five (because, it is, technically, the oldest Plaid Pantry location), then you can head to Sayler’s Old Country Kitchen. Art and Dick Sayler began operating the original Old Country Kitchen at 103rd and Stark in 1946, and boast a proud “78 years of great steak”.

If you’re feeling particularly voracious—or just want another VPS to add to your camera roll— embark on their legendary 72 oz steak challenge: eat one of their delicious giant steaks, along with all the trimmings, and get the entire meal for free.

Opens in new window In true Portland fashion, the Cinema 21 theater showcases a diverse selection of independent art house movies.

Mission #3 Catch a Flick at Cinema 21

Built in 1926, the original name of this beloved independent theater was The State Theater. Back then the venue showed silent films with a live organ soundtrack and even had an orchestra pit for musical accompaniment. Even the entry that welcomes visitors over the theater’s threshold is an opulent reminder of the modest grandeur this space has maintained over the years, despite it’s relatively small, three screen footprint.

Over the decades it’s been called The Vista, 21st Avenue Theater and finally starting in 1962, Cinema 21, which is what the theater remains now. The space has undergone extensive renovations, and now offers all the luxuries of modern-day theaters.

In true Portland fashion, the theater showcases a diverse selection of independent art house movies, as well as foreign, classic and mainstream films. And the neon of the Cinema 21 marquis will make for the perfect background when you snap the selfie that caps off our Extremely Portland Scavenger Hunt™.

Opens in new window Plaid Pantry's new location is at 6060 NE Columbia Blvd.

Bonus Mission - One last snack stop at Plaid Pantry Store number 233, one of Plaid’s newer locations

Take your hunt full circle by closing out your night with a sweet treat from Plaid’s new 6060 NE Columbia Blvd location. This shop is a critical spot, specifically for EV drivers; It’s one of the first convenience stores in this market to provide charging units.